Watch CBS News
Politics

Trump to announce up to $500 billion in private sector AI infrastructure investment

By Jennifer Jacobs

/ CBS News

Breaking down Trump's first day back in office
Breaking down Trump's first day back in office and what it signals for his second term 04:08

President Trump is set to announce billions of dollars in private sector investment to build artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States, CBS News has learned. 

OpenAI, Softbank and Oracle are planning a joint venture called Stargate, according to multiple people familiar with the deal. 

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is expected at the White House Tuesday afternoon, along with Sam Altman of OpenAI and Larry Ellison of Oracle.

Executives from the companies are expected to say they plan to commit $100 billion initially and pour up to $500 billion into Stargate over the next four years. Other details of the new partnership were not immediately available. 

Stargate will start with a data center project in Texas, sources said, and eventually expand to other states. Other investors are expected to join the venture, but it was not immediately clear which ones. 

Jennifer Jacobs

Jennifer Jacobs is a senior White House reporter at CBS News.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.