The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals still available, plus new Cyber Week deals to shop now

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale may have ended, but Cyber Week 2021 is still going strong, especially at Amazon.

Of course, Amazon and other major retailers have been offering holiday deals all season long -- Amazon, in particular, kicked off its holiday sale back in late October. But that doesn't mean all the best deals are gone yet. Just the opposite, in fact: Some of the best deals of the season are still available at Amazon for Cyber Week right now.

You can still find deep discounts on Alexa-ready Amazon devices, kitchen appliances such as the Instant Pot, Chromebooks, streaming devices, the hottest toys of 2021 and more. Even Amazon gift cards are on sale.

Find some of the highlights from Amazon's big sale -- Cyber Monday and Black Friday holdovers, plus new Cyber Week deals -- below. But if you want to skip straight to the deals, tap the button below and shop Amazon's Cyber Week deals immediately.

And that's not all. All season long, we've seen limited-time deals from top brands including Apple, Samsung, Google, Hasbro, LOL Surprise!, Sony, Shark, Bose, KitchenAid, Nespresso, Keurig, Instant Pot, L'Oreal Paris, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and more. So stay tuned for even more great daily deals coming through the end of the holiday season.

Cyber Week Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get a $10 credit

Who doesn't love a freebie -- especially free money? You can get a $10 promotional credit when they buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards now. Credit appears up two days after purchase. (This deal is only good for those who have not purchased Amazon gift cards in the past.)

Buy $50 of gift cards, get a $10 credit

Cyber Week Amazon device deals

Looking to save money on an Amazon Kindle or one of Amazon's other popular gadgets? Here are all the best deals on Amazon-made devices right now.

Fire TV Stick 4K: $25



Stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ content and more in vivid 4K Ultra HD with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, now $25 off -- the best price we've seen for it. Comes with an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Blink Mini smart home security camera: $20



It's never been more affordable to build your own DIY home security system: The 1080p Blink Mini smart home security camera, with night vision, motion detection and two-way audio. You can get one camera for $20, or three for $50 during Cyber Week.

Blink Mini smart home security camera (1 pack), $20 (reduced from $35)

Blink Mini smart home security camera (3 pack), $50 (reduced from $85)

Cyber Week toy deals at Amazon



Amazon is offering deals on some of the hottest toys of 2021. Choose from a selection of popular toys that includes the best-selling L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, Paw Patrol toys and more.

'The Office' Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: $47

We know, it's Decemeber. Count down the days until Christmas with this 'The Office' advent calendar that features a new Funko Pop! mini figurine every day.

The Office Funko Pop! Advent calendar, $47 (regularly $60)

Catan (Settlers of Catan): $35

One of the most popular and well-known strategy games of the last decade, Catan -- formerly known as Settlers of Catan -- is a game of building and trading, with a healthy dash of luck mixed in. If you haven't played it yet, you're really missing out. (That's not just our opinion: Amazon reviewers rate Catan 4.8 stars out of 5.)

Catan (Settlers of Catan), $35 (regularly $55)

Little Tykes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch: $55



This cute splashproof smartwatch with a built-in interactive robot companion tracks steps, takes photos with its two built-in cameras and even plays games.

Little Tykes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch, $55 (reduced from $68)

Cyber Week fashion deals at Amazon

If you're looking for solid deals on fashion -- especially watches -- Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is worth checking out. If you're shopping for yourself, you'll want to check out Amazon's bonus Prime Try Before You Buy (formerly Prime Wardrobe) deal: Spend $50 or more on apparel and footwear, and save $10 at checkout with code TBYB10. (Terms and conditions apply.)

Lacoste Men's Classic Pique Slim Fit Polo: $54 and up

Get the classic polo look -- or gift it this holiday -- with the Lacoste Men's Classic Pique Slim Fit Polo. It's available in a wide range of colors, with some priced as low as $54. (We found the red polo shown above for $76, a savings of 20%.)

Lacoste Men's Classic Pique Slim Fit Polo, $76 (regularly $95)

Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch (50mm): $105

Water resistant to 100 meters, this eye-catching Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch is one of Amazon's most popular Cyber Monday fashion deals right now. It's more than half off for a limited time.

Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch, $105 (reduced from $149)

Nixon Smith backpack: $52

The Nixon Smith backpack has a side-entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything, be it school or holiday travel.

Nixon Smith backpack, $52 (reduced from $75)

Cyber Monday kitchen deals at Amazon



Plenty of kitchen deals are on offer during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, including terrific deals on Nespresso espresso makers and other kitchen essentials:

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade: $400



If you're looking to invest in a professional-grade blender, you don't want to miss this deal. The Vitamix 5200 has a speed-control dial that can be rotated at any point during the blend and a seven-year full warranty. It's currently $150 off at Amazon during Cyber Week.

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, $400 (reduced from $550)

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart): $80

Like the Instant Pot Duo Plus, the Instant Pot Pro can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming and steaming. But the Pro does the Duo Plus one better, and adds a 10th function: cake baker!

There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover, to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop.

Amazon has the six-quart Instant Pot Pro for nearly 40% off its $130 regular price. (We spotted similar Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on this model at Macy's, Crate & Barrel and other retailers.)

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart), $80 (reduced from $130)

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid (lid only for 6 quart): $50

If you already own an Instant Pot, there's no need to buy a second one if you want to give air frying a try -- the 6-in-1 Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid, normally $90, is on sale for just $50 for Cyber Monday. Comes with an air fryer basket and broiling/dehydrating tray. (Note: This Air Fryer Lid does not have pressure cooker functionality and is ONLY compatible with the following 6-quart models: Duo, Duo Plus, Duo Nova, Duo Gourmet, Viva, Ultra and Lux. Use with stainless steel inner pots only.)

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid (lid only for 6 quart), $50 (regularly $90)

Corkcicle coffee mug: $35



The Corkcicle 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is a thoughtful gift for the coffee drinker on the go. One Amazon reviewer raves: "The corkcicle mug doesn't keep my latte warm. It keeps it hot!"

Corkcicle coffee mug, $35 (reduced from $49)

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with LED grow light: $90

If you (or a loved one on your gift-shopping list) ever craved a restaurant-worthy meal on a budget, know this: Chefs generally recommend using fresh herbs over dried ones in home cooking. Give the gift of chef-level weeknight dinners with this compact, countertop garden that grows fresh herbs. Save 40% on this kit, which grows up to six plants, including two kinds of basil, parsley, thyme, and even the ever-finicky dill. Even better: The kit grows in water, so there's no messy soil to clean up.

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with LED grow light. $90 (reduced from $150)

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer: $140

As you can see from the picture above, the Instant Omni Plus is not exactly a pot. In fact, no, it isn't a pot. The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch more tricks up its sleeves. A 10-in-1 appliance, it can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven, plus as a rotisserie.

The Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal on the 1,800-watt Instant Omni Plus at Amazon is one of the biggest we've seen on any product anywhere: more than $100 off.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer, $140 (reduced from $250)

And while Cyber Monday has passed, Amazon still has a massive $100-off deal on the even-more-tricked-out Instant Omni Pro. The Instant Omni Pro has 14 total functions, including the ability to proof cook and split cook.

Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1, $200 (reduced from $300)

Cyber Monday home and tool deals at Amazon

Don't forget the power-tool pal in your life. From smart plugs to multi-tools, Amazon has a Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal that'll do the work.

Teccpo Cordless Drill Set, $81

If a loved one is hoping to see a drill set under the tree this year, good news: This brushless-motor kit weighs in at fewer than four pounds, and comes with a 33-piece accessory collection. An included LED light assures that the device can be used even in the dingiest of basements or garages.

Teccpo Cordless Drill Set, $81 after coupon (regularly $144)

iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum: $175

You won't have trouble finding home goods deals this season. Exhibit A: The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, now on sale for $175, a savings of $125. But, as they say, that's not all. Here are more home and kitchen deals, available at Amazon now.

iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum, $175 (regularly $300)

And that's not all. Here are more home essentials deals to score on Amazon right now.





Cyber Monday electronics deals at Amazon

It's not just Amazon's gadgets that are on sale: There are plenty of great electronics from Apple, Bose and more on sale at Amazon right now. In fact, some of Amazon's best Black Friday deals just got better for Cyber Monday and Cyber Week. Take a look at the best tech deals at Amazon.

Apple AirPods with wired charging case: $110

Amazon currently has the best pricing we've seen for Apple AirPods all season long. Right now, for Cyber Monday, you can pick up a pair of 2nd generation AirPods with a wired charging case for just $110.

Apple Airpods with wired charging case, $110 (regularly $159)

Apple AirPods Pro: $197

Right now at Amazon you can score a huge discount on Apple's newest sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (reduced from $249)

You can also score the brand new Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a discount at Amazon. (An extra $20 discount is applied at

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case, $150 (reduced from $179)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB): $139

This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $139 (reduced from $260)

2020 Apple iMac (256 GB): $1,040

The 21.5-inch Apple iMac desktop computer features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD storage.

2020 Apple iMac (256 GB), $1,040 (regularly $1,100)







Bose Sport earbuds: $149

You'll save $30 when you buy Bose Sport earbuds right now. The wireless earbuds are made of soft silicone and come with three different sizes of tips to customize your fit. The Bose Sport earbuds are sweat and weather-resistant and feature touch controls to adjust volume, pause music and answer calls, all without having to pull out your cell phone.

Bose Sport earbuds, $149 (regularly $179)

Motorola Moto G stylus (128GB): $200

Looking for an affordable Android smartphone at an even-better-than-usual price? This 6.4-inch device from Motorola offers all the basics, including a 48-megapixel triple camera system and a 16-megapixel low-light selfie cam. The phone comes unlocked, so you can choose your carrier.

Motorola Moto G Stylus smartphone, $200 (reduced from $300)

JBL Tune true wireless earbuds: $50

You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds -- they're less than half price at Amazon right now, the best price we've seen all season long. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $120)

Cyber Monday beauty deals at Amazon

There are plenty of great Cyber Monday deals on beauty products available at Amazon right now.





V-shaped face masks: $14

These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen. Be sure to apply the Amazon coupon before checkout to save an extra 5%.

Lauer V-shaped face mask, $14 (reduced from $20)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $35

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is now 42% off at Amazon.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (reduced from $60)

Small business deals at Amazon

Want to shop small this holiday season? Amazon has a small business gift guide full of great, feel-good ideas. Plus, don't forget to check out our top picks from Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 -- all of Oprah's picks are from small businesses this year.

Want even more "shop small" ideas? Check out our favorite small business deals on Amazon you can shop now.

Cyber Monday outdoor deals at Amazon

Here's how to find Amazon's best gifts for 2021



In addition to slashing prices on this season's hottest toys, gadgets, home appliances, Amazon devices and more, the company released numerous gift guides, curated lists of products for various holidays and a holiday gift list feature. And, there will be deals all season long across all categories.

Amazon has compiled more gift guides than ever this year, including the holiday toy list, plus guides for home, fashion, electronics and beauty gifts; stocking-stuffer picks; and customers' most-loved gifts. Over in the "Holiday Prep Shop", browse through curated products for Christmas and Hanukkah.

Amazon's holiday gift list enables family members to create holiday wish lists and share them with others, taking the guesswork out of gifting. Additionally, Prime members in the United States can send gifts to friends, family and coworkers without an address, simply entering their email or mobile phone number.

Start shopping the best deals today in the Amazon epic deals category, also available via the Amazon mobile shopping app. Or, simply ask, "Alexa, what are my deals?"

