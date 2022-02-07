Valentine's Day gift ideas for boyfriends

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Find Valentine's Day gift inspiration for your boyfriend. Getty Images

If you're stumped on what to get your boyfriend for Valentine's Day, whether it's your first year together or a celebration of a long-term partnership, you're almost out of time to figure it out. But luckily CBS Essentials has some ideas. You could upgrade his skincare routine, refresh your boyfriend's tech, or honor his affection for java with a coffee subscription, plus much more. And don't forget the perfect Valentine's Day card for him.

Below, a selection of thoughtful Valentine's Day gift ideas for him. These Valentine's gifts from Nordstrom, Bathing Culture, Brooklinen and more work within a variety of budgets.

(Need even more last minute Valentine's Day gift ideas? Check out these Valentine's Day gifts we found on Amazon.)

Le Labo Santal 33 eau de parfum

Nordstrom

This splurge-worthy unisex perfume is inspired by the American West. This woody fragrance has notes of violet accord, cardamom, iris, ambrox, cedarwood, leather and sandalwood. Find it in three bottle sizes.

Le Labo Santal 33 eau de parfum (1.7 oz), $198

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream

Has he shown interest in your skincare routine? Then upgrade his toilette with the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream, which can be an add-on to other gifts or stand alone. This best seller for all skin types is gentle and has a light texture.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream (1.7 oz), $33

Adventures Together Valentine's Day card

Papier

This card for the outdoorsy can be filled out online and delivered straight to his doorstep.

Adventures Together Valentine's Day card, $4.95

Courant Catch:3 Essentials

Courant

He can charge his tech all in one spot on this aesthetically pleasing, Belgian linen wireless charging tray. Choose from three colors and add a monogram for an additional $10.

Courant Catch:3 Essentials, $80 (reduced from $100)

Trade gift coffee subscription

Trade

Choose from two to 24 bags of coffee for your favorite coffee lover with this gift subscription. Your boyfriend can then choose the frequency at which he'd like to receive these coffees, which are sourced from the nation's top roasters, in the mail.

Trade gift coffee subscription (3 bags), $60

Bathing Culture Forest Bather set

Bathing Culture

Bathing Culture was founded by two best buds who needed a great body wash after muddy trail bike rides. Their unisex products have a California redwoods-inspired Cathedral Grove scent. This gift set includes the refillable, glass Mind & Body Wash, Outer Being Face & Body Oil (to stay moisturized), Cathedral Grove Perfume Oil and Love is Rad Enamel Pin ($5 of the proceeds of which are donated to support Transgender Employment Programs through the San Francisco LGBT Center).

Bathing Culture Forest Bather set, $110

Brooklinen Nightcap scented candle

Brooklinen

This perfume-grade candle for his place has notes of bourbon and blood orange. Gift it alone or as an add-on to another present.

Brooklinen Nightcap scented candle, $35

