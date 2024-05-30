Minnesota high school opens first-of-its-kind smudging space for students

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — A Minnesota high school is the first in the state with an on-campus space for a native cultural practice.

Smudging is the burning of sacred herbs meant to ground oneself, and reset the energy in a space.

The ribbon was officially cut Thursday afternoon at Shakopee High School, for the project designed by, and for, native students.

"It's been something that's been in the works for a number of years," said Justyne Vogel, American Indian Education Coordinator for Shakopee Public Schools.

Vogel works in a district with more than 200 native students, who represent 28 tribal nations.

The first-of-its-kind smudging space was funded thanks to a $3,500 grant from the Shakopee Educational Endowment Foundation.

Earlier this year, WCCO caught up with students while they were beginning to build the structure.

"I'm so excited to show what we've been working on for months to the world, and to show how important this is to us as people and how we're going to use this space for sure as students," said Chanta Brewer, a Shakopee High School Junior.

It's one further step that shows native cultures are finally being embraced, students said, after years of having to hide their true selves.

"Words cannot fully explain the trials our people have endured yet finally our people are being seen heard and valued," said Vogel.