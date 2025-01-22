Watch CBS News

Lawmakers concerned over Jan. 6 case retaliation

Lawmakers are voicing their concerns over potential retaliation as some involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attacks begin to leave prison after President Trump's pardons. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane breaks down the latest news on Capitol Hill.
