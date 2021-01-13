Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard on new song

Country music superstars Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard have teamed up for a new song, "Undivided." "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason speaks with them about the state of the country, their reaction to the attack on the Capitol and why their song's message of unity is needed now more than ever. They discuss expressing opinions on social media even when their fans may disagree on the issues. Hubbard also addresses rumors of a fight and break-up with his Florida Georgia Line bandmate Brian Kelley.