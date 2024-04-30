Keep cool with the best ceiling fans of 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ceiling fans can help circulate air within a room, creating a gentle breeze that might make you feel cooler in this intense summer heat. This versatile cooling device can also be used on patios, decks and porches with overhangs. Instead of cranking up the AC (and your electric bill), why not buy a new energy-saving ceiling fan instead?

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have compiled a list of the best ceiling fans for your home in 2024. These powerful fans can help lower the temperature in your home, reduce your electric costs and generate soothing white noise to help you sleep.

Best ceiling fans for your home in 2024

We found customer-loved ceiling fan options that'll suit budgets big and small, as well as some that are suitable for small rooms, such as bedrooms, and large areas of the home, including living rooms. (f you're looking to give your patio a refresh for spring and summer, know we found some options for outdoor living too.)

Best overall ceiling fan: Dempsey four-blade LED standard ceiling fan



Wayfair

This ceiling fan from Wayfair offers all the features you need at an impressively low price. The Dempsey 4 model from Hunter Fan boasts a blade span of 52 inches, so this will work well in many areas of your home, from bedrooms to living rooms.

The fan has a dimmable light and three speed settings, which can be controlled with the included remote control. It also has a WhisperWind motor, which is a reversible motor that was designed to provide a "whisper" quiet fan experience, and can be hung on sloped ceilings (in addition to flat ceilings, of course). Plus, with its 4.6-star rating on Wayfair, it's loved by customers.

One Wayfair reviewer wrote, "Sleek and modern, works quite well, I am buying another one for my bedroom."

Another customer said, "This was a replacement ordered for a previous Hunter fan I broke in our bedroom. The air movement from this fan has greatly increased air flow so much so that I was able to hold off turning A/C on until July."

Best large ceiling fan: Chriari modern ceiling fan with lights

Chriari via Amazon

You'll get a lot of air circulation with the Chriari modern ceiling fan, which is more affordable compared to its extra-large counterparts. This ceiling fan from Amazon measures 60 inches, has six speeds and a 15-watt LED light that can change to three different colors. Speed and lighting can be adjusted with a remote control, and if you want to set a timer, you can for one, four and eight hours.

The Chriari modern ceiling fan with lights has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "We have had this fan for a couple of months and we love it! It moves so much air and is so quiet! I agonized over a replacement fan and settled on this one, and I am so glad that I did!"

This ceiling fan is on sale right now for $40. To score this discount, be sure to add the available $40 coupon before checkout at Amazon.

Best for indoor/outdoor use: Wynd ceiling fan

All Modern

Hanging out on your porch is one of the greatest joys that summer can bring. But when the height of summer rolls around, the temperatures may be too hot to stay outside. The solution: the Wynd ceiling fan, designed with weather-resistant finishes.

The Wynd fan can be used indoors too. It comes with a remote control, has six speed settings and is dimmable. What's more, it's smart home-enabled and compatible with Amazon Echo, Google Assistant, Nest and Samsung SmartThings.

There are three sizes available, including 42 inches (ideal for bedrooms, breakfast nooks and patios), 52 inches (best for living rooms) and 60 inches (great for rooms larger than the average living room).

Best ceiling fan without light: Lulu and Georgia Cosima ceiling fan

Lulu and Georgia

Those who prefer illuminating their home with lamps and accent lights will appreciate this ceiling fan from Lulu and Georgia. The ceiling fan is stylish and veers from the norm with its gold base and white blades. If you'd like a different color, you can also choose from the brushed nickel and matte black.

The Cosima ceiling fan provides robust airflow. According to the brand, it can produce 3,729 cubic feet of airflow per minute, all the while being energy efficient. It comes with a remote. Whether hung on a sloped or flat ceiling, do know that this ceiling fan requires professional installation.

This top-rated ceiling fan is available in two sizes: 44 and 52 inches. It's priced at $498 for the smaller size and $548 for the larger.

Best splurge ceiling fan: Artemis IV soft brass ceiling fan

Lamps Plus

Most ceiling fans aren't pretty to look at, but this one from Lamps Plus is one of the few exceptions. The Artemis IV ceiling fan is a low-key work of art, as it loosely resembles the stylings of art deco with its antique-inspired brass finishes and sleek geometric blades.

This design-centric ceiling fan comes at a hefty price, but it'll be worth it for someone searching for something that's functional and fashionable.

The blade span on the Artemis IV is 64 inches. The fan has six speed settings, a 20-watt dimmable LED light module, and includes a remote. We like that this fan comes with a light cap, in case you'd prefer to use it without illumination.

Best affordable ceiling fan: Prominence Home Alvina traditional indoor LED ceiling fan



Prominence Home via Amazon

Those on a budget will appreciate this low-priced ceiling fan from Amazon. The Prominence Home Alvina ceiling fan may not have the bells and whistles of higher-priced models, such as a remote control or different lighting options, but it contains basic features that get the most important job done: Keeping you cool.

The ceiling fan's blade span is 44 inches, and was designed for rooms up to 100 square feet. It has five blades and has three speed settings which you can control with the pull chain.

The Prominence Home Alvina ceiling fan has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I was skeptical about purchasing this fan because of the low price... I was worried it would be cheaply made. Love it! The blades are reversible so two colors to choose from. Fan is quiet. Light is a little dim but works fine for me in bedroom... Husband got it installed within 45 minutes or so."

The fan comes in five color options, though prices vary by color.



