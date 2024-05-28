Gov. Walz signs bill raising Minnesota rideshare driver pay, keeping Lyft and Uber in state

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law on Tuesday morning that boosts the pay of rideshare drivers following an agreement with Uber and Lyft that will keep them operating in the state.

The deal at the bill's heart was struck on May 18 in the final hours of the 2024 Minnesota legislative session between the Democratic majority at the Capitol and Democrat Walz.

Uber and Lyft threatened to cease operations in Minnesota on July 1 following an ordinance passed by the Minneapolis City Council in March that sought to raise driver pay by $1.40 per mile and $0.51 per minute. Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed the bill, which the council overrode soon after.

The compromised raise is $1.28 per mile and $0.31 per minute, which DFL House Majority Leader Jamie Long said earlier this month amounts to a 20% pay bump. It also contains added benefits, including what has been touted as the strongest insurance provision for rideshare drivers in the U.S.

Eid Ali, president of the Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association (MULDA), told WCCO following the compromise that while it's solid progress after years of fighting, it was still a letdown, especially in light of Walz and Frey vetoing similar bills last year due to threats from Uber and Lyft.

"It was a little bit disappointing that a Democratic state came up with a way to destroy that work," he said.

An Uber spokesperson has warned that the bill will lead to price increases that "may hurt riders and drivers alike."

Several other companies had entered the Twin Cities market amid the threat of a rideshare vacuum. While their viability is uncertain now that Uber and Lyft are staying put, Ali told WCCO that more options mean more power for drivers and riders alike.

"The people will have choices to make and better services, and the drivers will have also a way to kind of work with any companies that treat them fairly," he said.