Minnesota launches summer EBT program for families with school-aged kids

By Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday announced a new way to help low income families with school-aged kids buy food during the summer school break.

Minnesota is launching the summer electronic benefit transfer program this year, which provides grocery buying benefits to qualifying families.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that more than 400,000 kids could benefit from the program. Families will be provided $120 per child to purchase healthy foods at the end of July or early August. The funds can be used at grocery stores and farmers markets to purchase fruits, vegetables, meats and other protein sources, along with whole grains and dairy.

Many families will be automatically enrolled.

"The end of the school year should not mark the start of food scarcity," said Walz. "This program, which has been a major priority of our administration, provides a boost for families, allowing them to ensure that their children have enough food to keep them going all summer and ready to learn come fall."

For more information about the summer EBT program, click here.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 12:10 PM CDT

