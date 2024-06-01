Second homicide in Minneapolis in one day

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police were called to 3500 block of Penn on reports that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds on the sidewalk.

Officers provided life-saving aid and the man was taken to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting.

This is the second fatal shooting that took place Saturday. The first shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near 34th and Knox Ave North.

Police also arrested three juveniles Saturday morning in connection to a crime spree.