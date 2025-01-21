Live updates on Trump's executive orders and actions on first full day of second term
What to know about Trump's first full day of his second term:
- It is the first full day of President Trump's second term. After the inauguration at the Captiol Rotunda, he signed dozens of executive actions rolling back Democratic policies on immigration, energy, trade, diversity policies and more.
- At the White House, Mr. Trump pardoned roughly 1,500 individuals who were convicted of crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The mother of Enrique Tarrio, the former head of the far-right group the Proud Boys who was serving a 22-year sentence for seditious conspiracy, is among those pardoned, his mother said, although records from the Bureau of Prisons showed he remains incarcerated.
- Mr. Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Marco Rubio, was confirmed by the Senate in a unanimous vote, while his controversial pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, cleared a major hurdle when the Senate Armed Services Committee advanced his nomination. More votes could be as soon as Tuesday.
- Follow live updates below from Mr. Trump's first full day of his second term:
Marco Rubio sworn in as secretary of state
Vice President JD Vance swore Rubio in as secretary of state on Tuesday morning, after the Senate confirmed him Monday night in a 99-0 vote.
Rubio said Mr. Trump has "given us a very clear mandate," saying "everything we do must be justified" by whether it makes the nation stronger, safer or more prosperous. Rubio said that is the promise his government will help him keep.
The secretary of state said "it's a transformational moment," adding that the U.S. is "heading into a new era that I think will make the world a safer place."
"Yesterday, President Trump made clear in his inaugural speech that one of the primary goals of American foreign policy is the promotion of peace," Rubio said, adding that includes "peace through strength" and the promotion of peace without "abandoning our values."
Trump pardons about 1,500 Jan. 6 defendants
President Trump on Monday granted clemency to roughly 1,500 defendants who had been convicted of crimes on Jan. 6, 2021, following through on his longtime promise to absolve those who participated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol of wrongdoing.
The president's action comes on his first day back in the White House and just hours after he was sworn in for a second term. Mr. Trump has repeatedly sought to downplay the events of Jan. 6, when a mob of his supporters breached the Capitol in an effort to stop Congress from reaffirming Joe Biden's victory over him in the 2020 presidential election.
Mr. Trump extended clemency to those convicted of violent and serious crimes, including assaulting police officers and seditious conspiracy. He also ordered the attorney general to dismiss all pending indictments related to the Capitol riot, essentially eradicating the Biden Justice Department's massive effort to hold accountable those who participated in the assault.
"These are the hostages, approximately 1,500 for a pardon, full pardon," Mr. Trump said during remarks from the Oval Office. "This is a big one."
Read more about the Jan. 6 pardons here.
— Melissa Quinn, Rob Legare
Read the full transcript of Trump's inauguration speech
President Trump delivered his second inaugural address Monday, vowing a "revolution of common sense" and announcing "we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success."
In the 30-minute speech in the Capitol Rotunda, he promised a "tide of change" and salvation from what he said was the "decline" brought on by the policies of his predecessor, former President Joe Biden.
To that end, he's expected to sign about 200 executive orders, actions and proclamations following his address.
"The golden age of America begins right now," Mr. Trump said. "From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world."
Read the full transcript here of Mr. Trump's second inaugural address, provided by the Associated Press, and watch the full speech in the player below.
Trump signs flurry of executive actions and memos on Day 1
Mr. Trump signed roughly 200 executive actions, memoranda and proclamations on his first day in office, undoing Biden administration mandates and implementing his "America first" policies.
Mr. Trump signed executive actions related to immigration, including invoking presidential powers to launch a sweeping crackdown on immigration, tasking the military with border enforcement, designating cartels and gangs as terrorist groups and shutting down asylum and refugee admissions, declaring a national emergency at the southern border, ordering the Defense Department to more heavily involve military resources there, tasking officials to deploy additional troops to the border.
Mr. Trump also moved to dismantle birthright citizenship, which the U.S. government has long interpreted the Constitution to mean that those born on American soil are citizens at birth, regardless of their parents' immigration status, meaning the executive action is likely to be challenged legally.
Mr. Trump also signed executive action ordering federal workers back to the office, ending diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within the federal government and telling the Justice Department not to enforce the TikTok ban for 90 days.