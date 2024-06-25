Can you preview what will be on sale for Prime Day 2024?

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the summer. Now that Amazon has announced the dates for Prime Day 2024 -- July 16-17, 2024 -- the countdown to the epic deals event has begun.

If you're eagerly awaiting the sale event like we are, you're probably wondering how you can preview what will be on sale for Prime Day 2024. Based on information that Amazon has released, as well as our shopping expertise gained from working Prime Day for years, we have an idea of what kind of products you can expect to find discounts on.

Read on to learn how you can get an Amazon Prime Day preview. But before you do that, make sure you're signed up for Prime first. Reminder: Prime Day deals are only available to Prime members!

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.

Can you preview Amazon Prime Day deals before they go live?

Amazon keeps its lips pretty tightly sealed about Prime Day deals. Aside from invite-only deals, the full details of Amazon's best Prime Day 2024 deals won't be revealed until they go live.

In our experience, some products you see on sale ahead of Prime Day stay on sale through Prime Day. Prime Day season aside, Amazon changes prices on products all the time. It's not uncommon for us to see a product discounted one day, then full price the next. Plus, with lightning deals, which are a first-come, first-serve discount on a product for a set amount of shoppers, a product's sale price could change in a matter of minutes.

Our advice? Keep a list of your favorite products, track the prices in the days leading up to Prime Day and if you see a great deal ahead of Prime Day, get the product and use it lightly, if possible. That's because if you see that same product marked down even further on Prime Day, you can always buy it at that new, Prime-Day price and then return your pre-Prime Day purchase. (In addition to fast, free shipping and access to Prime Day, Amazon also has a very flexible return policy.)

When will we know details about Prime Day 2024 deals?

Amazon has announced there will be "great deals on brands like Clinique, Allbirds, and Kiehl's." Back-to-school deals have been announced as well. You can save up to 40% off Amazon Basics school supplies and dorm staples and up to 40% off Amazon Essentials crew necks, hoodies and joggers. Amazon will likely preview more Prime Day 2024 deals as we get closer to the big shopping event.

Like with last year's Prime Day sale, Amazon is offering a handful of invite-only Prime Day deals. Amazon has announced you can save up to 40% off Sony wireless headphones, 30% off the Peloton Original Bike+, up to 60% off a Citizen Chronograph Watch and 40% off a Speedo Champion Signature Swim bundle -- all as invite-only deals.

We will be continually updating this article as we get news from Amazon, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back for the latest Prime day updates.

What were the deals like for Prime Day 2023?

Some of the best things to buy for Prime Day 2023 were Apple products, including Apple AirPods, up to 31% off, Samsung's popular The Frame TV, up to 34% off, and a Google Pixel smartwatch, 40% off. Peloton bikes were also on sale, saving shoppers up to $500 off their purchase.

Coffee lovers were treated to discounts up to Nespresso and Keurig machines up to 40% off, while DIYers got to take advantage of discounts on tools and tool kits from premium brand Dewalt, which had products on sale for up to 42% off. We also found car seats for up to 30% off, Ninja appliances, including air fryers and blenders, for up to 31% off, and the famous KitchenAid stand mixer for 37% off.

What usually goes on sale on Prime Day?

What goes on sale for Prime Day varies, but in our experience, it usually includes tech products, such as Kindles, headphones, earbuds, TVs, security cameras and Apple products. You can also find the best deals on small kitchen appliances, such as coffee makers and air fryers, as well as cleaning tools, including vacuums. Prime Day is a great time to get discounts on robot vacuums and mops specifically. Select mattresses and luggage are also known for being significantly discounted as well.

And considering Prime Day 2024 will be happening in the middle of summer, we believe there will be lots of great deals on all things outdoor, including patio sets, decor and garden tools and accessories.

Best pre-Prime Day 2024 deals at Amazon right now

Amazon currently has plenty of summer deals and terrific prices available to shop now ahead of Prime Day 2024. Check some of our top picks below.

iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum: $224 (10% off)

Amazon

Featuring a three-stage cleaning system, the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum can handle carpets and hard surface floors like a pro. The robot vacuum also has three levels of suction power, so you can choose between a more thorough clean and quiet operation.

We like that the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential can be scheduled to clean automatically in neat rows, or can start cleaning via Alexa voice commands. There's also a spot-cleaning setting where the robot will spin in place for up to two minutes.

It cleans for up to 120 minutes on a single charge and automatically returns to its base when its battery is low. The vacuum will alert you when its filter or brushes need replacing.

Regularly $250, you can get this budget robot vacuum for just $224 at Amazon now ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Shark AI Ultra voice control robot vacuum: $300 (save 50%)



Amazon

This powerful robot vacuum is an expert at lifting dirt from a variety of floor types, from carpet to hard floors. Thanks to its self-cleaning brush roll, it can power through hair, debris, pet hair, and other nastiness with the greatest of ease.

It cleans in a grid pattern that takes multiple passes over the dirtier parts of your home so you get a deep clean. It can map your home using 360-degree LiDAR vision as well, so it knows where it should be headed and avoids obstacles all on its own.

Plus, when it's full, this vacuum empties itself back at its base, where it can hold up to 60 days of detritus. Its bagless base means no pricey add-ons, either. All you have to do is empty the reservoir when it's full.

Set a cleaning schedule, tell your vacuum to clean on command, or adjust settings with the robot's voice control options. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant for quick setup, so it's good to go when you're ready to issue commands.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch: $120 (save 20%)



Amazon

This budget-priced smartwatch is as classy as they come. It offers just about all the same functionality you'd expect from its pricier cousins, albeit without some of the fancier health monitoring options. It's still a great option if you want communication and fitness features.

It boasts a 1.45-inch round HD AMOLED screen that offers plenty of real estate and comes in multiple watch band styles. Currently, this sale applies only to the black leather or "Infinite Black" styles.

It's water-resistant and includes a built-in barometric altimeter to track altitude and air pressure, with a built-in GPS and heart rate monitor within. The watch has more than 150 sport modes to help you track activity as well as calories burned, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress levels and breathing rates.

Of course, you can make and receive calls, text and play music from the watch as well, making it an excellent choice for anyone needing it for communications as well as fitness purposes. All this for just $120? You can't beat it.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $250 (save 24%)



Amazon

Looking for a budget-friendly Android tablet that doesn't compromise on quality? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a compelling choice. It offers a great balance of features and value, and it's on sale for an attractive price right now.

It features a vibrant 10.4-inch touchscreen display and runs on the Android 12 operating system. With an impressive battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge, you can use it for long periods without worrying about constantly recharging.

It works with the Google Play Store, so you can use any app your heart desires (if it's available there) and comes with the included Samsung S Pen stylus that lets you take notes, sketch or navigate the device instead of using your fingertips.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $99 (23% off)



Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music. If you need an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature a one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $60 (40% off)



Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. It brews up to 12 ounces of coffee in just minutes.

This 4.5-star-rated Amazon bestseller is available in six colors.

Dewalt 20V Max cordless compact drill kit: $99 (45% off)



Amazon

This compact cordless drill and driver kit is one of the best deals that you can score right now. It's currently a whopping 45% off. The kit includes a high-performance 20V drill with two batteries, a charging station and a carrying bag.

"We recently gifted our son the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill as he's a new homeowner, and we (and he) couldn't be happier with the choice," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's incredibly powerful, making even tough drilling tasks a breeze for him as he settles into his new place. The battery life is impressive, allowing him to tackle multiple projects without constantly recharging. One of the standout features is the ergonomic design, which makes it comfortable for him to use for extended periods."

Get it now for $99 (regularly $179).

What we like about the Dewalt 20V cordless compact drill kit:

It has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 40,000 reviews,

It's an excellent entry-level drill set.

It comes with two batteries so you can use the drill for all-day projects.

Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on: $66 (53% off)



Amazon

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 58% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $66.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.