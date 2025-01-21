Maryland lawmakers respond to executive order ending federal workers' remote work

BALTIMORE -- Maryland is home to 160,000 federal employees, the second highest concentration in the country behind the District of Columbia, according to the state.

President Donald Trump's new executive order will require all federal employees to return to the office, rather than remaining remote.

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen said the return-to-the-office policy for federal workers requires a scalpel and not a meat ax. He also says the government had a telework policy before the pandemic.

"Before the COVID pandemic, we had a federal telework policy, a flexible work policy that was supported by Republicans and Democrats alike," Sen. Van Hollen said. "I believe that we've been too slow coming out of COVID to get more people back to work in the offices, at the same time, we do not want a one-size-fits-all policy."

The executive order leaves some room for negotiation, giving department and agency leaders the ability to make an exemption.

A 2024 report from the Biden Administration's Office of Management and Budget says that 54% of federal workers already work fully in person because of their job requirements. The remaining 46%, or 1.1 million workers, are telework eligible.

The government employs nearly 2.3 million workers, but just 10% of those were fully remote eligible.

"Defend the hardworking Marylanders"

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says he will continue to support federal workers through all of the new administration's changes.

Maryland Senator Angela Alsobrooks says the orders are targeting federal workers.

"They're researching cures for cancer at the National Cancer Institute in Frederick and Bethesda. They're keeping our food safe at the FDA in Silver Spring. They're delivering benefits to seniors at the Social Security Administration in Woodlawn," Alsobrooks said. "No matter who sits in the White House, these workers are delivering results. I will always stand up and defend the hardworking Marylanders who've spent their lives in service to the federal government and the American people."

A flurry of executive orders

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed a flurry of executive orders to undo policies from the Biden administration.

Aside from the return to the office policy for federal workers, an executive order creates a federal hiring freeze, except for military and "other excluded categories."

Another executive order seeks to restore "Schedule F," a policy the Trump administration introduced in 2020, which President Biden rescinded days after taking office.

The policy seeks to "restore accountability in policy-influencing" jobs. The order in 2020 sought to reclassify thousands of federal jobs thus limiting job security for current workers.

"America's civil service is a merit system protected from corruption by due process rights for federal employees," the American Federation of Government Employees, the union that represents 800,000 federal workers, said about the controversial "Schedule F" hiring practice. "Corrupting the civil service by reclassifying professional jobs into Schedule F is against the interests of American citizens who expect that federal employees be hired solely based on their ability to carry out the duties of their position."

CBS News reported that in 2024, The Office of Personnel Management regulations will bar career civil servants from being reclassified as political appointees, or as other at-will workers, who are more easily dismissed from their jobs.

MARC train's service for federal workers

MARC train says ridership was up at the end of 2024, and while the agency's goal is to increase that by 10% this year, the public transport service expects to break that.

"We're currently in about 50% of pre-pandemic ridership so we do have capacity available and we're glad to welcome folks back to the trains," said David Johnson, deputy director of operations for MARC Train. "If this does play out the way it seems like it will, I think we will surpass that."

Johnson said any federal worker who is returning to the office can apply for SmartBenefits, which can cover some or all of the fare.