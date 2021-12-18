What to buy with your Nordstrom gift card

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With shipping delays and those pesky "arrives after Christmas" warnings popping up for certain products, holiday shopping crunch time has officially begun. With no shipping or shopping for a specific product necessary, gift cards are swiftly becoming one of the best last-minute gifts to grab for everyone left on your list. This, of course, means that you may also be receiving a gift card this year.

If you find a Nordstrom gift card in your stocking this holiday season, then you're in luck. There's an abundance of great gifts (for yourself or others) to shop at Nordstrom, from luxury beauty products to practical household essentials. Looking for leggings that can pass as super chic pants for your post-holiday return to the office? Look no further than the new Spanx faux suede leggings. Makeup routine in need of a revival? The Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On the Go eye and lip set has you covered.

And if you're in the market for a new air fryer, this Dash compact 2-quart air fryer is only $60.

Whether you'll be paying with a Nordstrom gift card, a Visa gift card or just plain cash, here are 19 great things you can treat yourself to at Nordstrom right now.

Cheeky Weekday Leisure candle

Though its name is "Weekday Leisure," you can light up this luxurious candle any day of the week. It's made of a natural vegan blend of coconut and apricot wax.

Cheeky Weekday Leisure candle, $29 (regularly $48)

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

These Spanx leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging uses Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to help smooth your silhouette. These leggings are publicly adored by celebrities such as Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and more.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98

Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings

Add a little bit of extra shine to your winter wardrobe with these ultra-glossy faux leather leggings by Spanx.

Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings, $110

SOLD OUT: Spanx faux suede leggings

If the faux leather trend doesn't appeal to you, maybe these leggings will per-suede you. Designed with structured seams and a comfortable stretch, these pull-on pants are flattering and comfortable. At last look, they were sold out, but that's what restocks are for.

Spanx faux suede leggings, $98

SOLD OUT: Dash compact air fryer (2-quart)

If you haven't hopped on the air fryer train yet, now's your chance. This Dash air fryer is sleek and conveniently small, and will help you cut down on oil usage in the fried foods you want to cook at home. Plus, it'll look super cute on your countertop. At last look, it was sold out, but that's what restocks are for.

Dash compact air fryer (2-quart), $60

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal

These genuine-shearling slingback sandals can serve as cozy footwear at home or on the go. The open-toe design means that unlike a standard slipper, you can wear these stylish shoes long past the holiday season.

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal, $100 and up

Stagg EKG electric kettle

For the tea (or coffee) and tech enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and built-in temperature control screen, to help make afternoon tea a professional barista-level affair. The chic design will also elevate any countertop.

Stagg EKG electric kettle, $189

Ohom Ui mug and warmer set

To keep your coffee warm while you slowly sip in the morning, this mug comes with a charging base that uses magnetic induction energy to keep your mug at around 135º. The base also doubles as a wireless phone charger.

Ohom Ui mug and warmer set, $88

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On the Go eye and lip set

This four-piece limited-edition Pillow Talk set features a full-size Color Chameleon eyeshadow pencil, along with a travel-sized lip liner, matte lipstick and mascara for a makeup look on the go.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On the Go eye and lip set, $50

Dash mini toaster oven

This tiny, retro-style toaster oven takes on one slice of bread at a time and requires very minimal counter space.

Dash mini toaster oven, $25

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser

For you or another beauty product-obsessed person on your list this holiday season, this unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for clearer skin.

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $79

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket

"I have too many throw blankets," said no one, ever. These soft, plush blankets make welcome gifts for friends, family and your very own couch.

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket, $180

Steve Madden Howler bootie

This bootie from Steve Madden features a Chelsea silhouette and makes a bold statement while still being simple enough to pair with practically any outfit.

Steve Madden Howler bootie, $100

Birkenstock Boston genuine shearling-lined clog

This shearling-lined shoe puts an extra-plush twist on Birkenstock's classic suede clog and is crafted with the natural cork-and-latex footbed that makes Birkenstocks so comfortable to begin with.

Birkenstock Boston genuine shearling-lined clog, $165

Hydro Flask 40-ounce wide-mouth cap bottle

Stay hydrated this holiday season with an ultra-dependable, large-capacity Hydro Flask bottle. This bottle can keep hot drinks hot for up to six hours, and cold ones reliably cool for up to 24.

Hydro Flask 40-ounce wide mouth cap bottle, $50

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia eau de parfum

With notes of pear, gardenia, jasmine, patchouli and brown sugar, this garden-inspired perfume from Gucci is a sweet gift for anyone searching for a signature scent.

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia eau de parfum, $34 and up

Verilux HappyLight portable lamp

Ward off those post-holiday winter blues with this "sunshine" lamp from Verilux. This lamp uses UV-free light with four brightness levels and three HappyHue color temperature options for light therapy. Light therapy lamps help mimic sunlight and can promote enhanced focus, higher energy and better sleep during the shortest days of winter.

Verilux HappyLight portable lamp, $50

Dash Fresh Pop popcorn maker

Move over, microwave popcorn. This popcorn maker from Dash uses hot air to pop up to 16 cups in minutes, perfect for a movie night at home.

Dash Fresh Pop popcorn maker, $25

Beis Travel Tote

This travel tote is made with water-resistant canvas and equipped with both interior and exterior pockets, a padded laptop sleeve and a separate compartment to store shoes. Wear it as a shoulder or crossbody bag and take this convenient tote on the go.

Beis Travel Tote, $98

