How to watch the Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Playoffs game tonight: Game 5 streaming options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball against Jalen Suggs #4 of the Orlando Magic during the third quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kia Center on April 25, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. Rich Storry/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of the teams' NBA Playoffs series. The series is tied 2-2, which means tonight's victor will take the lead and move one game closer to the next round.

Below, you'll find everything you need to know to watch tonight's Magic vs. Cavaliers game.

How and when to watch the Magic vs. Cavaliers game

Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs series between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers will be played on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). The game will air on NBA TV and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Magic vs. Cavaliers game without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry NBA TV or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch today's game. Below are the platforms on which you can watch tonight's Magic vs. Cavaliers game live.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's game is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch today's game, you'll need a subscription to the Orange tier, plus the Sling Sports Extra package, which includes NBA TV. For access to more NBA playoff games, upgrade to the Orange + Blue tier, which includes your local ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates' live feeds.

The Orange tier is normally $40 per month, but Sling TV has an offer for new subscribers where you can get your first month for $15. The Orange + Blue tier costs $35 for your first month, and $60 per month after that. You can cancel anytime. Add the Sports Extra package to watch tonight's game for $11 per month.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired live sports, including the NFL. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch all your favorite sports, we suggest a subscription to Fubo or Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange tier:

There are 32 channels to watch in total, including ESPN, TNT and TBS.

You get access to NBA basketball, NHL MLB and Monday Night Football NFL games airing on ESPN next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch today's game on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to NBA TV, ABC and ESPN, in addition to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch the NBA Playoffs without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NBA basketball, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial. To watch today's game, add on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes 196 channels, so there's something for everyone in the family to watch.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

The best place to get NBA Playoffs fan gear: Fanatics



Rooting from home is more fun while repping your team with the latest NHL fan gear. Fanatics is our first stop for the newest NHL fan gear, our go-to for the latest drop of NHL Stanley Cupt Playoffs and NHL Finals merch like jerseys, commemorative T-shirts, hats and more. Fanatics also has just-released NFL Draft jerseys, like No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams' new Chicago Bears jersey. Shipping is free on orders over $44, using code 44SHIP.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Jalen Suggs #4 of the Orlando Magic throws a pass against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at Kia Center on April 07, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. Rich Storry/Getty Images

The first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs began on April 20.

First round schedule

Below are the dates, times and networks airing each game of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. All times Eastern.

Eastern Conference

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Heat

• Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94

• Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101

• Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84

• Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88

• Game 5: Heat vs. Celtics; Wednesday, May 1 (7:30 ET, TNT)

• Game 6: Celtics vs. Heat; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Heat vs. Celtics; Sunday, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Game 1: 76ers vs. Knicks 111, 76ers 104

• Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101

• Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114

• Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92

• Game 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (7 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94

• Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108

• Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118

• Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113

• Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 30 (9:30 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83

• Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86

• Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83

• Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89

• Game 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (8 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Game 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Friday, May 3 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92

• Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92

• Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85

• Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89

(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103

• Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99

• Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105

• Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108

• Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

• Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95

• Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93

• Game 3: Timberwolves 129, Suns 109

• Game 4: Timberwolves 112, Suns 116

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97

• Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93

• Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90

• Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111

• Game 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers, Wednesday, May 1 (10 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

Conference semifinals schedule

The conference semifinals will begin May 6-7, but can move up to May 4-5 if the prior round's series ends early.

Conference finals schedule

The conference finals will begin May 21-22, but can move up to May 19-20 if the prior round's series ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin on June 6, airing on ABC.