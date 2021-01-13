Live Updates: House impeaches Trump for Capitol riot in historic rebuke
President Trump becomes the first president in American history to be impeached twice.
Most who think so think they should be removed from office.
A spokesman for United Airlines said they had banned 60 people in the last week, and Alaska Airlines confirmed it banned 32 people.
Michael Hayden as a long record of service to the U.S. as a four-star general in the Air Force and head of the National Security Agency and CIA under both Republican and Democratic presidents. General Hayden joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss how he views last week's attack on the Capitol and his concerns for the future of the country.
One officer claimed the two were escorted by Capitol Police, but prosecutors say he wrote he "attacked the government."
ProPublica reporter and Frontline correspondent A.C. Thompson joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss his reporting on members of several well-known hate groups being identified at the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
A recent FBI bulletin said the agencies should be cautious when arresting people who wore "body armor" or "other armament" at the riot on the Capitol.
Ten House Republicans, including one in GOP leadership, broke with the president and voted for impeachment.
Views of how the assault was addressed were marked by stark partisan divisions.
10 Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach President Trump – the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.
Videos appear to show Keller inside the Capitol sporting a USA Olympics team jacket last Wednesday.
The assault on the Capitol has left lawmakers feeling increasingly vulnerable about their security.
There are approximately 2,000 troops in the Capitol because of a "very high" threat level.
Parking garages near the Capitol will also be closed and blocked off beginning Friday.
Airbnb also said it has banned users who were involved in last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The image of the shirt referencing the Nazi concentration camp drew widespread condemnation on social media.
The congresswoman said she experienced a "pretty traumatizing event" during the riot, but didn't disclose details because of "security concerns."
Mr. Trump briefly addressed reporters while leaving the White House, denouncing House Democrats' plans to impeach him.
YouTube made its decision "in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence," removing new content and banning comments from the president's channel.
The president is accused of "willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States."
"I am and always will be for Law and Order," the actor tweeted.
In a memo to members of the military, the Joint Chiefs of Staff reminded them of their duty to uphold the Constitution.
A range of charges so far includes unlawful entry, disorderly conduct, theft, assault, and weapons violations.
Fifty-five percent of Americans think Trump should be impeached now.
House Democrats said they will move forward Wednesday with a vote on impeaching President Trump if Pence does not invoke the amendment.
Donations under scrutiny in wake of deadly Capitol breach by Trump extremists in attempt to stop vote count.
A recap of latest polls and data-driven studies from the CBS News Election & Survey Unit
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city will cancel contracts with the Central Park Carousel, Wollman and Lasker skating rinks in Central Park and the Ferry Point Golf Course in the Bronx.
"We MUST do better. This is 2021," the Manchester United star said.
The world is dealing with "an infodemic," said CEO Richard Edelman. "We don't trust the sources of information."
Under the pending law, any publicly traded company with at least 2 people on its executive board will have to ensure there's a woman among them.
A negative test is required for all passengers, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated.
Mike Pompeo says designating Houthis, who control most of Yemen's population, a terror group will hold them accountable, but many believe it's civilians who will suffer.
"The mutations in the Columbus strain are likely to make the virus more infectious, making it easier for the virus to pass from person to person," Ohio State University said in a statement.
