Father's Day 2022 is just around the corner -- it's this Sunday, June 19. Unsure what to get Dad this year? You're not alone. Dads can be incredibly difficult to shop for. That's why we found some of the best Father's Day gift ideas available at Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom and more. You can find something for any dad -- even one who has it all.

Top products in this article:

For the dad who has everything: Amazon Father's Day gift card, $10 and up

For the dad with a green thumb: Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $140

The ultimate TV for Dad: 65" Samsung "The Frame" smart 4K TV, $1,800 (reduced from $2,000)

Below are the best gifts for Dad on Father's Day 2022. These gifts, from an Amazon gift card to a wall print from Sonic Editions, work for all budgets.

Amazon Father's Day gift card

Let Dad pick out exactly what he wants this Father's Day with an Amazon gift card. The gift card you see here comes in a Father's Day-themed card. (More Dad-friendly designs are available.) Pick from four card designs, and load the card with a denomination between $10 and $2,000.

Or, get dad an e-gift card to Amazon as late as the same day. Now through June 24, first-time gift card customers can get a $10 promotional credit when they spend $50 or more on e-gift cards in a single order. You need to use code USEGC222 at checkout to get this deal.

E-gift cards make a great last minute Father's Day gift -- you can buy one for Dad the same day.

Amazon Father's Day gift card, $10 and up

Samsung 'The Frame' smart 4K TV

If your father is an avid film or TV viewer or even an art lover, get him the latest model of "The Frame." The 2022 "The Frame" has the same gorgeous quantum-dot picture as the previous model. And like the 2021 model, the 2022 version intelligently upscales TV and movies to 4K. Even with all those similarities, the 2022 "The Frame" is definitely an upgrade over the 2021 "The Frame." The 2022 "The Frame" boasts a new matte display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties.

When you're not streaming show or movies on "The Frame," the set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, or pictures from your family vacation (that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive). So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off. Right now you can get 50% off a Customizable Bezel with The Frame QLED 4K TV (2022).

65" Samsung "The Frame" smart 4K TV, $1,800 (reduced from $2,000)

Apple AirPods Pro

Upgrade Dad's old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro. These AirPods have made headlines by fitting in active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing-health tracking in a more compact, better fitting design. They're also lauded for their great sound quality. But all that comes at a steep price -- specifically $249, which is why this deal on Amazon is a big one.

Now at $197, the Apple AirPods Pro are at a major discount on Amazon.

Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (reduced from $249)

Paper Source Best Dad six-pack Father's Day card

Speaking of cards, don't forget to give Dad one. How cool is this 3D, pop-up, six-pack-of-beer card from Paper Source? Or, if it's not his style, there are plenty of other options at Paper Source as well.

Paper Source Best Dad six-pack Father's Day card, $13

Sonos Roam

Dad might appreciate an offering from one of the leading speaker companies in the world this Father's Day: the Sonos Roam. This small but mighty waterproof (IP67) speaker is so compact it weighs less than one pound. Still, it manages to deliver up to ten hours of tunes. And if Dad has more than one, they can all play in sync, creating a whole home-entertainment system.

Sonos Roam, $143 (reduced from $179)

Viking Acacia Carving Board with Juice Well

He grills, he roasts, he smokes. So get Dad a luxurious cutting board from luxe kitchen line Viking. It has a well that catches any stray juices.

Viking acacia carving board with juice well, $170

Yummly Bluetooth thermometer



Whether Dad likes his steak bloody or burnt to a crisp, this Bluetooth-enabled smart thermometer, with presets, timers and alerts for different types of meat, will take the guesswork out of grilling and make dinnertime less of a stress.

Yummly Bluetooth thermometer, $85 (reduced from $130)

Alex Crane Sun Tee

Restock Dad's T-shirt drawer with an Alex Crane Sun Tee. This soft, French-linen T-shirt is ideal for hot summer days. Choose from nine colors and prints.

Alex Crane Sun Tee, $55

Blue Circle seafood subscription box

If Dad loves to cook and grill, then treat him to a Blue Circle seafood subscription box. You can choose the products Dad will receive, and how often he'll receive them. Seafood options include smoked salmon and black tiger shrimp. (Prices vary based on your choices.)

Blue Circle seafood subscription box

Sonic Editions print

Spruce up Dad's walls with a print from Sonic Editions. The site makes limited-edition, high-quality, fine-art photographic prints, like this one of Joshua Tree. There are prints with all sorts of themes, so if Dad is a music super-fan, or a big-time traveler, you'll likely find one suitable for him. You can buy the prints framed or unframed.

Sonic Editions Joshua Tree print with a white frame and mount (20" x 16"), $269

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden

Dad can grow herbs and vegetables year-round with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has a built-in water reservoir for a month's worth of water, and comes in three colors. There's an LED lamp arm, and the kit comes with three basil starter pods in a proprietary soil mix.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $140

Apple Watch Series 7

Right now, you can save $15 on Amazon on the GPS version of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 – and up. On Amazon, prices and availability may vary depending on the color of the watch. We also saw a deal on the 41mm watch with GPS and built-in cellular: It's going for $484 right now -- that's down a bit from the $499 Apple list price.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm), $384 (regularly $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $484 (regularly $499)

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds

The JBL Tune 120TWS earbuds last four hours on a single charge, and another 12 hours via the included charging case. They're a more affordable, but still high-quality, alternative to Apple AirPods.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $55

