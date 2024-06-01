South St. Paul police shoot at man who "brandished" weapon at officers, no injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn. — South St. Paul police shot at a man who they say was brandishing a weapon at them on Friday evening.

According to police, the officers were called to an apartment building on the 200 block of Grand Avenue West around 10:15 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a 54-year-old man in a parking garage who "brandished and pointed a weapon at them."

At least one officer fired their gun, according to the press release.

The man was taken into custody and a weapon was found at the scene. He is being held on probable cause second-degree assault.

No one was injured, police say.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responded to the scene. The West St. Paul Police Department is conducting an investigation.