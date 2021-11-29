Cyber Monday deals under $50 at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

These Cyber Monday deals under $50 make for excellent holiday gifts. Tim Robberts / Getty Images

Cyber Monday sales are abundant this year, with plenty of great gift ideas deeply discounted. If you're on a limited budget (or not), there are plenty of gifts available under or around the $50 mark.

Check out the Cyber Monday picks under $50 ahead from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, It Cosmetics and more. Whether you're seeking a tech gift or beauty gift, there's an option for everyone on your list.

(Have a bigger budget? Check out our favorite Cyber Monday deals under $100.)

Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get $10 back

Amazon

Here's a really sweet deal for gift card shoppers: You'll get a $10 credit to your Amazon account when you spend $50 on an Amazon gift card now. (This deal is limited to first-time gift-card buyers only, and you need to be signed in to your Amazon account to view it.)

Amazon gift cards: Buy $50, get a $10 credit

Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch Fitness Tracker

Amazon

Try a smart watch for less with the Amazfit Bip U. It monoitors heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress levels, breathing and sleep quality. It has a nine-day battery life and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch Fitness Tracker, $42 (reduced from $60)

Keurig K-Compact single serve coffee maker: $39

Keurig via Walmart

Keurigs keep getting more and more affordable this holiday. The latest Cyber Monday coffee maker deal from Walmart features the lowest price we've seen all season: You can get a Keurig K-Compact coffee maker with a 36-ounce reservoir for just $39. Its small size makes it perfect for kitchens with limited counter space, dorm rooms and even office cubicles.

Keurig K-Compact single serve coffee maker, $39 (reduced from $67)

PlayStation Plus membership (1 year): $40

Walmart

A PlayStation Plus subscription is a must-have if you're playing games online -- not only does it allow you to play games online with friends, it also gives you access to a selection of games to download for free every month. Normally priced at $60 per year, you can get a one-year PlayStation Plus membership gift card (digital) for just $40 at Walmart.

Save $20 on PlayStation Plus gift cards, $40 (reduced from $60)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership (3 months): $27

Walmart

Xbox gamers can save this Cyber Monday as well. Walmart is offering a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (digital), which offers access to over 100 top-tier games (including access to new Xbox Game Studio titles the day they release), plus other free perks and member discounts.

Xbox 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate, $27 (reduced from $40)

Frigidaire retro 6-can mini fridge: $25

Walmart

With this retro-inspired mini fridge that can fit easily on a desk or under table, you can always have a nicely chilled can on hand. Plus, you can do it all in style.

Frigidaire retro 6-can mini fridge, $25 (reduced from $40)

'The Office' Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: $23

Amazon

Count down the days until Christmas with this 'The Office' advent calendar that features a new Funko Pop! mini figurine every day.

The Office Funko Pop! Advent calendar, $23 (regularly $60)

Turtle Beach universal headset: $23

Turtle Beach via Walmart

This Turtle Beach gaming headset is on sale during Walmart's Black Friday deals event. The headphones feature 40-millimeter speakers and over-ear premium synthetic leather cushions. The Turtle Beach universal headset includes a mic that can flip up out of the way to mute when not in use.

Turtle Beach universal headset, $23 (regularly $40)

Blink Mini smart home security camera

Blink Home Security via Amazon

It's never been more affordable to build your own home security system: The 1080p Blink Mini smart home security camera, with night vision, motion detection and two-way audio. You can get one camera for $20, or three for $50.

Blink Mini smart home security camera (1 pack), $20 (reduced from $35)

Blink Mini smart home security camera (3 pack), $50 (reduced from $85)

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $42 at Amazon



Amazon

See who's come calling at your door, even when you're not at home. Normally priced at $60, you can get the hard-wired version of the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell for just $42 at the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired, $42 (reduced from $60)

LOL Surprise! Ooh La La Baby Surprise dolls: $28 at Best Buy

Best Buy

LOL Surprise! dolls are hot this holiday season. Best Buy has the LOL Surprise! Ooh La La Baby Surprise Lil D.J. doll and the Lil Bon Bon doll for $28 each, a savings of $12.

LOL Surprise! Ooh La La Baby Surprise Lil D.J., $28 (reduced from $40)

LOL Surprise! Oooh La La Baby Surprise Lil Bon Bon, $28 (reduced from $40)





Nixon Smith backpack: $52 at Amazon

Amazon

The Nixon Smith backpack has a side-entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything, be it school or holiday travel.

Nixon Smith backpack, $52 (reduced from $75)

Corkcicle coffee mug: $35 at Amazon

Amazon

The Corkcicle 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is a thoughtful gift for the coffee drinker on the go. One Amazon reviewer raves: "The corkcicle mug doesn't keep my latte warm. It keeps it hot!"

Corkcicle coffee mug, $35 (reduced from $49)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 at Amazon

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a UHD streaming device that includes Alexa voice remote. Just plug this into one of your TV's available HDMI ports to access Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO and more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer hot air brush: $22 at Amazon

Amazon

The Revlon hot air brush, rated 4.6 stars on Amazon, is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smoothes and volumizes hair to perfection (or so reviewers say).

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer hot air brush, $22 (reduced from $60)

HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite footbath: $40 at Amazon

Amazon

The HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite footbath is a one-stop-shop for at-home foot pampering and pedicure prep. It includes massage water jets, a seagrass surface, toe-touch control, a pedicure brush and a pumice stone.

HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite footbath, $40 (reduced from $60)

It Cosmetics Hello Light cooling glow highlighting stick: $20

IT Cosmetics

Save big and shine bright with this highlighting stick from It Cosmetics.

It Cosmetics Hello Light cooling glow highlighting stick, $20 (reduced from $28)

Fotochain photo display: $33 at Amazon

Amazon

This three-frame wall display adds a creative touch to any wall. Fill it with photos your friend or loved one will appreciate for a special, personalized gift.

Fotochain photo display, $33 (reduced from $40)

