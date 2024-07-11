Best deals you can still shop at Target's competing Prime Day sale, Target Circle Week

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Target

All the attention may be on Amazon Prime Day next week, but there are some really great competing Prime Day sales to shop this week. Target's sale, Target Circle Week, is on now, and the savings are big.

The sale runs through Saturday, July 13 and offers deals across many shopping categories, with discounts up to 50% off on toys, up to 40% off on kitchen tools and up to 30% off on bedding, bath, back-to-school supplies and clothes. And those are just some of the things you can expect to see on sale during Circle week.

This week-long sale is available to Target Circle members, which unlike Prime, is free to join. Once you join, you get access to this sale as well as additional personalized savings.

To help ensure you get the greatest savings, we rounded up some of the best deals available during Target's Circle week. If you see something you like, act fast; some of the products we were eyeing have already sold out, or changed in price.

Shark Matrix Plus two-in-one robot vacuum and mop: Save 42%

Shark

Robot vacuums usually cost a pretty penny (with some retailing for more than $1,000), which is why you should jump on this Shark deal while it still lasts.

The Shark Matrix is a robot vacuum and mop in one, enhancing its overall value. The little robot is smart enough to map out your home, avoid objects and can do multiple passes over messes to ensure that they get cleaned up. The mop can be used on multiple floor surfaces, including sealed wood, tile and laminate.

This Shark cleaning machine also contains a HEPA filter, a self-cleaning brush roll and self empties debris into its base, which doesn't need to be emptied for 60 days. When the robot detects that its battery is running low, it goes back to its charging dock on its own. Once fully charged, the vacuum goes back to where it last cleaned to finish the job.

Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO with Auto-iQ: Save 33%

Target

This blender from Ninja offers a lot of value for shoppers with its versatility and included drink cups. These cups, which come with spout lids and space for 24 ounces of liquids, make it easy to take your smoothies with you on the go. The pitcher itself can hold 72 ounces, comes with two blades and has three preset settings for smoothies, ice crushing and extraction. There's also a low, medium, high and pulse speeds to choose from when making your liquid concoctions.

The Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO with Auto-iQ has a 4.7-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "No more Nutribullet for us!" adding: "We love this and use it almost daily! Nice sharp blades, a sturdy base and good quality cups. It works great!"

Another customer said, "It's a good size, has a powerful engine and is not too noisy. Knife inside cuts both at the bottom and middle, which is smart. Blends well and makes a great smoothie."

Ninja Sizzle Smokeless nonstick indoor grill GR101: Save 28%

Amazon

Being able to score a deal on a grill during grill season is something worth celebrating. This smokeless indoor grill from Ninja is great for people who love to grill but lack enough outdoor space to accommodate a more traditional model. Considering all the heat waves hitting various parts of the U.S., the Ninja Sizzle may be a great alternative to turn to if it's too hot to cook outside.

This Ninja GR101 is one of our favorite indoor grills. We love that it comes with interchangeable cooking surfaces, including a griddle plate and grill plate. Each can heat up to 500 degrees, ensuring a great seer or sizzle with whatever you cook. Plus, there's enough room to cook food for about four to six people. And if you're worried about smoke, know that the perforated mesh lid was designed to eliminate it.

Dyson V8 Origin cordless stick vacuum: Save 30%

Target

Anytime you can get a deal on one of Dyson's pricey vacuums, you should take it. With this deal, you can save a whopping $130 off your purchase. This V8 model is striking to look at and very effective at cleaning multiple surfaces in your home. This includes various types of floors, carpets and rugs, as well as nooks and crannies in between your stairs, couches, cabinets and more thanks to its handheld configuration.

It has two speed settings, a robust filtration system and a brush roll that can detangle hair in the vacuum head. You can expect this cordless model to run for 40 minutes on a single charge (battery longevity varies by the speed selected and the attachments used).

Costway four-piece outdoor acacia wood sofa furniture set: Save 56%

Target

The deeper you get into summer, the better the patio furniture deals are. That includes this Costway sofa furniture set, which is 56% off for the Circle sale. The acacia wood on these four pieces is striking and will hold up well outdoors (this type of wood is one of the best for outdoor furniture).

The set comes with two arm chairs, a loveseat big enough for two people and a coffee table. You also get cushions with covers that can be removed and washed in the washer and dryer.

This Costway four-piece acacia wood furniture set has a 4.4-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "Looked into so many sets and so happy to have chosen this one! Perfect for our balcony space. Was easy to put together and the furniture itself is very comfortable and sturdy. Would highly recommend to anyone!"

Threshold New Bedford two-door accent cabinet: Save 30%

Target

This highly rated accent cabinet will blend in well with multiple decor styles thanks to its neutral color and elegant design. It'll also serve as a great storage unit with its exposed shelf on the inside, which is adjustable. Use that shelf, as well as the space below it, to store books, decorative items as well as keepsake boxes. It also includes anti-tip hardware, making this safe for households with kids and pets.

The Threshold New Bedford two-door accent cabinet has a 4.3-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "I bought these cabinets to go on each side of my fireplace and they look great. The wood color is the perfect light color, not too white and not too yellow. I found them very easy to put together and added some puck lights to illuminate them at night. I just ordered another set for another room in the house. I'm obsessed with these and definitely recommend. You also can't beat this price!"

Threshold Berea slouchy lounge chair with French seams: Save 30%

Target

This cozy chair is the type that is super easy to sink into after a long day at work, or while deep into a good book. The Berea slouchy lounge chair features thick cushions, perfect for lounging on for hours and hours at a time. It's lined with linen, enhancing its overall style. The material makes for a great summer chair, as linen is lightweight and moisture-wicking (you won't get hot sitting in this fabric). Do know that the only color on sale is textured mushroom.

The Threshold Berea slouchy lounge chair has a 4.5-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "Such a pretty chair! I'm always nervous about buying furniture online but this was worth it. Even better that it's delivered in one piece, but definitely heavy! I got the mushroom color. Considering a second one for another room. It's firm but comfy. Definitely recommend!"

Costway patio rattan dining set: Save 47%

Target

Those looking to entertain their family or friends this summer will appreciate the steep discount on this Costway patio rattan dining set. The set can seat up to six people, has an umbrella hole and is made of materials that are water- and weather-resistant.

What we are most fond of though are the details present in this dining set, including pads on the bottom of the chairs and tables to prevent your patio floors from scratching. The chairs feature padded armrests, making for a more comfortable lounging experience, and the cushion covers can be removed and cleaned in the washing machine.

This Costway patio rattan dining set has a 4.3-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "I have had so many barbecues using this fabulous set. The seats are comfortable, the cushions clean easily and it looks beautiful…"

Best Choice Products solar LED cantilever patio umbrella: Save 41%

Target

This cantilever patio umbrella is low-key huge, taking up 100 square feet of space. This translates to plenty of shade coverage under your patio furniture for you and your loved ones this summer. The umbrella rotates 360 degrees, which can be controlled via the foot pedal, can be tilted multiple different ways and has a wind vent to give you much-needed airflow as you lounge outside.

The standout feature is the solar LED lights that are strung inside the skeleton of the umbrella, allowing you to keep enjoying those cool summer evenings on the patio. The lights take about seven to eight hours to charge and can last four to five hours. You can get this umbrella in 17 different colors, ranging from beige to orange.

The Best Choice Products solar LED cantilever patio umbrella has a 4.6-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "Great umbrella. One of the nicer ones I've gotten over the years. Lights are bright and the color I got is beautiful (light gray). Easy to assemble, and really smooth operation. We love it."

American Soft Linen six-piece towel set: Save 34%

Target

It's surprising how expensive towels can get, which is why we are so into the discount on this set from American Soft Linen. The set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two wash clothes. Each is made of Turkish cotton, a premium cotton known for being soft, absorbent and long-lasting. The towel set also boasts an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certification, meaning that this product has been verified to have been made without harmful substances.

You can get this set in your choice of 20 color options. These range from neutrals such as white and gray to vibrant colors such as yellow and lilac.

The American Soft Linen six-piece towel set has a 4.6-star rating on Target. One reviewer wrote, "They are a nice shade of gray, have a good texture and are very comfortable. Highly recommend them and I might get a second set for my other bathroom!!"