15 great Christmas gifts we found at Best Buy

Shopping all the Christmas sales? While you're searching for the best gift, know that Best Buy has so much more to offer than just electronics this holiday season. Best Buy has the Christmas gifts on everyone's list, including the hottest headphones, smart TVs, gaming consoles such as the Nintendo Switch and the PS5, Chromebooks and laptops. But did you know they also sell must-have kitchen gadgets, toys, crafting tools and instant cameras?

Shop these great Christmas gifts we found at Best Buy right now. We've found the Best Buy gift ideas that will help you crossing off the last lines on your Christmas list, whether you're buying a cool tech gift for mom, splurging on a TV or getting the hottest new toys for your favorite kids.

Best Buy also offers weekly and daily deals and sales on just about everything, including deals on laptops and computers, deals on TVs and projectors, deals on wireless headphones, deals on cell phones, deals on tablets and more.

Keep reading to discover great Christmas gifts we found at Best Buy.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus bowl-lift stand mixer: $250

If you don't have a KitchenAid stand mixer yet headed into the holiday season, you may want to change that. This 4.8-star-rated bowl-lift stand mixer fits a 5-quart capacity bowl (as compared to a 3.5-quart bowl for the mini), has 10 speed options and comes with three beater attachments to help you make anything from appetizers to dessert. Available in four colors, including KitchenAid's iconic empire red.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus bowl-lift stand mixer, $250

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart): $119

This 9-in-1 model makes a great gift. It functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. But you also get two other tricks: a sterilizer and a function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature (for sous vide cooking). The machine also features 15 customizable programming options.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $120

Nintendo Switch bundle: $300

First things first: If you don't have a Nintendo Switch console, now's a good time to pick one up. They normally retail for $300, but right now Best Buy has a deal. It's offering the console bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the same $300 price.

Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $300

Roku Premiere 4K streaming media player: $40



Looking for an affordable tech gift idea? Check out the the easy-to-hide Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which plugs in to an HDMI port on the back of your television. You can save $10 on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K at Best Buy now.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $40 (regularly $50)

Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset: $299

Looking for an unexpected Christmas gift? Virtual reality might be a great gift idea then. Meta's Oculus Quest 2 is one of the most accessible and affordable VR headsets currently available. The wireless device does not require a PC or even a console. It runs apps and games natively and lets you live cast to share your virtual experiences.

Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset, $299

Ring video doorbell 4: $170

The Ring video doorbell 4 is an upgraded version of the Ring doorbell basics: 1080p live video, two-way talk, real-time notifications, night vision and Alexa compatibility. The Ring video doorbell 4 offers an improved battery life and a four second color video preview of motion events before they trigger an alert.

Ring video doorbell 4, $170 (regularly $200)

Ring floodlight cam plus outdoor wired: $180

Take your home security to the next level with this 1080p HD security camera with motion-activated LED floodlights. It features a 105dB security siren, two-way talk and customizable motion zones.

Ring floodlight cam plus outdoor wired, $180

TCL 65" class 4 series 4K smart TV: $500

This Roku TV lets you watch your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K UHD resolution. The TCL class 4 series smart TV features easy voice control so you never have to fiddle with the remote and lets you personalize your home screen so all your apps are exactly where you want them. Right now, it's $200 off at Best Buy.

TCL 65" class 4 series 4K smart TV, $500 (regularly $700)

The 75'' TCL class 4 series 4K smart TV is also on sale right now.

TCL 75" class 4 series 4K smart TV, $750 (regularly $1000)

LOL Surprise! Ooh La La Baby Surprise dolls: $20 at Best Buy

LOL Surprise! dolls are hot this holiday season. Best Buy has the LOL Surprise! Ooh La La Baby Surprise Lil D.J. doll and the Lil Bon Bon doll for $25 or less.

LOL Surprise! Ooh La La Baby Surprise Lil D.J., $20 (reduced from $40)

LOL Surprise! Oooh La La Baby Surprise Lil Bon Bon, $25 (reduced from $40)

Barbie dream house play set: $158

Best Buy has the Barbie dream house play set on sale right now. The three-story doll house features 10 indoor and outdoor living areas. The Barbie dream house includes a working elevator, a party room with a DJ booth, a slide, a pool, a balcony with a hammock swing and a puppy play area with its own pool and slide.

Barbie dream house play set, $158 (regularly $225)

Cricut EasyPress 2: $160

This retro crafting tool is a thoughtful gift to give to friends who like to add personalized flair to whatever they wear. Use the Cricut EasyPress 2 to heat-transfer designs to sweatshirts, T-shirts, pajamas, tote bags and more with this classic iron-on crafting tool. The Cricut EasyPress 2 features a ceramic-coated heat plate that can reach up to 400 degrees and is compatible with most major brands of heat-transfer vinyl material.

Cricut EasyPress 2, $161 (regularly $199)

Fujifilm instax mini 11 instant film camera: $70

Create instant family memories with the Fujifilm instax mini 11 instant camera. This tiny camera automatically selects the best shutter speed in any environment and features a mini-mirror, so you can take the perfect selfie. The Fujifilm instax mini 11 instant camera comes in four colors.

Fujifilm instax mini 11 instant film camera, $70

Fujifilm is sold separately. Right now, Best Buy has film for $15.

Fujifilm instax mini Instant color film twin pack, $15

