2022 already seems to be flying by, and in case you haven't been keeping track, Valentine's Day is now less than a month away. That means there's still plenty of time to snag the perfect present for that special someone.

From preserved roses that will last long beyond the usual expiration date, to an elegant charcuterie set to elevate your next at-home date night, there are plenty of great Valentine's Day gifts you can grab at Amazon. Ready to reveal your true feelings and looking for a gift that can help? The wax in this hidden message candle melts away to reveal the words, "I love you." Looking to give your partner the perfect self-care day? An essential oil diffuser combined with a DIY bath bomb kit or an at-home manicure set is a great place to start.

There are so many ways to say "I love you," but if you're looking for a gift to make your feelings known this Valentine's Day, Amazon is a great place to shop. Keep reading to check out the 12 great Valentine's Day gifts we found at Amazon. And to make your money go even further, check out this Amazon gift card reload deal that's like getting an extra $10 to spend for free.

"I love you" hidden message candle



This 100% soy wax candle is lightly scented with magnolia essential oils and has a secret "I love you" message hidden underneath a heart-shaped layer of wax. After one hour of burn time, the hidden message will be revealed underneath the melted wax. Choose between a pink or blue wax heart accent.

"I love you" hidden message candle, $25

Charcuterie board set and cheese serving platter



This charcuterie board set includes four ceramic stacking bowls and four cheese knives to help you serve up a delicious charcuterie spread for date night. The board is crafted with durable acacia wood and has a built-in storage layer to keep the knives neatly tucked away when they aren't in use.

Charcuterie board set and cheese serving platter, $68 (regularly $85)

Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker



If the way to your Valentine's heart is through their stomach, a plate of mini heart-shaped waffles could do the trick. Simply whip up a batch of waffle batter, plug in the mini waffle maker to heat, pour the batter over the 4-inch nonstick surface and close the maker. After just a few minutes you'll have an adorable (and delicious) token of your affection.

Dash mini heart-shaped waffle maker, $18 (regularly $20)

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set



This 100% mulberry silk pillowcase is soft on hair, skin and the eyes, too. It comes in three aesthetically pleasing neutral colors and with a matching silk sleep mask.

Casper Sleep silk pillowcase and sleep mask set, $139

Personalized initial necklace



This dainty initial necklace adds just the right personal touch to a classic Valentine's Day present. Available in silver, gold and rose gold, and with the option to add extra initial charms to the chain, this necklace will make a great gift.

Personalized initial necklace, $19 and up

Glazed ceramic fondue set



Nothing says romance like a pot of fondue, and with this fun and festive fondue pot set you can keep the romantic date nights rolling and serve fondue at home whenever the mood strikes. This set includes ceramic bowls that are safe to set over an open flame to heat the chocolate or cheese the old fashioned way. The heart-shaped glazed ceramic bowls are also microwave and dishwasher safe for easy prep and clean up. The set comes with one large serving pot and six small bowls.

Glazed ceramic fondue set, $30

Preserved roses



These Ecuadorian roses come preserved in a glass dome reminiscent of a romantic fairy tale. The roses should maintain their freshly cut appearance for 3 to 5 years after being set behind the glass, and require no watering or special care.

Preserved roses, $70 (regularly $79)

Hyperice Hypersphere Mini



While the classic "one free foot massage" coupon can make a fine last-minute Valentine's Day gift, this vibrating massage ball from Hyperice is definitely an upgrade. The Hypersphere Mini has three vibration speeds, boasts a 2-hour battery life and is TSA carry-on approved, making it easy to roll out tight muscles even when you're traveling.

Hyperice Hypersphere Mini, $99

Gel nail polish kit with UV lamp



This kit has everything you could want for an at-home gel manicure, including a UV nail lamp, nail separators, file and buffer, a cuticle trimmer and six gel polishes. You can save $13 on this all-in-one kit right now at Amazon.

Though there are risks associated with UV radiation, the FDA considers curing lamps as low-risk when used as directed by the label.

Gel nail polish kit with UV lamp, $37 (regularly $50)

Wooden pocket beard comb



This beard comb is crafted from durable walnut wood. The comb folds to better fit in a pocket, wallet or travel bag and is lightweight for easy transport. It's intended to groom hair, beards and mustaches, and can also be used to help smoothly apply a beard oil or balm.

Wooden pocket beard comb, $19

Bath bomb DIY kit



This kit can work as both a gift and a fun date night activity all rolled into one. It includes all the dry ingredients, plus essential oils, spray bottle, molds and step-by-step instructions to make 12 bath bombs, plus fun wrapping paper and stickers, just in case you decide to gift any of your creations.

Bath bomb DIY kit, $40

Large room essential oil diffuser



This ultrasonic essential oil diffuser is ultra quiet. It also has a 20-hour run time, and will look chic in any space. Just add a few drops of a favorite essential oil and allow the diffuser to work its aromatherapy magic.

Large room essential oil diffuser, $30 (regularly $50)

