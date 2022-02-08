Gorgeous Valentine's Day flowers you can buy online

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and Feb. 14 flower delivery slots are filling up fast. So what site should you use to order a bouquet for your girlfriend, boyfriend, partner, parent, child or friend? That depends on your budget, your recipient's location and their style. Roses are a classic Valentine's Day floral pick, and plenty of the bouquets below include them.

There are gorgeous floral Valentine's Day gifts for her and him that you can buy online at UrbanStems, The Bouqs Co., Floom and more. Find some of our favorite arrangements and additional information on these sites ahead. Many have special arrangements in honor of Valentine's Day, and most still have Feb. 14 delivery slots open. For those who don't, you can still get the bouquet delivered ahead of the big day.

Bunches of Love tulip and iris bouquet with a clear vase

This simple iris and tulip bouquet impresses in a clear vase. Mix and match with a different vase, chocolates, a keepsake heart and more.

Bunches of Love tulip and iris bouquet with a clear vase, $55

UrbanStems The Love Spell

UrbanStems

If you're seeking a modern, on-trend arrangement, try UrbanStems. This gorgeous bouquet in a speckled ceramic vase from UrbanStems makes a statement with roses, mini calla lilies, lisianthus, ranunculus, snapdragons, solomio bono, delphinium, eryngium, sweet William, Veronica and ruscus. This bouquet can no longer be delivered on Valentine's Day, but there are still delivery slots open before the big day.

UrbanStems has beautiful Valentine's bouquet options available at a range of price points, starting at $45.

UrbanStems The Love Spell, $160

UrbanStems

Want a more affordable floral option for Valentine's Day? The Te Amo arrangement includes roses, garden roses, spray carnations, alstromeria, hypericum berries and ruscus, starting at $60. Choose between a variety of vases for an added charge. This bouquet can also no longer be delivered on Valentine's Day, but there are delivery slots open before.

UrbanStems Te Amo floral arrangement, $60

The Bouqs Co. Sweet Tea

The Bouqs Co.

The Bouqs Co. arrangements also have a modern eye, as seen in this pink rose bouquet with lilies, anemones and snapdragons. You can purchase a smaller or larger version of it if you'd like, and spend an extra $10 for a vase. The Valentine's Day delivery slots have filled up for this bouquet, but it can still be delivered earlier.

Check out all of The Bouqs Co.'s Valentine's Day arrangements here.

The Bouqs Co. Sweet Tea, $79

Floom Pink Dreams

Floom

Floom offers flower delivery from independent florists around the United States. This bouquet with white hydrangea, dusty pink roses, white spray roses, scented freesia and pink lisianthus comes from Flowers by Sabine in Sherman Oaks, California. Find the full Valentine's Day selection here.

Floom Pink Dreams, $90





ProFlowers Happy Together Bouquet

ProFlowers

This bouquet with pink flowers and greenery comes in this deluxe size or a smaller option. Find ProFlowers' full Valentine's Day collection here. Note: If you choose to deliver a bouquet before Valentine's Day, you can save on delivery costs.

ProFlowers Happy Together Bouquet, $55

Floraqueen Ice Cream

Floraqueen

Floraqueen ships flowers to more than 100 countries, so it's an excellent option if you have a loved one abroad. Type in your recipient's address to see if this bouquet, full of chrysanthemums and roses, can be delivered to your special someone. This is the smallest size, with two larger options available. You can pay extra for a vase. Find the full love and romance flower collection here.

Floraqueen Ice Cream, $90

Teleflora Arrive In Style

Teleflora

Teleflora also delivers around the world. This premium bouquet with light pink roses, white asiatic lilies, white alstroemeria, white cushion spray chrysanthemums, white statice and variegated pittosporum comes in two smaller sizes. You can include balloons, a stuffed animal or chocolates if you'd like for an additional charge. Check out more Valentine's Day options from Teleflora here.

Teleflora Arrive In Style, $62 (reduced from $65)

