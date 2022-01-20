Valentine's Day gifts for your girlfriend

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Valentine's Day is mere weeks away, and if you haven't yet picked up enough hints about what your girlfriend might want, CBS Essentials has some suggestions. The classic Valentine's Day gift options for her ahead include flowers, candy, jewelry, perfume and even tech, to make Feb. 14 even more special this year.

Below, thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts she'll actually want. You won't drop the ball on Valentine's Day with these romantic gifts that fit a variety of budgets from Sephora, UrbanStems, Papier and more.

Chloé Eau de Parfum

Sephora

This classic, feminine, romantic perfume is widely loved. It has a floral scent with notes of peony, rose, honey and cedarwood. Find this Chloé perfume with great lasting power in five bottle sizes.

Chloé Eau de Parfum (1.6 ounce), $105

UrbanStems flower bouquets

UrbanStems

This gorgeous bouquet in a speckled ceramic vase makes a statement with roses, mini calla lilies, lisianthus, ranunculus, snapdragons, solomio bono, delphinium, eryngium, sweet William, Veronica and ruscus. This brand also has Valentine's Day flowers that can be delivered to her doorstep or yours, if you'd prefer to hand your girlfriend the flowers yourself.

UrbanStems The Love Spell bouquet, $160

UrbanStems

Want a more affordable floral option for Valentine's Day? The Te Amo arrangement includes roses, garden roses, spray carnations, alstromeria, hypericum berries and ruscus, starting at $60. Choose between a variety of vases for an added charge.

UrbanStems Te Amo floral arrangement, $60

La Marca prosecco

Drizly

While you're at it, pick up a bottle of prosecco to bring over as well -- or have it delivered straight to her doorstep with Drizly (prices vary based on location). La Marca prosecco has aromas of citrus, honeysuckle blossoms, green apple and peach. (Must be at least 21 years to order and take delivery.)

La Marca prosecco, $17 and up

You're Smokin' Valentine's Day card



Papier

Don't forget a card (with a thoughtful message inside, please). You can actually fill out this cheeky card online by clicking the "customize" button. This is especially useful for people with indecipherable handwriting. You can then have the card delivered to her by typing in her address at checkout.

You're Smokin' Valentine's Day card, $4.95

Godiva Valentine's Day heart assorted chocolate gift box

Godiva

It's hard to go wrong with a quality box of chocolates. This heart-shaped Godiva chocolate box contains 14 flavors, including a white praliné heart, milk praliné heart and dark ganache heart. Maybe you'll even get a bite.

Godiva Valentine's Day heart assorted chocolate gift box, $35

Gorjana Parker Layering Set

Gorjana

For girlfriend-approved jewelry that won't break the bank, check out Gorjana. Their bestselling 18-karat gold-plated Parker layering set works with a ton of outfits.

Gorjana Parker Layering Set, $108

Apple AirPods Pro

Amazon

If new Apple AirPods are on your girlfriend's wishlist, why not gift them this Valentine's Day? The Apple AirPods Pro offer noise cancellation, a MagSafe Charging Case and more.

Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)

