Great Christmas gifts for mom

If anyone deserves the best gift this year, it's mom. Thanks to the pandemic, moms have been -- perhaps more than ever -- working, driving, cooking, cleaning, keeping up with coronavirus guidelines, and, often, teaching their kids. As you make your holiday gifting list and check it twice, make sure you include the best gifts for mom.

We have found the most relaxing, cozy and cool gifts for mom. This list is sure to help you find the best gift for her, whether your mom loves to bake, write, use the latest tech, build out her skincare collection, or just take a well-deserved nap. But these gift ideas aren't just about the perfect gift for mom. These finds will make the perfect gift for anyone interested in holiday must-haves, such as the KitchenAid Pro stand mixer and Apple AirPods.

We'd order these presents ASAP. Potential supply chain issues could delay your mom's Christmas gift and no one wants her to unwrap an I.O.U.

Keep scrolling to check out these holiday gifts for mom.

Casper silk pillowcase and sleep mask set: $60 (was $119)

Casper

Give mom the gift of frizz-free hair and happier skin. The Casper silk pillowcase and sleep mask duo is made with 100% mulberry silk. It has been claimed that the material can protect hair and skin from friction damage. The luxe-looking duo comes in three different colors.

Casper hug body pillow: $111

Casper

The ergonomically designed pillow is a great gift idea for a mom-to-be, a new mom or a mom who likes to sleep on her side. The oblong pillow aligns to your body and can fit comfortably between your arms or legs for a more supportive and pressure-relieving sleep. The body pillow is 20% off right now through Dec. 15.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift stand mixer: $250

Best Buy

This KitchenAid stand mixer, a versatile and powerful upgrade to the kitchen arsenal of anyone who loves to cook or bake, is 50% off right now. The mixer fits a 5-quart capacity bowl, has 10 speed options and comes with three beater attachments.

KitchenAid wire whip attachment: $21

Kitchenaid via Amazon

This wire whip stand mixer attachment makes a great stocking stuffer to go with the KitchenAid Pro. Use it to mix and whip frosting, eggs, cream and more.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $150



Apple via Best Buy

Once you try wireless earbuds, it's awfully hard to go back. These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Easily share audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV to your AirPods. Plus, they're compatible with Siri.

Best Buy also has the newly released Apple AirPods 3 (with a MagSafe charging case), which is sure to be one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. It's currently available for $179 at Best Buy -- list price -- though at last check Amazon had the Apple AirPods 3 for $170. (Savings are applied at checkout.)

Cuyana leather AirPod case: $50

Cuyana

Keep those new AirPods protected with a stylish AirPod case, such as this one from Cuyana leather. It features a zippered closure and a detachable strap that can attach to any bag handle, plus it can be monogrammed for a personal touch. The Cuyana leather AirPod case comes in six different colors.

Skims cozy knit robe: $128

Skims

Give the gift cozy coolness. This Skims robe is made with buttery-soft, breathable boucle yarn. The trendy loungewear from the Kim Kardashian-owned brand comes in eight different colors and runs up to a size 5X.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,400

Samsung via Best Buy

It's time to upgrade your mom's TV experience. She can transform her TV into a piece of art when she's not streaming her favorite shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates the device to display all her favorite pieces of art with a 4K resolution picture, whenever someone enters the room. No matter if she's admiring a Rothko or streaming Netflix, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

NuFace Trinity: $339

NuFace

Skincare obsessives love this pro-level micro-current facial-toning device. The makers of NuFace Trinity claim it will tone, lift, and contour facial muscles to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The Happiness Project: $25

The Happiness Project

Do you have a mom who loves to start her day by journaling? She'll love this unique gift. The Happiness Project is a wellness company that provides customized tools for lifelong learners. The brand offers a collection of "happiness tools," including journals in cheerful colors and patterns, habit trackers, and a happiness tackle box.

Grip2u Boost phone case: $35

Grip2u

This phone accessory is ideal for the moms who always have their hands full. The Grip2U Boost phone case features a flexible strap on the back to help prevent drops and free your hands. The phone case includes a built-in kickstand, so you can prop up your phone while streaming videos or FaceTiming with friends. The design is available for all iPhone 11s up to all iPhone 13s.

Old Navy striped shaker-stitch turtleneck sweater: $45

Old Navy

Holiday sweaters are tacky. Give mom a thoughtful gift she'll actually want to wear all winter long. This long-sleeved turtleneck sweater is available in two different colorways. It can be purchased in petite, regular and tall and runs up to a size 4X.

Subscription box for self-care: TheraBox

TheraBox via Amazon

Pamper and de-stress each month with TheraBox. Each box comes with six or more products, such as organic bath soaps and scrubs, plus an item to boost mindfulness. One box from 2020, according to TheraBox, delivered items from brands such as Meg Cosmetics, J&L Naturals and Clear My Head, and included a felt-letter board that was just waiting for an inspirational quote to be spelled out on it.

TheraBox was offering its first box for $30, and then for $45 a month after. The makers estimate that the contents of each monthly box are worth more than $120. Shipping is free.

Framebridge the vintage gift: $139

Framebridge

Upload your favorite photo with mom or the whole family to the Frambridge, site and the company will print and frame it in one of these gorgeous wooden frames. The frame features a personalized, vintage-style brass plate and includes a secret story pocket for a private message on the back. If you order one right now, you can get it before Christmas.

Snowman family personalized blankets: $40

Personalization Mall

Have all the members of your family represented on this festive winter blanket. The 50-by-60-inch polyester fleece blanket can be personalized with up to 20 names and any one-line message. It's also machine-washable, which is a plus, should someone spill hot cocoa on it during a Christmas movie marathon.

