Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio freed, expected Tuesday in Miami, family says

MIAMI - On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump issued pardons for approximately 1,500 individuals convicted in connection with the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, including Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, his family announced.

Tarrio, 42, a Miami native, was serving a 22-year sentence after being convicted in May 2023 of seditious conspiracy and other charges related to the Capitol attack.

Despite not being physically present at the Capitol during the riot, prosecutors argued that Tarrio played a central role in orchestrating the events from outside Washington, D.C.

The Tarrio family released a statement confirming his pardon and announced his expected arrival at Miami International Airport on Tuesday, January 21, at 3:05 p.m. EST.

The statement concluded with, "We Thank You For Being With Us, The Golden Era Has Arrived!"

Tarrio's attorney also released a statement, which in part read, "This marks a pivotal moment in our client's life, and it symbolizes a turning point for our nation. We are optimistic for the future, as we now turn the page on this chapter, embracing new possibilities and opportunities."

Zuny Duarte, Tarrio's mom, told CBS News Miami last week that she believes her son has been made a scapegoat for the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

"I don't think anyone who is realistic doubts that the government is using his face, his organization and his position as chairman of the Proud Boys," Duarte said.

Also receiving a pardon

Gabriel Garcia, a former Army captain, who served his country for 15 years, was also a member of the Proud Boys. He was arrested on January 6, 2021.

"Four years of this thing on me. Four years and just happy to be able to get it out the way and to get back to a normal life," said Garcia.

He was on house arrest for two years and had an ankle monitor for four. After that, he was charged with obstruction of justice and civil disorder.

"I was facing up to 27 years, 27 years for walking in a building with a flag. I didn't hurt anybody, I didn't destroy anything, I didn't burn down a city, and I sure as hell didn't go in there to stop any process or kill anybody," said Garcia.

CBS News Miami asked Garcia what he's most looking forward to now that he's been fully pardoned.

"Believe it or not, helping other fellow J-6ers that are in prison. I'm going to make sure they get out and they get wherever they need to be," said Garcia.

Presidential pardons

President Trump's sweeping clemency extends to both non-violent participants and those convicted of more serious offenses during the Capitol riot.

In a statement, Trump described the move as rectifying a national injustice and promoting reconciliation.