Early Amazon Prime Day deal: Get 3 free months of Audible audiobooks

We're less than a week away from Amazon Prime Day, which will take place on July 16 and 17. In anticipation of the sales event, Amazon has released plenty of early Prime Day deals, offering discounts on portable monitors, robot mops, Apple products, nonstick cookware and more.

Another great offer we wanted to put on your radar is this Audible audiobooks deal. Sign up for Audible now and you can get two months' access for free. And if you're a Prime Member, you can get three months for free. It's a great opportunity to catch up on the best beach reads of 2024 without spending a single penny on them.

Learn more about this limited-time deal below and be sure to follow our Prime Day coverage to score the best deals during the sale.

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates and what you need to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon. Tap the button below to sign up for Amazon Prime and level up this Audible deal.

Get up to three months of Audible for free this Prime Day

Audible is a platform that offers a large library of audio entertainment, including audiobooks, podcasts and original stories. The platform, which is owned by Amazon, has more than 700,000 audiobooks, offering a near-endless amount of entertainment.

To qualify for the two free months of Audible, you can sign up for either the Plus tier or the Premium Plus tier. The Plus tier comes with access to the Plus Catalog of audio entertainment only, while the Premium Plus tier gives you access to that as well as members-only pricing during sales. You also get a credit each month that allows you to buy one audiobook from the Premium collection, regardless of the price. The difference between the two is the pricing, with the Plus tier being $7.95 per month and the Premium Plus tier being $14.95 per month (after your two-month free trial ends).

If you're a Prime member, you get three months worth of Audible for free. This deal gives you the benefits included in Premium Plus tier, though since the trial runs for three months, you get an extra credit for your last month of the trial. This option is only available to first-time Audible customers and ends on July 31, 2024.