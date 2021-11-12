Luxury Christmas gifts to splurge on
From budget luxuries to major splurges, here are great Christmas gift ideas to make them feel like a million
From budget luxuries to major splurges, here are great Christmas gift ideas to make them feel like a million
Looking to buy a PS5? Here's a handy guide for tracking restocks at Target, Best Buy, Gamestop, Amazon and more.
Shopping for Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, JBL or Bose? We found the best Cyber Week headphone deals.
Which Instant Pot model is best for you? Plus, Cyber Week and Cyber Monday deals still at Amazon, Walmart and more
Find out how to save money on an Amazon gift card, Starbucks gift card and more post-Cyber Monday
Take advantage of Cyber Week 2021 sale prices on tech, toys, apparel and more on Amazon while you still can.
Smartwatches, TVs, Chromebooks, AirPods, air fryers and more are discounted during the Best Buy Cyber Week sale.
Cyber Monday may be over, but Walmart still has deals available on robot vacuums, stamps, Chromebooks and more
Bakers and cookie lovers alike will appreciate these Christmas gifts from Amazon, Le Creuset and more
Don't leave man's best friend off the nice list this year, shop these 10 great gift ideas for dogs.
On a budget? Check out these small gifts to stuff the stockings of everyone in your home
Find still-available $50 Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals at Amazon, Best Buy and more that make great gifts
From loungewear and fuzzy slippers to the latest tech, here are the best sub-$100 Cyber Monday deals.
Samsung home appliances, robot mops and more during Samsung's Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals.
Start your Christmas shopping now, before Amazon's picks for the best toys of 2021 sell out
Here's what to know before buying a TV online this holiday season, plus where to find the best Cyber Monday TV deals
From curated coffee boxes to a custom coffee bean roaster, there are plenty of tasty Cyber Monday deals to sample.
Find steals on Chromebooks and laptops at Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon, Samsung and more
Ahead of Cyber Monday, there are still plenty of deals on Apple, Samsung, Michael Kors, Keurig, OMG Surprise! and more, available now.
Find Cyber Monday daily deals at Amazon, Best Buy and Target, but don't delay. These deals expire at midnight.
With deals on the latest tech, appliances, entertainment and more, don't miss the best of Target's Cyber Monday sales.
Find GameSpot Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, Zelda: Breath of the Wild and more
Take advantage of the best deals of the season on robot vacuums and mops from top brands
Find discounts on furniture, appliances, rugs and more now at Wayfair
Take advantage on the best deals of the season on Peloton, Lululemon, NordicTrack and more
From budget luxuries to major splurges, here are great Christmas gift ideas to make them feel like a million
Looking to buy a PS5? Here's a handy guide for tracking restocks at Target, Best Buy, Gamestop, Amazon and more.
Shopping for Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, JBL or Bose? We found the best Cyber Week headphone deals.
Which Instant Pot model is best for you? Plus, Cyber Week and Cyber Monday deals still at Amazon, Walmart and more
Find out how to save money on an Amazon gift card, Starbucks gift card and more post-Cyber Monday
Take advantage of Cyber Week 2021 sale prices on tech, toys, apparel and more on Amazon while you still can.
Smartwatches, TVs, Chromebooks, AirPods, air fryers and more are discounted during the Best Buy Cyber Week sale.
Cyber Monday may be over, but Walmart still has deals available on robot vacuums, stamps, Chromebooks and more
Bakers and cookie lovers alike will appreciate these Christmas gifts from Amazon, Le Creuset and more
Don't leave man's best friend off the nice list this year, shop these 10 great gift ideas for dogs.
The suit alleges that Texas has "again diluted the voting strength of minority Texans."
The White House cited China's "egregious" human rights abuses.
Bison routinely leave Yellowstone and head north into Montana each winter, raising concerns that the animals could spread brucellosis to cattle.
Trainer Bob Baffert said Medina Spirit died at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.
The new testing rules come as coronavirus cases rise ahead of the holidays. In the U.S., officials are reporting more than 100,000 new infections a day for the first time since early October.
The suit alleges that Texas has "again diluted the voting strength of minority Texans."
The White House cited China's "egregious" human rights abuses.
Former acting CDC Director Dr. Richard Besser, pediatrician and president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, weighs in on the latest COVID-19 variant.
"It's largely a political body. It's not on the ground," Gottlieb told "Face the Nation."
Perdue is a wealthy businessman and a close ally of former President Trump, who has railed against Kemp after President Biden won Georgie in the 2020 election.
The new testing rules come as coronavirus cases rise ahead of the holidays. In the U.S., officials are reporting more than 100,000 new infections a day for the first time since early October.
Perdue Premium Meat Co. unit says fully cooked pork products may be contaminated with infection-causing bacteria.
"We're going to do this so that every employer is on a level playing field," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
The biggest question is whether current, available vaccines will prevent severe cases spread by the Omicron variant.
And the louder you talk, the more particles you're likely to emit, one of the study's authors said.
Perdue Premium Meat Co. unit says fully cooked pork products may be contaminated with infection-causing bacteria.
International travel was a headache before the pandemic. New protocols make it even more complicated.
"We're going to do this so that every employer is on a level playing field," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
The Omicron variant is derailing companies' plans to bring workers back to offices.
Automaker sold more than 788,000 of the recalled vehicles worldwide, with just over 725,000 in the U.S.
There are 12 adults and five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old.
In her book, Sarah Ransome describes trauma and rape during childhood that, she says, primed her to become a victim of sexual abuse and threats of violence by Epstein. She talks with "CBS Sunday Morning" about how she "survived hell."
Activists protest as the U.S. says "much more is needed" than the extremist group's formal "decree" that a woman is "not a property" and can't be forced into marriage.
Suu Kyi's decades-long push for democracy has made her a Nobel laureate, and a persistent thorn in the side of Myanmar's military overlords. Now she's facing decades in prison.
The meeting comes as U.S. intelligence is warning of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as January.
Singer and actress Bette Midler, Motown founder Berry Gordy, folk singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels, and opera singer Justino Diaz are honored.
Clarissa Rankin is a wife, mother of two and a truck driver who has 1.5 million followers on TikTok. Now she wants to use that fan base to encourage more women to pursue trucking as a career. CBS News' Errol Barnett took to the road with her.
The art of carefully dubbing foreign TV shows, like "Squid Game,” into English is creating huge hits with American audiences. Carter Evans learned first-hand how bad lip syncs are a thing of the past, as talented teams of directors and voice actors ignite a new era of worldwide entertainment.
The 44th Kennedy Center Honors celebrated the careers of opera singer Justino Diaz, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, folk songwriter and singer Joni Mitchell, actress and singer Bette Midler and Motown founder Berry Gordy. The event will air December 22 on CBS. Vladimir Duthiers reports.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
Techno Claus (who looks suspiciously like "Sunday Morning" contributor David Pogue) has made the trip from the North Pole to deliver gift suggestions for the gadget lovers on your holiday list.
From remote learning for kids, to Zoom calls for their parents, the pandemic has pushed technology into our lives in a way that few things have before. That has many yearning for a simpler time – for some, that means a revival of some old-time office gear. David Wade reports from CBS affiliate WBZ in Boston.
NASA scientists say the "4660 Nereus" asteroid is about 330 meters wide and will come within 2.5 million miles of Earth next week. CBS News space analyst Bill Harwood joins CBSN's Lana Zak with details.
The U.S. economy added 210,000 jobs in November, according to the Labor Department, fewer than expected in what many economists are calling a "disappointing" jobs report. Lori Bettinger, president of BancAlliance and former director of the "Troubled Asset Relief Program" during the Obama administration, joins CBSN to discuss what this means for the U.S. economy.
Some of the least affordable housing markets in the U.S. are not what you'd expect. Mark Strassmann takes a look at the housing boom in Boise, Idaho.
Former acting CDC Director Dr. Richard Besser, pediatrician and president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, weighs in on the latest COVID-19 variant.
Scientists around the world are studying the COVID-19 Omicron variant to determine if it is more resistant to vaccines than previous strains of the virus. Debora Patta reports.
The Omicron variant continues to spread, but the Delta variant remains the dominant strain in the U.S. for now. Cases and hospitalizations are surging in certain areas as the nationwide vaccination rate remains around 60%. Lilia Luciano reports.
A new study suggests snow may no longer fall in the western U.S. if greenhouse gas emissions remain unchecked. CBSN's Lana Zak spoke with Benjamin Hatchett, an assistant research professor of atmospheric science with the Desert Research Institute, about the environmental and economic impacts.
Health officials believe the variant is already spreading in some U.S. communities.
CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS Mornings" to explain the charges that the parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter are facing. Plus, the possible liability school officials may have.
The parents of a Michigan high school student accused in the shooting deaths of four classmates are under arrest along with their son. Police say the parents did not take necessary precautions and ignored warning signs that their son could harm others. Michael George reports.
Investigators determined that injuries to the victim's face had been caused by the spiny exterior of the conch shell, and testing of the interior revealed a full DNA profile.
Saying they feared for their safety, an American couple gives up the daughter they welcomed into their family. "48 Hours" contributor Troy Roberts revisits the case that he says haunted him for years and forever changed his life.
A farmer's wife is found in a shed on their Iowa farm with a corn rake lodged in her back. The rake has just four tines – so why does she have six puncture wounds?
NASA scientists say the "4660 Nereus" asteroid is about 330 meters wide and will come within 2.5 million miles of Earth next week. CBS News space analyst Bill Harwood joins CBSN's Lana Zak with details.
The debris avoidance maneuver comes amid heightened concern about space debris following a controversial Russian weapons test.
It was the 27th Falcon 9 launch so far this year for SpaceX, a new record.
The astronauts originally planned to carry out the spacewalk Tuesday, but NASA ordered a delay to fully evaluate possibly threatening space debris.
A scheduled spacewalk outside the International Space Station to fix a bad antenna was postponed after NASA said the risk of astronauts being struck by debris was too high.
One of these shows could be your next binge obsession.
More than 20 years ago, a Russian girl was adopted by a young American couple who eventually brought her back to Moscow after her parents say she tried to kill her baby brother.
A look inside the case against Todd Mullis, a Iowa farmer accused of killing his wife with a farm tool.
In 2018, the Deltona, Florida, man was newly engaged and planning for his wedding until he was tragically gunned down at his home.
Inmates held some 36 hostages for five days. And that was just the beginning
A new episode of CBSN Originals' Reverb series explores the history of anti-Asian racism in Mississippi's Delta region and a new generation that's demanding change.
Washington is mourning the death of former senator and 1996 GOP presidential nominee Bob Dole, who died Sunday at age 98 after a battle with lung cancer. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett reports and joins Anne-Marie Green on CBSN to discuss Dole's life and legacy.
The Biden administration is enforcing new travel requirements as the Omicron variant raises concerns globally. Meanwhile, the Delta variant is still largely responsible for a surge in U.S. infections, with average cases topping 100,000 per day. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Leslie Diaz joins CBSN with more on the latest coronavirus headlines.
A new episode of CBSN Originals' Reverb series examines the backlash to so-called critical race theory in schools and the impact on students and teachers.
Portugal is bringing back tight pandemic restrictions amid a rise in COVID-19 infections. CBSN's Anne-Marie Green spoke with Barry Hatton, a correspondent for The Associated Press covering Portugal, about the coronavirus situation there.