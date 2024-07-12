Early Prime Day deal: Apple AirTags have never been cheaper at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're the type of person who just can't quite keep an eye on your belongings, you should grab a set of Apple AirTags. Whether you've misplaced your Apple AirPods or your wallet, AirTags are a great way to track anything that you need to find, and fast. Right now, Amazon is offering a four pack of AirTags for $75, which is a discount of $24. That means you get each Apple AirTag for just $18.75 each.

We've never seen AirTags priced this low, so this is a fantastic deal to snag ahead of Prime Day 2024. Stay tuned to CBS Essentials for more details on the upcoming shopping event and the incredible offers that await.

Apple AirTags (4 pack), $75 (reduced from $99)

Why we love Apple AirTags

These reliable trackers send out Bluetooth signals meant to be detected by other devices (anonymously) that pop up via Apple's "Find My" map. They use the entire worldwide network of connected iOS devices to help you find anything you've misplaced. So that means you can locate them, whether they're in your luggage, briefcase, bag or tucked away in a pocket, using your iPhone. You can use the phone's "Precision Finding" feature to locate the item your tracker is attached to.

You can leave AirTags connected to your belongings for up to one year thanks to their long-lasting battery. They're also water-resistant in case you happen to get caught in the rain while carrying one. And if you're planning on grabbing a few, know this: A set of four AirTags offers better savings when compared to buying a single AirTag. You might just want to buy in bulk and store the rest for when you need them. But if you only need one, you can grab one now at Amazon for $25.

More Apple deals at Amazon: Apple Watch Series 9 is $100 off

This Apple Watch Series 9 features GPS and cellular capabilities allowing it to function independently from your iPhone. You can make and receive calls, send and receive text messages, stream music, ask Siri questions and use GPS navigation even when your phone isn't nearby.

Advanced health features include monitoring your blood oxygen, taking an ECG anytime, receiving notifications for irregular heart rhythms and tracking your sleep stages. Meanwhile, safety features like fall detection and crash detection connect you with emergency services in the event of a hard fall or severe car crash and emergency SOS lets you call for help with the press of a button.

Apple Watch 9 GPS (45mm), $330 (reduced from $429)

Apple Watch 9 GPS and cellular (45mm), $429 (reduced from $529)

Save $50 on Apple AirPods (second generation)

Looking for a budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro this Fourth of July? The second-generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.7-star headphones are reviewer-loved.

Our favorite budget choice for AirPods, these wireless earbuds offer long battery life, which can be extended with the wireless charging case. The dual beamforming microphones allow for hands-free calls. If the earbuds or case get misplaced, Apple's Find My service can help you easily track them down. Out of all the AirPod models currently available, these are the least expensive. At $79 (save 38%), now is a great time to snag them.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $79 (reduced from $129)

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation: $199 ($50 off)



With up to 30 hours of battery life via their charging case, the sleek Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation wireless earbuds deliver exceptional listening time.

These upgraded earbuds surpass the original AirPods Pro in every way. An improved wireless chip and enhanced active noise cancellation give you an immersive listening experience, and their attractive curves make them even more pleasing to the eye.

For anyone who appreciates lengthy battery life and the very best sound quality, these are a fantastic choice. With all the upgrades over the previous model, the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation represent Apple's most advanced earbuds yet.

This version of the AirPods now comes with a USB Type-C charging case that also supports wireless charging. Another feature we love: the touch controls built into the stems.

Regularly $249, you can score Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $199 on Amazon as an early Prime Day deal.



