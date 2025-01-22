At least 2 students shot at Antioch High School in Tennessee

A student shot at least two other students Wednesday at Antioch High School outside Nashville, Tennessee, police said. The shooter then shot himself, according to police.

The conditions of the students wasn't immediately known.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told CBS News that the shooting happened in the school cafeteria.

Police were called to the school at 11:11 a.m. local time, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.