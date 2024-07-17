These Prime Day 2024 espresso machine deals are still piping hot on Day 2

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're taking advantage of the major price-slashing going on at Amazon for Prime Day, don't skip the espresso machines.

No longer will you need to drop your hard earned cash at Starbucks to get a top-quality espresso. For Amazon Prime Day 2024, there's deeply discounted pricing on some of the most popular coffee and espresso machines from brands like Lavazza, Breville, Philips, KitchenAid, Mr. Coffee and De'Longhi.

Best espresso machine deals available right now on Amazon

Since a typical espresso offers more caffeine per ounce than traditional coffee, as well as a richer flavor, some people prefer espressos. And for that, you can purchase an espresso machine for your home that makes it easy to brew gourmet espresso drinks.

Here are a dozen of the best deals on espresso machines available right now during Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Breville Barista Express espresso machine: $550 (27% off)

If you want an espresso at home that's as good as anything you'd order from a gourmet coffee shop, plan to spend at least $500. That said, when you take advantage of an Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale, you can get a premium-quality machine and save some cash.

In fact, with the $200 you'll save on this Breville Barista Express espresso machine, you can purchase almost a dozen 2.2 pound bags of Lavazza Espresso Barista Gran Crema whole coffee beans, which is more than 26 pounds of premium beans.

Based on more than 24,900 reviews, the Breville Barista Express espresso machine has earned a 4.6 out of 5-star rating and has become a #1 bestseller on Amazon.

The Breville Barista Express delivers third-wave specialty coffee at home. It's an all-in-one espresso machine with an integrated grinder, so you go from beans to espresso in under one minute.

The precision conical burr grinder delivers the right amount of freshly ground coffee directly into the portafilter. It will accommodate your preferred taste with any roast of bean. Slow increase of pressure ensures all the flavors are drawn out evenly during the extraction for a balanced-tasting cup. Meanwhile, digital controls delivers water at precisely the right temperature, ensuring optimal espresso extraction. The powerful steam wand allows you to hand-texture microfoam milk.

During Amazon Prime Day, the Breville Barista Express is on sale for 27% off, which brings its price down from $750 to $550.

Gevi espresso machine: $104 (save 48%)

This "great little machine" features a 20 Bar pump and a powerful double volume broiler that delivers rich, aromatic espresso with enhanced flavor and oil extraction. You'll be able to make single shots or double shots, or manually adjust the quantity to your liking.

The stylish machine fits on the countertop and is easy to clean and maintain thanks to the detachable water tank. The drip tray catches added spills and misses and helps keep the machine tidy. In a short amount of time, you'll be able to craft a rich Americano or a creamy latte -- giving your local barista a run for his or her money.

Based on over 2,000 reviews on Amazon, this machine earns 4.3 out of 5 stars.

For Amazon Prime Day, the price on this terrific Gevi espresso machine has been cut from $200 to $104, a savings of a staggering 48%.

Ninja espresso and coffee barista system: $180 (28% off)

This Ninta espresso and coffee barista system proves that you can create a quality espresso at home for less than $200. This machine offers three brew styles and is single-serve- and Nespresso-capsule compatible. It has a built-in 12-cup carafe and frother, so making espressos, cappuccinos and lattes at home is a breeze.

You get a 19-bar pressure system that delivers ultra-flavorful espresso with a silky-smooth crema by brewing at the optimal temperature and pressure. Its built-in, fold-away frother allows you to create espresso-based cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites and more.

What's convenient about this machine is that you can choose your favorite espresso capsule and brew up to three styles: espresso (1.35 oz), lungo (3.75 oz) or over Ice (1 oz). You can also select between nine beverage sizes, including cup, travel mug, or a full 12-cup carafe.

During Amazon Prime Day, get 28% off this Ninja brewer and pay just $180.

Breville Barista Touch espresso machine: $800 (20% off)

This highly-rated espresso machine from Breville has a high-tech twist in the form of a full-color touchscreen on the front -- and yet it's still a sturdy, stainless steel brewer that's designed to last for many years. It can hold up to 4.2 pounds of coffee beans and allows you to make all sorts of customizations to your beverage with a few on-screen taps.

Once you select your beverage type, you can adjust coffee strength, milk texture and overall temperature. This machine uses Breville's four-key formula to unlock professional performance at home. This includes a precision (18- to 22-gram) puck, nine-bar extraction pressure, 200-degree Fahrenheit extraction temperature and 1,000,000/ml microfoam bubbles.

The machine also has a built in grinder. It's made primarily from stainless steel and measures 12.7 by 15.5 by 16 inches. During its Prime Day sale, Amazon has slashed the price of this espresso machine by 20%, which means you'll pay just $800 (which is not bad considering this is normally a $1,000 machine).

Breville Barista Express Impress espresso machine: $712 (12% off)

You know that Breville is a premium coffee and expresso machine brand, and that when you invest around $1,000 on a stainless steel machine, you're getting the very best. Right now, that very best just got a bit more affordable. During Amazon's Prime Day sale, save 17% on the Breville Barista Express Impress machine and pay just $712.

The Barista Express Impress espresso machine delivers third-wave specialty coffee at home, featuring the Impress puck system for manual espresso made easy. The machine's smart dosing system automatically calculates and adjusts the level of fresh coffee for the perfect cup.

Built into the machine is a conical burr grinder with 25 grind settings, so you can fine tune your grind size for the desired extraction and flavor outcome. Meanwhile, the brewer precisely controls temperature, flow rate and contact time. And the powerful, manual steam wand allows you to hand texture microfoam milk, enhancing the look and taste of your cup -- essential for latte art.

While there's a mobile app that can walk you through the process of becoming a skilled at-home barista, Breville also offers live and on-demand masterclasses you can participate in for free.

Philips 3200 Series fully automatic espresso machine: $500 (34% off)

Currently on sale for 25% off on Amazon, this Philips 3200 series fully automated expresso machine with the company's LatteGo milk system allows you to create five coffee varieties at home and control the brewer using its full-color touchscreen display.

The Philips 3200 Series allows for delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, brewed at the perfect temperature. You can then, of course, top your coffee off with a silky-smooth layer of milk froth.

Plus, you can easily adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage by choosing from three settings to suit your preferences. The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction.

One thing we love about this machine is its easy maintenance. Thanks to the AquaClean system, you can enjoy clear and purified water by changing the filter when you're prompted by the machine. If you do this, you won't need to descale the machine for up to 5,000 cups.

Based on more than 5,000 reviews on Amazon, the Philips 3200 Series has earned a 4.1 out of 5-star rating.

Philips 2200 Series fully automatic espresso machine: $400 (38% off)

This Philips 2200 Series is a fully automatic espresso machine that has an intuitive, full-color touchscreen to help you take full control over your expresso making.

Starting with whole beans, you can enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee that's prepared at the perfect temperature.

You can, however, adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage, plus choose from three different main settings to suit your preferences. The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 104 and 208-degrees Fahrenheit.

The Panarello milk frother allows you to create a variety of customized drinks, while the classic milk frother dispenses steam for silky smooth froth for your cappuccino. To grind your coffee beans, the machine uses a built in 100% ceramic grinder.

Philips Barista Brew semi automatic espresso machine: $500 (23% off)

If you want gourmet-quality single or double espressos, or Americano coffees in the comfort of your kitchen, the Philips Barista Brew offers a semi-automatic way to achieve this. You get easy-to-understand guidance for crafting every cup, ensuring a rich aroma and satisfying espresso, thanks in part to a calibrated tamper and countertop-safe tamping system.

Plus, with the Barista Brew, you can elevate your milk frothing experience effortlessly with the 450-millileter stainless steel milk jug and powerful steam wand. You can also get a convenient Americano button and integrated hot water outlet, and you get the freedom to brew a single or double espresso.

This machine offers a European design with an anti-fingerprint metal housing. The machine's compact footprint and easy-to-clean features ensure a stylish addition to your kitchen. At the top of this highly-rated machine, you'll find a 0.55 pound bean container. The unit itself measures 16.14 by 12.6 by 13.15 inches.

Head over to Amazon right now, where you'll discover the Philips Barista Brew on sale for 23% off, so you'll pay just $500 to own it.

De'Longhi Magnifica Start fully automatic espresso machine: $550 (45% off)

Currently on sale for a whopping 45% off on Amazon, during this Prime Day sale you can make the De'Longhi Magnifica Start fully automatic expresso machine a welcome addition to your kitchen counter for just $550.

Measuring 17 by 9.25 by 14 inches, this espresso machine offers all of the key features to prepare the perfect espressos at home. This includes an integrated coffee bean grinder, plus a removable tank and milk frother. With this machine, you can easily make espresso, coffee, lattes, iced lattes and iced coffee in minutes.

In fact, the machine offers five, one-touch recipe buttons, but you can easily adjust the intensity to fit your preferences. For example, 13 grind settings are at your disposal. This means all of your bean varieties are optimally prepared for extraction. The conical burr grinder delivers a precise, consistent dose of freshly ground coffee for all your favorite espresso beverages.

Meanwhile, De'Longhi's proprietary technology textures both milk and milk alternatives, so the automatic system delivers creamy froth. And the milk carafe can be removed and stored in the fridge to keep its contents fresh. One feature we like is that many of the machine's parts are removable and dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning it easy.

Mr. Coffee espresso and cappuccino machine: $142 (43% off)

For decades, people have relied on Mr. Coffee to brew their favorite coffee at home, but now you can expand your beverage options to espressos and cappuccinos with this affordable machine that has an integrated milk frother and 15-bar pump.

This is a semi-automatic espresso, cappuccino, and latte maker. It offers a one-touch control panel for hassle-free drink selection, along with a single shot or double shot filter. The machine can coarse grind the ideal coffee amount and provide optimum pressure for a high-quality brew.

When you purchase this Mr. Coffee espresso and cappuccino machine from Amazon during Prime Day 2024, you'll save 43%, which brings its price down to $142. It's earned a 4.1-star rating (out of 5) based on more than 14,500 Amazon reviews.

KitchenAid Semi automatic espresso machine with burr grinder: $549 (22% off)

Here's your chance to save 22% on this KitchenAid semi-automatic espresso machine. During Amazon Prime Day, you can have this machine on your kitchen counter in a matter of days when you purchase it for $549. That's a savings of $151.

This programmable machine has an integrated coffee grinder, removable bean hopper and multi-angle steam wand for its milk frother. It also comes in your choice of cast iron black, juniper or stainless steel, so it'll fit in nicely with your decor. You can manually choose your ideal temperature, but the machine offers smart dosing to ensure just the right amount of coffee is used.

One feature that caught our attention is the machine's 58mm easy tamp portafilter that's designed with recessed spouts to enable a flat base for easier, more stable tamping on a flat surface. This is compared to a traditional residential espresso machine portafilters. So you get consistent flavor and rich crema for your espressos.

Thanks to the machine's durable construction, it'll last for years. And that means it will save you a fortune in trips to the coffee shop.

Bosch 300 Series VeroCafe fully automated espresso machine: $599 (33% off)

Bosch is known for high-end kitchen appliances, so if that's what you want from your fully automated espresso machine, this Bosch 300 Series brewer is a wonderful option. Right now, during Prime Day, it's on sale for 33% off, which brings its price down to $599.

The machine's highlights include an-in cup frother, LCD display and touch control panel, ceramic grinder, integrated water filter and the ability to brew five types of beverages. You can also choose between five coffee strengths.

Whether you're in the mood for a latte macchiato, cappuccino, or espresso, you can quickly prepare any drink at the touch of a button. Get ready to enjoy delicious, frothy milk with your latte or cappuccino simply by sliding the stainless steel frothing nozzle directly into your cup and pressing your desired drink option.

The Bosch 300 Series measures 16.5 by 9.75 by 14.88 inches.

De'Longhi Eletta Explore espresso machine: $1,600 (11% off)

This terrific machine offers a cold-brew option, conical burr grinder, hot and cold milk frother and mobile-app compatibility. In fact, the app provides more than 50 pre-programmed, one-touch drink recipes including espresso, cappuccino, latte, iced cappuccino, iced latte, cold brew and more.

One standout feature is the machine's two LatteCrema systems with hot and cold foam technology. The LatteCrema Hot System textures milk or your favorite milk alternatives to perfection for your favorite classic espresso beverages. Meanwhile, the LatteCrema Cool System delivers velvety milk cold foam at the ideal temperature for cold drinks like iced lattes and cappuccinos.

We're fans of the machine's 3.5 inch display that's intuitively designed to guide you through the process of crafting the perfect coffee beverages. And when it comes to cleaning the machine, it uses removable and dishwasher-safe parts.

This is certainly one of the higher-end espresso machines you can get for a home. But that means it's full of technology and features designed to create hot or cold beverages that rival even the most exclusive restaurants.

...And don't forget the beans

Since even the best espresso machines are useless without espresso coffee to brew, don't forget to stock up on your favorite blend. Plenty of whole bean and pre-ground options are available on Amazon -- and many are currently on sale during Prime Day.

There's Lavazza Super Crema whole bean coffee blend (light-medium espresso roast) in a 2.2 pound bag that's on sale for $16 -- which represents a 29% savings. This coffee has earned a 4.6-star (out of 5) rating on Amazon, based on more than 46,000 reviews, so you know it's mild and creamy flavor and texture must be good.

The Lavazza Espresso Whole Bean (100% Arabica) coffee blend in a 2.2 pound bag is also on sale for just $12 (which is 20% off), but if you sign up for Amazon's Subscribe and Save service, you'll save an additional 20% on your first order. You'll also find Lavazza Espresso Barista Gran Crema whole bean coffee blend, also in a 2.2 pound bag, on sale for $14 (which is 21% off its usual price).

We're tracking down all the best Prime Day discounts, including the best lightning deals and rival sales during Prime Day 2024. Whether you're trying to find the best Prime Day deals on tech, Prime Day sales on beauty and fashion finds or Prime Day deals on health and fitness equipment, our team of expert deal hunters has you covered.

