California AG Rob Bonta vows to defend birthright citizenship after President Trump's executive order

Trump issues immigration orders on first day President Trump issues multiple immigration orders after taking oath of office 02:19

Attorney General Rob Bonta said he would defend birthright citizenship following an executive order by President Trump, as California officials gear up for what is expected to be many legal challenges involving the new administration.

The order, signed hours after Trump was inaugurated, seeks to deny birthright citizenship to the children of immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally or on temporary visas.

"Birthright citizenship is a right expressly guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution. It is disappointing, but unfortunately unsurprising, that the President chose to disregard the constitution and attempt to invalidate this right as one of his first acts in office," Bonta said in a statement Monday.

The U.S. government has long interpreted the Constitution to mean that those born on American soil are citizens at birth, regardless of their parents' immigration status.

The 14th Amendment to the Constitution says: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

Bonta's statement noted California's role in setting the precedent, citing a case brought on by Wong Kim Ark, a Chinese-American man born in San Francisco who had been denied entry back into the U.S. A landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1898 affirmed his right to citizenship under the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment.

"This is California's history. And we are ready to fight for it," the attorney general went on to say.