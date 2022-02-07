Valentine's Day gift ideas for him

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wondering what to gift your boyfriend, husband, son or BFF for Valentine's Day 2022? How about some new clothes, tech essentials or a coffee subscription that he'll appreciate? And don't forget a Valentine's Day card with a personalized note for your partner.

Ahead, Valentine's Day gift ideas to make him feel loved from Unbound Merino, Courant, Theragun and more. Surprise him with one of these thoughtful gifts on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

Looking for even more romantic and sweet gifts to give? CBS Essentials is your hub for everything Valentine's Day, including last minute gift ideas and Valentine's Day jewelry for men.

Dollar Shave Club gift set: $35

Dollar Shave Club

Give him the gift of a gorgeously smooth face. The set comes with five shaving essentials including shave butter, a prep scrub, blades, a handle and post-shave serum.

Dollar Shave Club gift set, $35

Whiskey appreciation crate: $160

Man Crates

Does your Valentine appreciate whiskey? Gift them this whiskey set that includes a personalized handmade whiskey decanter, two personalized heavy bottom rocks glasses, ice sphere molds, slate Coasters, a whiskey drinking journal, citrus chili cashews, butter toffee almonds and salted pistachios.

Whiskey appreciation crate, $160

Unbound Merino winter knit bundle: $300

Unbound Merino

We hate to say it, but winter isn't over yet. He'll get good wear out of this itch-free, 100% Merino wool sweater, scarf and hat bundle. Select the color you'd like for each. The hat and scarf are naturally antibacterial and moisture-wicking. The sweater is odor resistant, anti-wrinkle and temperature regulating. Buying this bundle is $30 cheaper than buying each item individually.

Unbound Merino winter knit bundle, $300

Adventures Together Valentine's Day card: $4.95

Papier

If he's an outdoorsy kind of guy, he'll appreciate this card. You can even fill out the card online and have it delivered straight to your partner's doorstep.

Adventures Together Valentine's Day card, $4.95

Courant Catch:3 Essentials: $80

Courant

He can charge his tech all in one spot on this aesthetically-pleasing, Belgian linen wireless charging tray. Choose from three colors. And for a nice personalized touch, add a monogram for an additional $10.

Courant Catch:3 Essentials, $80 (reduced from $100)

Trade gift coffee subscription: $60

Trade

Choose from 2 to 24 bags of java for your favorite coffee lover with this gift subscription. He can then choose the frequency at which he'd like to receive these coffees from the nation's top roasters in the mail.

Trade gift coffee subscription (3 bags), $60

Theragun Elite: $399

Therabody

If you're ready to splurge, gift him the much wish-listed Theragun Elite. This muscle therapy device for tension and soreness is ultra-quiet, has a customizable speed range and smart app integration with Bluetooth. Plus, trading massages is for a great Valentine's Day couples' activity. Choose from three colors.

Theragun Elite, $399

Bathing Culture Forest Bather set: $110

Bathing Culture

Bathing Culture was founded by two best buds in San Francisco who needed a body wash to get clean after muddy trail bike rides. Their unisex products have a California redwoods-inspired scent. This gift set includes the refillable glass Mind & Body Wash, Outer Being Face & Body Oil (to stay moisturized), Cathedral Grove Perfume Oil and Love is Rad Enamel Pin. Plus, $5 of the proceeds are donated to support transgender employment programs through the San Francisco LGBT Center.

Bathing Culture Forest Bather set, $110

Apple AirPods Pro: $179

Amazon

Or maybe he'd prefer some new Apple AirPods. The Apple AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation, a MagSafe Charging Case and more.

Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (reduced from $249)

