How to spend your Amazon gift card: 12 great ideas

Got an Amazon gift card for Christmas this year? Here are 12 great ways to spend it, from luxury beauty products to cozy bedding. Westend61/Getty Images

It's the week before Christmas, and all across the internet, shoppers are searching for the perfect last-minute gifts that boast the golden label, "arrives before Christmas." Given that some Christmas shipping deadlines have already passed, gift cards are swiftly becoming the best hassle-free, last-minute gift you can grab. And with a seemingly endless selection of great gifts to grab for yourself and others, Amazon is one of the best places you could possibly give (or get) a gift card to.

If an Amazon gift card winds up in your stocking this year, we've got some great ideas on how to spend it. Looking for a reason to get out of bed on chilly winter mornings? Try the Make Me a Morning Person face and body scrub from Mojo Spa. Want some extra blankets to keep you cozy? A Casper Sleep weighted blanket will have you feeling snug and relaxed in no time.

So whether you've got an Amazon gift card, a Visa gift card, or just good old fashioned cash to spend after the holidays, here's some of the best stuff to spend your Amazon gift card on.

Mojo Spa Make Me a Morning Person face and body scrub

Mojo Spa via Amazon

This exfoliating scrub will gently wake you up each morning with a subtle rosemary peppermint and lavender scent.

Mojo Spa Make Me a Morning Person face and body scrub, $20

Squishmallow 8" Disney Mickey Mouse with Santa Hat



Amazon

Hot dog! This Mickey Mouse Squishmallow is ready to ring in the holiday season with lots of snuggles.

Squishmallow 8" Disney Mickey Mouse with Santa Hat, $17 (regularly $28)

Burt's Bees gift set

Burt's Bees via Amazon

Treat yourself (or someone else) to this moisturizing Burt's Bees gift set, complete with two hand creams, a cuticle cream and a pair of cotton gloves to help seal in the treatment.

Burt's Bees gift set, $13 (regularly $15)

Friendsheep wool dryer balls

Friendsheep via Amazon

No need for dryer sheets when you've got these adorable balls. Needle felted by hand in Nepal, these 100% pure New Zealand wool dryer balls are fragrance free and hypoallergenic. Each ball can be reused in up to 1,000 loads and will leave your laundry soft while reducing wrinkles and static cling.

Friendsheep wool dryer balls, $28 (regularly $32)

T3 Twirl Trio curling iron set

T3 via Amazon

Achieve a wide range of glamorous hairstyles like classic curls and beach waves with the Twirl Trio from T3. All three barrels are equipped with special tech to protect hair from heat damage.

T3 Twirl Trio interchangeable custom blend ceramic three barrel professional curling iron set, $240 (regularly $335)

Giotto 1-gallon motivational water bottle

Giotto via Amazon

If you need a little extra encouragement to meet your daily hydration goals, this motivational water bottle is a game-changer.

Giotto 1-gallon motivational water bottle, $18 (regularly $21)

Casper Sleep weighted blanket

Casper Sleep via Amazon

This 10-pound weighted blanket from Casper Sleep is designed to promote a sense of calm when you're tucked in underneath it. Casper Sleep also makes heavier, 15- and 20-pound blankets, all created with quilted channels to keep the micro bead fill evenly distributed over time.

Casper Sleep weighted blanket, $169 and up

Whiskey decanter set with etched globe glasses

Evofly via Amazon

This crystal whiskey decanter comes with two etched whiskey glasses and makes a great addition to any bar display.

Whiskey decanter set with etched globe glasses, $62 (regularly $74)

Fuzzy Memory Foam Sandal Slippers

Crazy Lady via Amazon

UGG's trendy Oh Yeah Bling slippers will run you anywhere between $65 and $110. These inexpensive slippers from the Crazy Lady Store will keep your feet just as cozy at a fraction of that cost.

Fuzzy Memory Foam Sandal Slippers, $19 and up

Purrble calming companion toy

Purrble via Amazon

The Purrble is a calming toy that claims to promote healthy emotional regulation. When held, Purrble's heart will begin to race and then turn into a calming purr as you cuddle and pet it, which can soothe yourself in the process.

Purrble calming companion toy, $50

Beard grooming kit

Fulllight Tech via Amazon

This facial hair grooming kit includes two beard oils, beard shampoo and balm, a comb, hair brush, stainless steel scissors, a storage bag and a beard-care e-book.

Beard grooming kit, $23 (regularly $30)

9-herb Window Garden

Planters' Choice via Amazon

This 34-piece grow-your-own-garden kit comes with everything you need to grow your own herbs at home, including reusable pots, seeds and bamboo markers to help you keep track of what you're growing.

9-herb Window Garden, $30 after coupon (regularly $40)

