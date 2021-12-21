The best last minute Christmas gift deals at Best Buy you can get today

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple AirPods and the rest of the season's hottest tech is on sale right now at Best Buy. Best Buy

Attention, those looking to cross electronics items off their Christmas shopping list: Best Buy has deals and sales on the hottest tech items right now.

Electronics retailer Best Buy is offering weekly and daily deals and sales on all sorts of great Christmas gifts, including deals on laptops and computers, deals on TVs and projectors, deals on wireless headphones, deals on cell phones, deals on tablets and more.

Christmas is just days a way. Most Christmas shipping deadlines have passed, but you can still pick up your online orders at your local Best Buy store. Best Buy is offering contactless curbside pickup and in-store pickup options -- you can order tech online, and then pick it up the same day at your local store. You can select curbside or in-store pickup during online checkout. In locations where store pickup is available, Best Buy is offering one-hour pickup for most items and free shipping to stores.

Best Buy also drops new deals daily. If you see something you like, you'd better jump on the opportunity, because these deals expire at midnight CST every day.

Find some of the best sale priced Christmas gift finds from Best Buy ahead.

Theragun Prime massager: $199 [Deal expires Dec. 22 at midnight CST]

Athletes love the Theragun Prime massager -- not only is it a great way to warm up muscles before a workout, the Theragun Prime provides great relief after strenuous exercise as it breaks up the lactic acid that causes muscle soreness. Normally priced at $300, this powerful, 4.7-star-rated massager is on sale today only for $199.

Theragun Prime massager, $199 (regularly $300)

Apple AirPods Max: $480

Best Buy

Apple's new noise-cancelling, over-the-ear AirPods Max headphones don't ever come cheap, but you can save almost $100 when you buy them at Best Buy.

Apple AirPods Max, $480 (regularly $549)

They're also available for the same price at Walmart in select colors.

32" Insignia LED HD Fire TV: $115

Best Buy

If you're looking for a smaller, 32-inch television try this 720p LED TV with the Fire TV operating system. It's $50 off right now.

32" Insignia LED HD Fire TV, $115 (reduced from $200)

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $160



Apple via Best Buy

These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Easily share audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV to your AirPods. Plus, they're compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case, $160 (regularly $200)

Best Buy also has the newly released Apple AirPods 3 (with a MagSafe charging case), which is sure to be one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. It's currently available for $170 at Best Buy and at Walmart.

Apple AirPods with MagSafe charging case, $170 at Walmart

Apple AirPods with wired charging case: $100

Amazon

The second generation Apple AirPods with a wired charging case are on sale for $100 at Best Buy. They're also available at Walmart.

Apple AirPods with wired charging case, $100

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones: $100

JBL via Best Buy

These wireless headphones feature active noise canceling to tune out the world, as well as smart ambient technology to keep you aware of your surroundings, even when you're tuning in to your favorite podcast. JBL's wireless sport headphones are also waterproof and feature auto-pause so you won't miss a second of audio should an ear bud fall out.

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones, $100 (regularly $150)

Roku Premiere 4K streaming media player: $40



Best Buy

Check out the the easy-to-hide Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which plugs in to an HDMI port on the back of your television. You can save $10 on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K at Best Buy now.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $40 (regularly $50)

65" LG C1 series OLED smart TV: $1,500



LG via Best Buy

This TV's 65-inch screen features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts the picture and sound automatically.

65" LG C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,100)

OnePlus 9 Pro smartphone: $440

OnePlus 9 Pro via Amazon

This device's camera was co-developed with the camera brand Hasselblad. The OnePlus 9 Pro features a 120Hz fluid display and 12GB of RAM. OnePlus' signature Warp Charge 65T can charge your phone to full battery in less than half an hour. Amazon is also offering the Android 11 smartphone.

OnePlus 9 Pro, $440 (regularly $1,069)

Nest mini smart speaker: $25



Google via Best Buy

The Google Nest Mini speaker is an inexpensive way to expand your Google Assistant-based smart home into new rooms. It makes a great add-on gift to the Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display, which is also on sale at Best Buy.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation), $25 (regularly $50)

Google Nest Hub 7" Smart Display, $50 (regularly $90)

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: $27



Amazon via Best Buy

This device offers support for leading HDR formats Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Audio, and gives you access to the latest 4K content. Plus, you can control the device with the Alexa voice remote, which means no more toggling around to find what you're looking for.

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K, $27 (regularly $50)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $700



Microsoft via Best Buy

This multi-tasking laptop is on sale at Best Buy. This Microsoft device features an Intel Core processor, all-day battery, instant-on abilities, improved graphics, two USB-C ports and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It's also the thinnest Surface device yet, at just 7.33 millimeters. Right now you can buy it for $500 off its regular price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, $700 (regularly $1,200)

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 laptop: $1,313



Lenovo via Best Buy

This Windows 11 upgradable Lenovo model is $500 off. This device features a powerful quad-core with an eight-way processing performance and has a 16GB system memory.

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1, $1,313 (regularly $1,750)

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill: $1,397

ProForm via Best Buy

Save over $300 and kickstart your 2022 resolutions when you buy this treadmill. This ProForm machine comes with a 14-inch smart touchscreen, Bluetooth heart-rate-monitoring technology, and an included 30 day iFIT membership, valued at $396.

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill, $1,397 (regularly $1,700)

