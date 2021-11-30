CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cyber Monday deals mean big savings on the latest tech, loungewear, kitchen appliances and more. Burak Karademir / Getty Images

With shipping delays looming over shoppers' minds and the nation dealing with supply chain disruptions, the holiday shopping season started long before Thanksgiving this year. But don't worry if you still have shopping to do: Cyber Monday is finally here, which means there's still time to save big and get everything on your wishlist crossed off. CBS Essentials has compiled a list of the best Cyber Monday deals under $100, to help you stay on budget and keep the season as stress-free as possible.

Whether you're searching for the perfect gift for a special someone, or simply looking to score a great deal on a product that's caught your eye, these Cyber Monday sales are full of deals, many of which are expected to last beyond today. From retailers including Nordstrom, Amazon, Target and more, shop makeup, clothing, footwear, kitchen appliances and home goods, all under $100.

(Not feeling so spendy? Check out our favorite Cyber Monday deals under $50.)

Here are some of the best Cyber Monday deals under $100 you can shop now.

JBL Tune wireless earbuds: $50

Amazon

You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds -- they're less than half price at Amazon right now, the best price we've seen all season long. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $120)

Apple AirPods with wired charging case: $100 at Amazon

Amazon

Amazon currently has the best pricing we've seen for Apple AirPods all season long. Right now, for Cyber Monday, you can pick up a pair of 2nd generation AirPods with a wired charging case for just $100. (Note that the product page says the price is $115, but Amazon is taking an extra $15 off at checkout.)

Apple Airpods with wired charging case, $100 (regularly $159)

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA test kit: $99 at Amazon

Amazon

Learn about your family's ancestry -- and about your genetic predisposition for Type 2 Diabetes, Late-Onset Alzheimer's Disease and more -- with this popular DNA test from 23andMe. Just register your kit online, spit into the included vial, and ship it to a 23andMe lab using the included postage-paid box.

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA test kit, $99 (regularly $199)

Michael Kors Jet Set large crossbody bag: $96 at Walmart

Walmart

Cross-body bags are always a welcome gift, largely because they're versatile. This particular bag may be even more welcome, thanks to the popular Michael Kors label, gold-chain detailing and generous, 9-inch width.

Michael Kors Jet Set large crossbody bag, $96 (reduced from $328)

HyperX Streamer Starter Pack: $80 at Best Buy

HyperX via Best Buy

Equip your aspiring streamer, podcaster, TikToker or ASMRtist with these audio must-haves. The HyperX streamer starter pack comes with a SoloCast USB microphone that features a tap-to-mute function, multi-platform compatibility and a Cloud Core gaming headset with a detachable noise-cancelling microphone and 7.1 surround sound.

HyperX Streamer Starter Pack, $80 (regularly $130)

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing: $79

Walmart

Pod-based coffee brewers are convenient, but not always cost effective when you want to make a lot of coffee at once. The Keurig K-Duo ($79) offers the best of both worlds, with K-Cup-based and basket-and-carafe-style brewing options. It's a great gift for a coffee lover.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $79 (reduced from $99)

Element+ Non-electric warm water bidet attachment: $82 at Amazon

Omigo via Amazon

This bidet attachment can fit to a round or elongated toilet seat, includes everything you'll need for an easy install and is equipped with adjustable hot and cold temperature and water pressure dials.

Element+ Non-electric warm water bidet attachment, $82 (reduced from $109)

Fenmore midsize multifunction stainless steel watch: $101 at Fossil

Fossil

This shiny Fenmore watch will make a great accessory to any wardrobe, and is on sale for less than one-third of its original price.

Fenmore midsize multifunction stainless steel watch, $101 (regularly $169)





Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones: $100 at Amazon

Amazon

With its adjustable and comfortable design, up to 40 hours of battery life and Fast Fuel charging that revives headphones for three hours after just five minutes of charging, it's hard to beat the Beats Solo 3 headphones -- once you factor in this half-price Cyber Monday deal. (Deal available in both rose gold and black.)

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones, $100 (regularly $200)

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $42 at Amazon



Amazon

See who's come calling at your door, even when you're not at home. Normally priced at $60, you can get the hard-wired version of the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell for just $42 at the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired, $42 (reduced from $60)

Beats by Dre Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones: $80 at Amazon

Amazon

These Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones make a great great gift and are under $100 (while supplies last). Available in four colors.

Beats by Dre Beats EP Wired On-Ear Headphones, $80 (regularly $130)

Lodge 6-quart enameled cast iron dutch oven: $70 at Amazon

Amazon

A good cast iron Dutch oven makes getting food on the table easy for cooks of all skill levels.

Lodge 6-quart enameled cast iron dutch oven, $70 (regularly $100)

Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation): $50 at Best Buy

Best Buy

Want to put on some music, check the temperature, dim the lights or put on your favorite show? Just ask Google. The Google Nest Hub features a 7-inch display and is compatible with thousands of smart devices including lights, thermostats and video door bells, making it a great starting point for building a Google Assistant-based smart home. Available in four colors.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation), $50 (regularly $100)

The Google Nest Mini speaker is an inexpensive way to expand your Google Assistant-based smart home into new rooms. It makes a great add-on gift to the Google Nest Hub, while still keeping you under your $100 gift budget.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation), $25 (regularly $50)

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with LED grow light: $90

Aerogarden/Amazon

If you (or a loved one on your gift-shopping list) ever craved a restaurant-worthy meal on a budget, know this: Chefs generally recommend using fresh herbs over dried ones in home cooking. Give the gift of chef-level weeknight dinners with this compact, countertop garden that grows fresh herbs. Save 40% on this kit, which grows up to six plants, including two kinds of basil, parsley, thyme, and even the ever-finicky dill. Even better: The kit grows in water, so there's no messy soil to clean up.

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with LED grow light. $90 (reduced from $150)

UGG Fluff Yeah slide slippers: $60 and up at Amazon

Amazon

The holiday season is prime cozy slippers time, and these celeb-loved Uggs are exhibit A.

Ugg Fluff Yeah slide slippers, $60 and up (regularly $100)

It Cosmetics Hello Light cooling glow highlighting stick: $20

It Cosmetics

Save big and shine bright with this highlighting stick from It Cosmetics.

It Cosmetics Hello Light cooling glow highlighting stick, $20 (regularly $28)

Steve Madden Tava over-the-knee boot: $90 at Nordstrom



Nordstrom

It's not too late to score a deal on one of winter's most stylish staple pieces. These microsuede over-the-knee boots are timeless yet trendy, and will blend well with any wardrobe.

Steve Madden Tava over-the-knee boot, $90 (regularly $135)

Instant Pot 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle (6 quart): $60 at Target

Target

This Instant Pot pressure cooker bundle serves as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, steamer, sterilizer and food warmer. And with quick one-touch smart cooking, making your favorite recipes will be deliciously easy.

Instant Pot 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle (6 quart), $60 (regularly $130)





PowerXL grill air fryer combo: $120 at Target

Target

Save counter space with this versatile gadget that can grill and air fry to your heart (and stomach's) content.

PowerXL grill air fryer combo, $120 (regularly $190)

David's Tea Relaxation kit: $19



DavidsTea

This tea sampler comes with a silky sleep mask, a holographic mug and three caffeine-free loose leaf blends, perfect for unwinding after a tough day. Don't worry if you don't already have a tea infuser, this kit also has 10 drawstring filter bags for maximum convenience.

David's Tea Relaxation kit, $19 (regularly $29)

Honest Beauty 3-in-1 detox mud mask: $11 at Amazon



Amazon

The Honest Beauty 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask is formulated with activated charcoal and Jeju volcanic ash. This face mask is paraben free, dermatologist tested and cruelty-free.

Honest Beauty 3-in-1 detox mud mask, $11 (regularly $20)

Philips Norelco Multigroom series 7000: $35 at Amazon



Amazon

This powerful, precise Philips grooming kit has 19 trimming attachments for the beard, face, head and body. The rechargeable battery boasts up to five hours of battery life per charge.

Philips Norelco MG7750/49 Multigroom series 7000, $35 (regularly $60)

Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set: $14 at Amazon



Amazon

Treat your face to a relaxing sculpting massage with this jade roller and Gua Sha set.

Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set, $14 (regularly $20)

Handheld car vacuum cleaner: $22 at Amazon

Amazon

Clean those hard to reach crevices with this lightweight mini vacuum that comes with three attachments -- a flathead, extendable and brush nozzle -- to keep your vehicle spic and span.

Handheld car vacuum cleaner, $22 (regularly $45)

Related content from CBS Essentials: