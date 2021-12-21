These 12 virtual gifts make easy last minute presents
If you've waited too long to start Christmas shopping this year and want to avoid any shipping delays, virtual gifts make for great last-minute presents. There's the classic e-gift card that can be delivered via email, of course. Or, you can get creative with a Cameo message from a favorite celebrity, an annual membership to MasterClass, a Winc wine subscription and so much more.
Find 12 virtual gifts that make easy last-minute presents ahead. There's something for every budget and interest.
Amazon gift card
A classic Amazon e-gift card is always a welcome present. Choose from a standard, animated or personalized design, and pick the dollar amount you'd like to put on it.
MasterClass annual membership
They can watch tutorials and lectures from (sometimes celebrity) experts in various fields, from Hillary Clinton to Gordon Ramsay, with a MasterClass membership. Memberships start at $15 a month for the standard experience.
Plus, for a limited time, when you gift one membership, you can gift another membership for free.
MasterClass annual membership, $15 per month
1-month Winc subscription
Wine lovers will appreciate a subscription to wine club Winc., which ships four bottles of wine a month, personalized to their taste. Choose your own gift-card amount, starting at $60 for one month (up to $150 for a three-month subscription).
1-month Winc subscription, $60
Book a Cameo message
Send them a personalized video message from their favorite celebrity, from Gabby Douglas to Lisa Vanderpump to Kevin from "The Office," via Cameo. Prices vary depending on the talent.
Goldbelly 3-month subscription
Foodies will appreciate a Goldbelly subscription, which ships a fresh monthly treat from one of America's most iconic restaurants. Every shipment serves at least four people. Six-month and themed subscriptions are available as well as this three-month option.
Goldbelly 3-month subscription, $249 (reduced from $275)
Audible Premium Plus gift membership
Bookworms can pick out one audiobook a month with an Audible subscription. Select from four different membership durations, starting at one month for $15.
Audible Premium Plus gift membership, $15
Hulu $25 gift card
Cover their Hulu subscription for the next couple of months with a Hulu e-gift card.
FabFitFun gift card
They'll receive a gift box containing home goods, fashion, wellness, beauty and more products four times a year with a FabFitFun subscription. Contribute $25 to $300 to this gift that keeps on giving.
Modsy gift package
If they've been struggling to design a particular room in their home, send them a Modsy gift package. A designer will help them bring one room to life for $159, or you can gift them multiple room designs and more perks for a higher price point.
Modsy gift package, $159 (reduced from $199)
Find Your Trainer gift card
If you already know that their New Year's resolution is to get fit, Find Your Trainer helps them pick a personal trainer locally for as little as $29 a session. Your gift card, for which you can choose any dollar amount, can help them pay for their sessions. And for a limited time only, receive a 10% to 20% bonus on all gift cards. That's free cash for them to spend toward a personal trainer.
The Chef & the Dish gift card
Gift them a virtual cooking class with a The Chef & the Dish gift card. Choose from a variety of dollar amounts, starting at $100.
ClassPass gift card
Workout-class addicts (or aspiring workout-class addicts) will love a ClassPass gift card, allowing them to take classes both locally and virtually. Choose the amount you'd like to gift toward their membership.
