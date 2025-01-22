DHS terminates all its advisory committees, ending its investigation into the Chinese-linked telecom hack

The Department of Homeland Security has terminated its advisory committees, wiping out decades of institutional experience and abruptly ending a sweeping investigation into the Chinese-linked hack of U.S. telecom companies, sources familiar with the move confirmed to CBS News.

According to a memo signed by Acting DHS Secretary Benjamine C. Huffman, and obtained by CBS News, the decision to disband multiple advisory committees is being made "in alignment with the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) commitment to eliminating the misuse of resources and ensuring that DHS activities prioritize our national security."

"I am directing the termination of all current memberships on the advisory committees within DHS, effective immediately," the memo, dated Jan. 20, stated.

DHS has several advisory committees, including panels that offer advice to department personnel on issues including natural disaster and emergency preparedness, critical infrastructure, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Among them is the Cyber Safety Review Board — a body designed to emulate the National Transportation Safety Board. The group was conducting a comprehensive investigation into the hack of American telecom companies by Beijing actors dubbed "Salt Typhoon."

Described by some lawmakers as the most devastating breach in telecom history, the ongoing cyberespionage operation compromised the metadata of hundreds of thousands of Americans, plus targeted the communications of President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other senior government officials, CBS News previously reported.

In a statement, Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon said the move "waved a white flag to Chinese hackers."

"Disbanding the Cyber Safety Review Board while it's in the middle of investigating the most damaging breach of America's phone system in recent memory is a massive gift to the Chinese spies who targeted Trump, JD Vance and other top political figures," he added.

Also among the committees eliminated was the Homeland Security Advisory Council. Members of the committee included former secretaries of Homeland Security, DEA administrators, police union presidents and CEOs of Fortune 500 companies.

"Future committee activities will be focused solely on advancing our critical mission to protect the homeland and support DHS's strategic priorities," Huffman wrote in his letter.

He said that committee members were "welcome to reapply."