Surprise! Prime Day is the best time to stock up on Glad trash bags and other bulk home goods

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is without question the best time of year to score big deals on major purchases like espresso machines, TVs and more. But did you know that Prime Day is also the ideal time to stock up on household essentials, the items you regularly purchase for home that might not break the bank -- but sure do cost a lot when bought time and time again. One of our favorite Prime Day household essentials deals is on Glad ForceFlex trash bags, which Amazon marked down more than 30% for Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day.

These 13-gallon drawstring bags feature a subtle Febreze scent to offset food odors. They come 110 bags per box and utilize Glad's strong Force Flex technology, which helps keep bags from breaking under a heavier load and expands around sharp objects. The bags feature rip guards as well as leak protection, while the reinforced bottom traps liquids so they don't end up on the floor.

Over 96,000 reviewers combined to give these Glad trash bags 4.7 stars out of 5. That's a ringing endorsement for this kitchen essential.

This 110-count box of Glad trash bags is on sale for Prime Day for $15, reduced from $23. That's a savings of 36%. Prime Day ends on July 17, 2024, and the price on these trash bags will likely go up. There's never been a better time to stock up and save, and avoid paying more for kitchen trash bags throughout the year.

This Glad trash bag deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members only.

More home essentials to stock up on this Prime Day

It's time to stock up and save at Amazon. Tap the links below to take advantage of some of the best deals on household essentials.

Want to take your Prime Day savings to the next level? Be sure to check out this rebate offer on Tide, Bounce and more P&G brands that can earn you a $15 prepaid gift card when you spend $50 (or a $5 gift card when you spend $20).

We're tracking down all the best Prime Day discounts, including the best rival sales during Prime Day 2024. Whether you're trying to find the best Prime Day deals on tech, Prime Day sales on beauty and fashion finds or Prime Day deals on health and fitness equipment, our team of expert deal hunters has you covered.