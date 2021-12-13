Green Monday: Best gift card deals right now, plus Christmas gift card ideas

Gift cards are an option for getting around 2021's shipping delays and mail delivery slowdowns. Getty Images

Green Monday is here, and so are the specials on gift cards. (Don't think gift cards are Green Monday-friendly? Send one via email and you'll be responsible for no tree-killing wrapping or packaging whatsoever.) Today -- one of the year's most profitable retail sales days -- you can find gift card deals that are like getting money for free.

One of the best gift card deals out there right now is at Amazon. If you've never bought an Amazon gift card direct before, the company is offering a $10 credit when you spend $50 on Amazon gift cards. (The credit appears two days later. Note that you'll need to be signed in to your Amazon account to see the deal.)

Buy $50 in gift cards, get a $10 credit

There are other ways to save money on gift cards, too, beyond shopping online. Costco members can save on a selection of gift cards via its local warehouse location, as well as online at the Costco website.

Some grocery stores are also offering bonuses on gift card purchases. Kroger, for example, is offering extra fuel points on gift-card purchases.

Supply-chain issues are making some gifts tough to find this year, and to make things worse, scammers are building fake shopping websites with otherwise sold-out products "available" to dupe holiday shoppers. Luckily, gift cards are a simple workaround to all that. It may be safer to give your friends and family gift cards this Christmas. And it may be more cost-effective, too.

If you don't want to deal with mail delivery slowdowns, supply chain issues and in-store crowds, gift cards are a great gift choice in 2021. Consider the discounted gift cards from Amazon, CardCash and more ahead -- plus some full-price gift-card options that are sure to delight this holiday.

Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get a $10 credit

Amazon

Here's a really sweet last-minute deal for gift card shoppers: You'll get a $10 credit to your Amazon account when you spend $50 on an Amazon gift card now. (Use code USGIFTCARD21 at checkout. This deal is limited to first-time gift-card buyers only, and you need to be signed in to your Amazon account to view it.)

Amazon gift card

Chipotle e-gift card

Best Buy

Satisfy their Chipotle craving with this e-gift card. Choose from $25 or $50.

Chipotle e-gift card, $50

Get a $50 Bath & Body Works e-gift card for $42.50

Amazon

Amazon also has a deal that Bath & Body Works fans won't want to miss -- you can save 15% on e-gift cards from the fragrance brand when you spend $50 or more. Just use the code BATHANDBODY at checkout.

$50 Bath & Body Works e-gift card, $42.50

Personalized Visa gift cards

Anatoliy Sadovskiy / EyeEm and Holly Hildreth via Getty

Gift cards can feel impersonal sometimes, but not this one. You can put the photo of your choice on a Visa gift card at GiftCardMall.com. You can choose any dollar amount between $10 and $250 to put on the personalized card.

Personalized Visa gift card

Get $20 off a Thrive Market gift card for $39.95

Thrive Market

Anyone can shop organic food, home and beauty brands at wholesale prices with a Thrive Market gift card. Gift them a shopping credit from $25 to $200, a one-year membership, or both.

$59.95 Thrive Market gift card, $39.95

Territory Foods gift card

Territory Foods

They can get healthy pre-made meals by local chefs, delivered to their door, with a Territory Foods gift card. Territory Foods has meals for a variety of dietary preferences, and the menus rotate regularly to guarantee zero food boredom. Choose from five meals ($65), 10 meals ($130), 15 meals ($195) or a custom amount.

Territory Foods gift card

Mejuri gift card

Mejuri

Everyday fine jewelry brand Mejuri has both digital and physical gift card options from $25 to $500.

Mejuri gift card

Sorel gift card

Sorel

Let them pick their own new pair of winter boots this year with a Sorel gift card. Choose from $25 to $500 in a digital or plastic gift card.

Sorel gift card

Sunbasket gift card

Sunbasket

Allow them to try a subscription meal delivery service with a Sunbasket gift card. You can load it with as much money as you'd like and email it to its recipient, or print it at home.

Sunbasket gift card

Bandier gift card

Bandier

Give the gift of luxury activewear with a digital Bandier gift card. Select amounts ranging from $25 to $1,000 in this card, redeemable in stores or online.

Bandier gift card

Discounted Starbucks gift cards

Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Starbucks gift card is a classic gift for a coffee lover. If you want to save a few bucks on your purchase, consider buying your gift cards on CardCash -- the site is currently offering small discounts on Starbucks card purchases. (You can get even bigger discounts at CardCash on other coffee and coffee-adjacent franchises, such as Dunkin Donuts, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf and Krispy Kreme.)

Starbucks gift card

Nordstrom gift cards

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Walmart is a good one-stop shop for new gift cards, especially if you want a selection of multiple retailers. Choose from $25 or $50 gift cards to spend at Nordstrom -- or whatever your recipient's favorite department store is.

Nordstrom gift card

Sephora gift cards

Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Shopping for a makeup lover? Pick from a plastic or e-gift card, plus choose the amount you'd like to put on it at GiftCards.com. You can even schedule the delivery of your Sephora e-gift card for now or later.

Sephora gift card

Discounted Uber Eats gift cards

Tunvarat Pruksachat / Getty Images

Raise is another smart option for discounted gift cards: You can get 2% in Raise Cash when you buy one, plus there are even more discounts available for first-time buyers. Find $25, $50, $100 and $200 gift cards to spend on Uber Eats, or other brands.

Uber Eats gift card

Retail therapy choice e-gift card

This e-gift card is a good choice because it can be spent at Ulta, Lululemon, Wayfair, Gap, Macy's or Nordstrom Rack. Choose how much you'd like to put on it and schedule its delivery for now or in the future.

Retail therapy choice e-gift card