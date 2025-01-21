Watch CBS News
Trump orders federal workers back to office 5 days a week

By Kate Gibson

Edited By Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

President Trump is requiring millions of federal employees to return to the office.

In an order issued Monday, the White House instructed all U.S. government departments and agencies in the executive branch to end remote work arrangements and require employees to return to work on a full-time basis. Department heads can exempt some workers from the requirement.

The executive order was one of a blizzard of actions announced by Mr. Trump on the day of his inauguration, including directives on the economy, immigration and climate change. 

—This is a developing story and will be updated.

