Early Black Friday deals: Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Bose, gaming headphones and more

Thanks to all the Black Friday sales, there are plentiful deals on different kinds of headphones and earbuds right now, including noise-canceling headphones, wireless headphones, in-ear headphones, over-ear headphones, earbuds, Apple AirPods and every headphone in between.

But where should you start looking? Right now you can find deals on headphones at retailers such as Samsung, Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. But rather than sorting through pages and pages of newspaper inserts looking for something you want at a Black Friday price, we've done all the researching for you.

We've discovered the best Black Friday deals on AirPods and headphones across the internet. Whether you're looking for a deal on the luxe Apple AirPods Max or hoping to score some serious savings on headphones from Skull Candy or Samsung, listen up. We've found great, top-rated headphones for you at great Black Friday prices.

Keep reading to see the best Black Friday deals on headphones right now.

Early Black Friday sales on Apple AirPods

Here are the best deals we found on Apple headphones at major retailers right now.

Apple AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging case: $159 at Amazon

These must-have 3rd generation Apple AirPods use active noise cancellation technology to block out any noise that isn't your favorite music, podcasts or TV shows. Need to hear important announcements or keep an ear on traffic while you have your AirPods in? The AirPods Pro features a transparency mode so you can tune in to the world around you. The water- and sweat-resistant AirPod's silicone tips come in three sizes for a customizable and comfortable fit. Plus, they're compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging case, $159 (reduced from $249)

AirPods with wireless charging case: $150 at Walmart

Second generation Apple AirPods are $50 off right now. These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Easily share audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV to your AirPods. Plus, they're compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods, $150 (regularly $200)

Want a deal on Apple AirPods with a wired charging case? Amazon has the second generation Apple AirPods for the best price we've found right now.

Apple AirPods with wired charging case, $109 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods Max: $429 at Amazon



Apple's high-end over-the-ear headphones are on sale for $479 right now during the early Black Friday sale at Best Buy, but the best deal to be had is at the early Black Friday sale at Amazon where you can grab a pair for $50 less. Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $429 (regularly $549)

Early Black Friday sales on JBL headphones

Here are the best deals on JBL headphones we found at the early Black Friday sales at major retailers.

JBL Reflect mini NC sport headphones: $75 at Best Buy

These wireless headphones feature active noise canceling to tune out the world, as well as smart ambient technology to keep you aware of your surroundings, even when you're tuning in to your favorite podcast. JBL's wireless sport headphones are also waterproof and feature auto-pause, so you won't miss a second of audio should an ear bud fall out. Right now they're $50 off.

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones, $75 (regularly $150)

JBL live 660NC wireless noise cancelling headphones: $100 at Best Buy

These JBL headphones are $100 off right now. These over-the-ear headphones promise up to 50 hours of battery life and feature noise-canceling and ambient-aware technology. Phone calls and virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can be managed with the buttons on the ear-cup.

JBL live 660NC wireless noise-canceling headphones, $100 (regularly $200)

Early Black Friday deals on Beats By Dre

Beats By Dre headphones often go on sale during Black Friday, and this year is no exception: You can save at Best Buy and Target.

Powerbeats Pro wireless: $150 at Amazon



These wireless headphones were designed with athletes in mind. They feature adjustable ear hooks that are customizable and come with multiple ear-tip options. Each earbud has full volume and track controls, so you can adjust your sound without taking your phone or remote out. They are sweat-and water-resistant and can hold up to nine hours of battery life. Right now they're $100 off their regular price.

Powerbeats Pro Wireless, $150 (regularly $250)

Beats Studio³ wireless noise-canceling headphones: $220 at Best Buy

These luxe Beats Studio3 Wireless luxe headphones with gold accents are $150 off right now. The Beats by Dre listening device uses adaptive noise-canceling technology to block out sounds you don't want to hear. Listen to anything you want, wirelessly, for up to 22 hours without recharging. Whenever your battery is running low, a 10-minute charge will give you three hours of play.

Beats Studio³ Wireless noise-canceling headphones, $220 (regularly $350)

Early Black Friday sales on Skull Candy headphones

Budget-minded Skull Candy headphones commonly go on sale for Black Friday as well. The lower price point (paired with decent quality) makes them a good choice for kids' headphones.

OUT OF STOCK: Riff bluetooth wireless over ear headphone with microphone: $19 at Walmart

These headphones are compatible with just about any Bluetooth device. They feature a battery life of up to 12 hours, but if you're running low, 10 minutes of charging these wireless headphones will give you another two hours of listening time.

Riff bluetooth wireless over ear headphone with microphone, $19 (regularly $52)

Early Black Friday sales on Bose headphones and earbuds

High-end Bose headphones are popular holiday gifts, though they can be quite expensive -- often $300 or more. Fortunately, these Bose models are on sale for Black Friday right now.

QuietComfort 35 wireless noise cancelling headphones II: $179 at Walmart

The Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones are on sale for $120 off right now. They feature noise-canceling technology, Bluetooth connectivity and a noise-reduction dual mic. Listen to up to 20 hours of music, podcasts, TV and movies. No battery power? No problem. You can even keep listening when you're at zero percent power by connecting the included audio cable to your device.

QuietComfort 35 wireless noise cancelling headphones II, $179 (regularly $299)

Bose Sport earbuds: $149 at Best Buy

You'll save $30 when you buy Bose Sport earbuds right now. The wireless earbuds are made of soft silicone and come with three different sizes of tips to customize your fit. The Bose Sport earbuds are sweat and weather-resistant and feature touch controls to adjust volume, pause music and answer calls, all without having to pull out your cell phone.

Bose Sport earbuds, $149 (regularly $179)

Early Black Friday sales on Samsung Galaxy Buds

If you love the Samsung brand, good news: Plenty of great Samsung headphones and earbuds are on sale during the Samsung early Black Friday sale.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds: $100 at Samsung

These in-ear wireless headphones, available in five colors, feature the largest Galaxy Buds speaker design and active noise cancellation. Right now, you can get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $70 off the list price at Samsung's early Black Friday sale.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds, $100 (regularly $170)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $150 at Samsung

Or step up to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which offer eight hours of charge (as compared to five for the Galaxy Buds), an IPX7 waterproof rating and support Dolby Atmos. Available in three colors, they're $50 off at Samsung right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $150 (reduced from $200)

Early Black Friday sales on Earin headphones

The Swedish headphone brand is offering an early Black Friday deal to customers on its website and on Amazon.

Earin A-3 wireless earphones: $140 at Amazon

The Earin A-3 is the smallest, lightest weight wireless earbud on the market. The small buds are designed to fit into either ear. A single charge will give you five hours of battery. Right now they are 30% off when you apply the extra savings coupon on Amazon.

Earin A-3 wireless earphones, $140 (regularly $199)

Early Black Friday sales on Adidas headphones

Fans of the Adidas brand can save on headphones this Black Friday.

OUT OF STOCK: Adidas RPT-01 Sport on-ear: $119

The Adidas RPT-01 Sport on-ear headphones are sweat-resistant, can launch a Spotify playlist with a single tap and have a 40-hour battery life. They feature removable and washable ear cups.

RPT-01 Sport on-ear, $119 (regularly $170)

Early Black Friday sales on gaming headphones

If you're a gamer -- or gifting a pair of headphones to a gamer -- you'll want to choose a pair with a mic that's designed to work with their gaming system of choice.

HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset: $60 at Amazon

A great pair of gaming headphones doesn't need to break the bank, especially on Black Friday. These Teamspeak- and Discord-certified, 4.5-star-rated headphones feature a sturdy aluminum frame, a detachable noise-cancelling mic and comfortable memory foam ear cups. Plus, they're compatible with every major gaming console (and PCs, too).

HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset, $60 (reduced from $100)

SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset: $87 at Walmart

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 headset is designed for PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Android gaming. It features a Discord-certified, detachable noise-canceling microphone and comes with all the dongles you'll need to connect it to your favorite console or device -- or just use it in wireless mode. It's on sale right now at Walmart.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset, $87 (regularly $100)

Turtle Beach universal headset: $23

The gaming headset is on sale during Walmart's Black Friday deals event starting Nov. 22. The headphones feature 40-millimeter speakers inside over-ear premium synthetic leather cushions. The Turtle Beach universal headset includes a mic that can flip up out of the way to mute when not in use.

Turtle Beach universal headset, $23 (regularly $40)

Dark Matter Supernova USB gaming headset: $40

The Dark Matter gaming headset features 7.1 surround sound audio, custom-tuned sound profiles and a flexible and detachable noise-canceling mic.

Dark Matter Supernova USB gaming headset, $40 (regularly $60)

