Body of canoeist recovered in Boundary Waters, search continues for other missing man

BOUNDARY WATERS, Minn. — The body of one of the two canoeists who went missing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness was recovered on Friday during a search near Curtain Falls.

Jesse Haugen, 41, was in a canoe that went over the falls on May 18. Officials found his body on Friday, but search efforts continue for the second missing canoeist, Reis Grams of Lino Lakes.

Officials with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office say two canoes went over the falls. Two people — one of whom was badly injured — were rescued from the area, which is near the Canadian border.

Crews will continue to search over the weekend, the sheriff's office says, though flights in and out of the area will be unavailable until Monday. Weather and water conditions are large factors in the search efforts, and more rain is expected in hte next few days.

Between eight and 12 people are on the ground at a base camp, utilizing boats, canoes, drones, and K-9 teams to search the area.

Last week, Gov. Tim Walz announced that four crew members and a helicopter from the Minnesota National Guard would head to the Boundary Waters to help with the search.