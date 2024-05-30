Watch CBS News
Washington County authorities looking for missing vulnerable 18-year-old

BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities east of the Twin Cities are looking for a missing 18-year-old who is considered vulnerable.

Elizabeth Burton, who goes by Lizzie, was last seen leaving her home in Baytown Township on Tuesday, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. She was wearing a black or blue sweater, pink Nike shoes and leggings at the time. She may be carrying a purple or blue backpack.

Elizabeth Burton Washington County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office described Burton as 4'11" and 260 pounds.

If you see Burton, you are asked to call 911. Otherwise, anyone with information about her should call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 651-430-7825.

Baytown Township sits between Lake Elmo and Bayport on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on May 30, 2024

