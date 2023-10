Snail mucin serum deal for Amazon's October Prime Day 2023 -- and it's TikTok-approved

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

COSRX

This year's biggest skincare trend is putting snail serum on your face -- no, seriously. TikTok users have been raving about the hydrating and skin clearing effects of the Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum -- and we've found an absolutely incredible deal on the bestselling product during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Social media users have been sharing their results after using the product. One TikToker even shared that after just one week of using the serum, her skin was so clear that she no longer felt the need to wear foundation. Even dermatologists have taken to TikTok to discuss the benefits of snail mucin, and share their tips and tricks for getting the most out of the viral serum.

If you've been curious to see what all the hype is about, now is the perfect time. You can get the viral snail mucin serum for just $14 on Amazon right now. It regularly retails for $25.

Amazon

This TikTok-approved snail mucin serum is made with 96% snail secretion filtrate (snail mucin) and is designed to protect the skin from losing moisture. Snail mucin may also promote collagen production, which can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

"I was initially skeptical about using anything related to snails on my face, but the results spoke for themselves," an Amazon reviewer says. "This serum is like a hydrating blanket for the skin! From the very first use, I could feel an added layer of moisture without it feeling greasy. My skin felt plump, and there was a noticeable reduction in the appearance of fine lines."

Why we like the Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum:

With an Amazon rating of 4.6 stars and over 50,000 reviews, it's safe to say that Amazon shoppers approve of this TikTok famous product.

It's unscented, which is great for those with sensitive skin or fragrance sensitivities.

It is not tested on animals.

