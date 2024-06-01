Watch CBS News
South St. Paul police shoot at man who "brandished" weapon at officers, no injuries

ST. PAUL, Minn. — South St. Paul police shot at a man who they say was brandishing a weapon at them on Friday evening.

According to police, the officers were called to an apartment building on the 200 block of Grand Avenue West around 10:15 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a 54-year-old man in a parking garage who "brandished and pointed a weapon at them."

At least one officer fired their gun, according to the press release. 

The man was taken into custody and a weapon was found at the scene. He is being held on probable cause second-degree assault.

No one was injured, police say.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responded to the scene. The West St. Paul Police Department is conducting an investigation. 

First published on June 1, 2024

