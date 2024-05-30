Lake Superior barge spills hundreds of gallons of diesel along Minnesota's North Shore

SILVER BAY, Minn. — The United States Coast Guard says hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spilled into Lake Superior on Wednesday morning.

Northern News Now reports the spill happened near Silver Bay Marina amid a transfer of fuel between a privately-owned barge and a tug boat.

KDLH

The Coast Guard estimates the quantity of the spill to be around 300 gallons, and it is now contained. The clean-up effort is still in effect on Thursday, and it's unclear how long it will take.

Northern News Now says the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is working with the Coast Guard to figure out if the spill has reached the shoreline.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.