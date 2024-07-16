The 11 best Prime Day laptop deals to hop on for 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon/Scott Francisco for CBS Essentials

It's that time of the year again: Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, and with it comes a plethora of great deals on laptops that you won't want to miss. Whether you're in the market for a powerful new MacBook from Apple, a versatile 2-in-1 device, or a budget-friendly Windows laptop, today's deals have something for everyone. Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your tech without breaking the bank (and scoop up tons of other goodies too), so to make things easier, we've scoured the sales to bring you the very best you can buy right now.

From sleek and powerful Apple MacBooks to feature-packed Acer, Dell, and HP laptops, our curated list highlights the top deals that can give you the most bang for your buck. Make sure you're a Prime member and head over to Amazon to take advantage of the best laptop deals Prime Day 2024 has to offer.

Apple 2024 13" MacBook Air (512GB) with M3 processor: $1,049 (save 19%)

Amazon

If you're in the market for a 13-inch MacBook Air powered by Apple's latest M3 processor, this is the best model for you. Like all the latest MacBooks, it features a built-in 1080p FaceTime HD webcam and a backlit keyboard, ensuring both functionality and style. It also boasts an impressive 512GB of internal storage, this is the model for you.

The MacBook Air series is popular for its ultra-thin and lightweight design, making it incredibly portable without compromising on performance. These laptops deliver fast, reliable, and powerful performance, making them ideal for both everyday use and more demanding tasks. Plus, though it comes in multiple colors, if you end up wanting a different shade, you can always opt for a case or a shell to transform the way it looks.

Whether you're a student, a professional, or just someone who appreciates a well-crafted piece of technology, the MacBook Air with the M3 chip offers a seamless and enjoyable computing experience. It's normally $1,299, but you can get this MacBook right now for just $1,049 after Amazon coupon, or 19% off its usual price.

2023 14" MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor: $2,099 (13% off)

Amazon

If you need more power from your laptop, you can't go wrong with a MacBook Pro. This configuration features the M3 Pro processor, 18GB of unified memory, and a 1TB SSD for storage. It's one of the latest models in Apple's MacBook Pro lineup, and you can save some cash when buying it right now thanks to Prime Day.

This laptop features a 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU and a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. You also get 18GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, all of which make this MacBook a hardy choice for a go-to daily laptop no matter your needs -- but especially if you're into creative or demanding tasks.

It's normally $2,399, but you can save $300 on this MacBook right now during Prime Day, which makes it $2,099.

2023 16" MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor: $1,899 (24% off)

Amazon

If you end up needing more screen real estate, Apple has a larger MacBook Pro variant with a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

This one's powered by the M3 Pro processor and comes with 18GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD for storage, so you're still getting a capable computer, but you're going to have to pay a bit more for more space on-screen.

Currently, Amazon has this MacBook Pro configuration on sale for $1,899 after coupon, which is 24% discount off of its normal price of $2,499.

Acer Aspire 3 slim laptop: $389 (14% off)

Amazon

If you're not looking to spend a fortune on a new laptop-or even half that amount-there's great news. This best selling slim laptop is on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day and you can snag it for a great price right now – and potentially an even better price later!

The Acer Aspire 3 comes with Windows 11 Home preinstalled and features a 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution. It's configured with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. Under the hood, it's powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U octa-core processor, which clocks at speeds up to 4.3 GHz, and is equipped with a Radeon Graphics GPU. The battery life is up to 6.5 hours, making it a good all-day laptop as well.

Since it's highly portable and is still more than powerful enough to handle all your daily tasks, it's an excellent entry-level Windows laptop you can score right now for under $500. Normally $450, this model is 5% off right now, so you can save a bit if you're interested in buying. Plus, it even comes with a protective sleeve.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 (2023): $2,372 (15% off)

Amazon

Microsoft has a very impressive lineup of Microsoft Surface laptops and 2-in-1 devices. The Studio 2 is one particularly great part of its collection, and one that you can save on right now if you're looking for something a little different.

It offers a 14.4-inch touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs using the Intel Core i7-13700KF processor with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and comes configured with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage as well.

You can expect up to an 18-hour battery life per charge. One of the things we love about this laptop is that you can stream movies that look and sound exactly as the director intended, thanks to support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. Plus, its 3:2 display ratio is ideal for editing photos and videos, or creating social media content. It also comes equipped with a nice selection of ports.

Normally $2,800, you can get this Surface laptop for just $2,372, which is 15% off.

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop: $1,197 (20% off)

Amazon

Need a new gaming laptop? The Acer Predator Helios 300 is an excellent option that's available on sale right now thanks to Prime Day prices.

This Windows laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display (1,920 x 1,080 resolution) with a maximum brightness of 300 nits. It is powered by a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor and a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Additionally, it includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. That means it can handle most if not all the latest games with panache, and you can use it for all the upcoming releases as well.

One of its best features? The backlit keyboard with programmable RGB lighting. Although this model was originally released in 2019, it comes with Windows 10 Home preinstalled and offers up to six hours of battery life.

Right now, you can get this gaming laptop for $1,197. That's 20% off its normal price of $1,499.99.

Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop: $2,600 (28% off)

Razer

Need a premium gaming laptop, but want to save as much as you can when purchasing it? The 2023 Razer Blade 16 is an exceptional choice. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel i9-13950HX processor and a GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, it boasts 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD for ample storage and speed. That means it's ready to take on the world – or at least your favorite games.

The 16-inch QHD+ display serves up crisp visuals with a 4K resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. It can also provide FHD+ resolution with a refresh rate up to 240Hz. Plus, the display supports 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, so you get the truest colors possible.

It's also perfect for carting around wherever you want to take it, as this gaming laptop weighs 5.4 pounds, making it portable yet powerful. Whether you're buying for yourself or a dedicated gamer in your life, this is a great option, especially when you can save some cash.

Currently, you can get this laptop for $2,600. That's 28% off its normal price of $3,600.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 (2024): $2,000 (9% off)



Amazon

Looking to boost your productivity with a new business-ready laptop? This ThinkPad comes with a great-looking 14-inch OLED display with a 2,880 x 1,800 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Powered by the fast and powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, this laptop comes with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage, with options to upgrade the SSD to 2TB or 4TB at the time of purchase. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon boasts all-day battery life and weighs just 2.42 pounds.

It also supports Dolby Vision. Additionally, the laptop can connect to up to three external monitors simultaneously via HDMI or Thunderbolt 4 connections.

Right now, you can get this laptop for $2,000, which is 5% off its normal price of $2,100.

Asus TUF F17 gaming laptop: $819 (Save 9%)

Amazon

If you're in the market for a gaming laptop with a more expansive screen, consider the Asus TUF F17. It has a 17.3-inch display with a 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate.

It's powered by an Intel Core i5-11400H processor and features a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU so you can expect solid performance no matter what you get up to. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, so you've got plenty of power backing it no matter what you want to play. The Asus TUF F17 also features an RGB backlit keyboard, so you can customize its lighting to your preference.

While the Asus TUF F17 may not be the most high-end gaming laptop on the market, it's an excellent choice for casual gamers who want something they can use on the go. Right now, it's $819, which is 9% off its normal price of $900.

Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2: $245 (51% off)

Amazon

If you're someone who primarily uses cloud-based applications or gaming, a Chromebook Plus can be a cheaper and effective laptop compared to a traditional Windows option.

One of the standout features of this Chromebook Plus, and all others running ChromeOS, is how Google's Gemini AI integrates with the operating system and many popular applications. These AI-powered tools aim to simplify and streamline common computing tasks, such as web browsing, word processing, photo editing, and creating content for social media platforms.

Other than that, this laptop features a versatile 12.2-inch touchscreen display, which means you can switch between laptop and tablet modes. It also comes with a pen-shaped stylus, enabling users to write or draw directly on the screen. The display also has 360-degree rotation, so it goes where you want it to.

Right now, this Chromebook is on sale for $245, which is 51% off its normal price of $500.

More laptop deals outside of Prime Day sales

Looking for additional laptop deals beyond what Amazon has to offer? You can shop several other deals at retailers like Best Buy, Costco, Walmart and more. While not every store has its own version of Amazon Prime Day going on, We've compiled a few more of our favorites elsewhere that you can shop right now below.

Apple 13" MacBook Air M1 laptop: $649 at Walmart (save $50)

Walmart

Looking for a bargain on a laptop from an elite brand? The Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip is just $649 this week as one of Walmart's rival Prime Day deals. Though this is an older model compared to the just-released MacBook with the M3 chip, the configuration is powerful enough to handle today's computing tasks (and more tasks for years to come).

The Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage, an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU. Choose between a space gray, silver or gold casing. As part of the MacBook Air product line, this budget-minded laptop weighs in at a mere 2.8 pounds and offers a battery life of up to 18 hours per charge.

This computer is equipped with a TouchID sensor that can unlock the laptop and authorize Apple Pay payments while shopping online. When surfing the web, you'll enjoy Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Like all current MacBooks, this one runs using Apple's MacOS 14 Sonoma and comes equipped with a generous collection of preinstalled apps.

This special low price for the MacBook Air is only offered for this specific configuration that runs using the M1 processor. Get this rival Prime Day deal while it lasts. (You won't find it on Amazon for this price.)