How to watch the Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets NHL Playoffs game tonight: Game 5 livestream options, more

Kyle Connor #81 of the Winnipeg Jets skates against Sean Walker #26 of the Colorado Avalanche in Game Four of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 26, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Game 5 of the Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets NHL Playoffs series will be played tonight. The Avalanche lead the series 3-1, which means tonight's is a must-win game for the Jets who risk a first-round exit from the playoffs for the second season in a row.

Keep reading for all the ways you can watch this pivotal NHL Playoffs game tonight.

How and when to watch the Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets NHL Playoffs game

Game 5 of the Colorado Avalanche vs. Winnipeg Jets NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series will be played Tuesday, April 30, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT). The game will air on ESPN and stream on the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Avalanche vs. Jets game without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry ESPN, or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch the playoffs. Below are the platforms on which you can watch the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs without cable.

If you don't have cable and you want to watch the NHL Playoffs, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream playoff games is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch hockey in the postseason, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier.

Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $25 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $35 for the first month. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch all your favorite sports, we suggest a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NHL games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo doesn't carry.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Avalanche vs. Jets game live for free

You can watch this year's playoffs with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, TBS, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 NHL Playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

You can today's game on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to access to local network affiliates, ESPN and more. To watch the NHL Playoffs without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NHL hockey, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NASCAR, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 200 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

See the latest NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs gear at Fanatics

Rooting from home is more fun while repping your team with the latest NHL fan gear. Fanatics is our first stop for the newest NHL fan gear, our go-to for the latest drop of NHL Stanley Cupt Playoffs and NHL Finals merch like jerseys, commemorative T-shirts, hats and more. Fanatics also has just-released NFL Draft jerseys, like No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams' new Chicago Bears jersey. Shipping is free on orders over $24, using code 24SHIP.

2024 NHL Playoffs: Full schedule

The first round of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs is a best-of-seven series beginning on April 20, 2024.

First round schedule

Below is the schedule for the first round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs. All times Eastern.

Eastern Conference

(1) New York Rangers vs. (WC2) Washington Capitals

Game 1: | Rangers 4, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Rangers 4, Capitals 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Rangers 3, Capitals 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Rangers 4, Capitals 2 | Recap

(2) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3) New York Islanders

Game 1: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Hurricanes 5, Islanders 3 | Recap

Game 3: | Hurricanes 3, Islanders 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2 (2OT) | Recap

Game 5*: | Tuesday, April 30, 7:30 p.m. | at CAR | TV: TBS

Game 6*: | Thursday, May 2, TBD | at NY | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 4, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD

(1) Florida Panthers vs. (WC1) Tampa Bay Lightning

Game 1: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Panthers 5, Lightning 3 | Recap

Game 4: | Lightning 6, Panthers 3 | Recap

Game 5: | Panthers 6, Lightning 1 | Recap

(2) Boston Bruins vs. (3) Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: | Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 2: | Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Bruins 4, Maple Leafs 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Game 5: | Tuesday, April 30, 7 p.m. | at BOS | TV: ESPN

Game 6*: | Thursday, May 2, TBD | at TOR | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 4, TBD | at BOS | TV: TBD

Western Conference

(1) Dallas Stars vs. (WC2) Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: | Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Recap

Game 2: | Golden Knights 2, Stars 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Stars 3, Golden Knights 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 4: | Stars 4, Golden Knights 2 | Recap

Game 5: | Wednesday, May 1, 7:30 p.m. | at DAL | TV: ESPN

Game 6: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at VGK | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at DAL | TV: TBD

(2) Winnipeg Jets vs. (3) Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: | Jets 7, Avalanche 6 | Recap

Game 2: | Avalanche 5, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 3: | Avalanche 6, Jets 2 | Recap

Game 4: | Avalanche 5, Jets 1 | Recap

Game 5*: | Tuesday, April 30, 9:30 | at WPG | TV: ESPN

Game 6*: | Thursday, May 2, TBD | at COL | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Saturday, May 4, TBD | at WPG | TV: TBD

(1) Vancouver Canucks vs. (WC1) Nashville Predators

Game 1: | Canucks 4, Predators 2 | Recap

Game 2: | Predators 4, Canucks 1 | Recap

Game 3: | Canucks 2, Predators 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Canucks 4, Predators 3 (OT) | Recap

Game 5: | Tuesday, April 30, 10 p.m. | at VAN | TV: TBS

Game 6*: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at NSH | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at VAN | TV: TBD

(2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Los Angeles Kings

Game 1: | Oilers 7, Kings 4 | Recap

Game 2: | Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) | Recap

Game 3: | Oilers 6, Kings 1 | Recap

Game 4: | Oilers 1, Kings 0 | Recap

Game 5: | Wednesday, May 1, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD

Game 6*: | Friday, May 3, TBD | at LA | TV: TBD

Game 7*: | Sunday, May 5, TBD | at EDM | TV: TBD

When are the NHL Stanley Cup Finals?

The Stanley Cup Final is currently scheduled to begin on June 3, 2024. That date could change based on the duration of the Stanley Cup Conference finals.