Trump delivers inauguration address as 47th U.S. president President Trump delivered his inauguration address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Mr. Trump called for the end of the "unfair weaponization" of the Justice Department and called himself a peacemaker on the world stage. Mr. Trump vowed to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and laid out his priorities to secure the U.S.-Mexico border to combat illegal immigration.