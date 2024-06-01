Watch CBS News
Crime

Second homicide in Minneapolis in one day

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police were called to 3500 block of Penn on reports that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds on the sidewalk.

Officers provided life-saving aid and the man was taken to a local hospital. He was later pronounced dead. 

Minneapolis police are investigating the shooting. 

This is the second fatal shooting that took place Saturday. The first shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near 34th and Knox Ave North. 

Police also arrested three juveniles Saturday morning in connection to a crime spree. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 1, 2024 / 11:15 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.