The best Amazon Prime Day 2024 tech deals you can still get

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CBS Essentials

It's Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day 2024. That means Amazon's biggest sale of the year (so far) will be over in mere hours. And when the sale ends, you'll no longer be able to shop all the incredible deals available on laptops, smartphones, headphones and robot vacuums, smart TVs and more crave-worthy tech.

Because the best Prime Day deals tend to be on tech, our in-house team of deal-seeking experts curated a list of the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals of 2024, including, yes, the best deals on Apple and Samsung. Check out our top picks below, or tap the button to shop all of Prime Day's best deals.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2024 tech deals

If you're shopping for a new smart TV, headphones, laptop, tablet or camera, here are some of the best Amazon tech deals you can shop right now during Amazon Prime Day 2024.

The best deals today are reserved for Amazon Prime members. Not a Prime Member yet? It's not too late to sign up today and take advantage of all the deals on offer. Tap the button below to sign up for Prime -- introductory offers are available. Afterward, Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): $169 with Prime (32% off)

Apple

Amazon has slashed the price on the second generation Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds with the USB Type-C charging case. Right now, you can get them for $169, a savings of 32% off their usual $249 list price.

These Apple wireless earbuds offer active noice cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, a wireless charging case and up to a six-hour battery life (or up to 30 hours with multiple charges from their charging case).

If you're an Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook or iMac user, these are the wireless earbuds you want to pair with your gear. You get auto pairing between all of your Apple devices, plus the ability to locate the AirPods Pro earbuds using the Find My app.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $69 (47% off)



Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music. If you need an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature a one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

This Prime Day deal is currently sold out at Amazon, but don't worry. Walmart Is matching pricing at its rival sale. See details below.

Walmart is price-matching this Amazon Prime Day deal, if you'd rather shop Walmart's rival sale.

Apple AirPods Max: $395 (28% off)



Apple via Amazon

Looking to splurge on new AirPods this Prime Day? The third-generation AirPods Max are an excellent choice. They're certainly the best of Apple's entire lineup, and status symbols, to say the least.

Hardly understated, the Apple AirPods Max are all about big, booming sound, cushioned earcups, active noise-cancelation technology, and a special transparency mode so you can hear what you need to when you need to. All that, and they still manage to pack in 15 hours of listening, and they even come in a variety of different colors.

The AirPods Max usually go for $549, but they're on sale for $395 right now at Amazon with a Prime membership. That's a discount of 28%, and a savings of $154. That's the best price we've ever seen the AirPods Max going for, so it's a good time to go ahead and get yours now.

Samsung Galaxy S24+: $750 (25% off)



Amazon

When it comes to power and pricing, Samsung Galaxy S24+ falls into the middle of the Samsung Galaxy S lineup. And right now, Prime members can save 25% during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.

The S24+ comes in eight colors. You can also choose between 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. The phone features a beautiful, 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Quad HD+ display with a 2,120-by-1,440 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Its maximum brightness is 2,600 nits. And it now takes full advantage of Google AI and Google Gemini to provide super-smart features and functions.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, but it does not support the S Pen stylus, like the Ultra model.

Google Pixel 8: $499 (29% off)

Amazon

During Prime Day 2024, Amazon has slashed the price of the Google Pixel 8 smartphone by 29% for Prime members, which brings its starting price down to just $499. The top-rated Android smartphone offers up to a 24-hour battery life and comes with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It's also powered by Google's own Tensor G3 processor.

Since the phone comes unlocked, you can activate it with any cellular provider. The Pixel 8 is equipped with a 6.2 inch Actua display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera setup includes a 12MP ultra-wide and 50MP wide camera. The Pixel 8 integrates Google AI and Google Gemini, which can make the phone's features faster, easier and more efficient.

The Google Pixel 8 is affordable, customizable, versatile and takes full advantage of everything that Android has to offer. And its AI tools are rather impressive.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device: $35 (save 42%)

Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max provides rapid app launch and smooth navigation. With 16GB of storage, it offers double the space of the Fire TV Stick 4K, allowing for apps and downloads.

This upgraded device supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio for high-quality streaming. You can even add in a pair of Echo speakers for a complete Alexa Home Theater experience.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also allows you to display over 2,000 pieces of art and photography while Alexa integration lets you control compatible devices, check the weather, control the lights in your home and more with your voice.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max typically lists for $60. Grab it for $35 at Amazon while you can.

Samsung 55" Frame smart TV (2024): $1,198 (save 20%)

Amazon

Samsung's 2024 edition of the Frame isn't just a smart TV. It becomes a decorative accent whenever you're not watching something. As a 4K resolution QLED TV, it also does an impressive job showcasing TV shows and movies, as well as high-action sports and games. And it displays famous works of art with extreme detail and color accuracy. Paintings from famous artists look real, while photographs look sharp and lifelike.

In addition to a matte finish which greatly reduces glare, for the first time, the Frame TVs are Pantone validated for color accuracy. This makes art look even more realistic. Even better: Samsung is offering a curated selection of 20 art pieces each month that Frame owners can display for free. But if you subscribe to Samsung's Art Store ($5.99 per month), it now includes access to more than 2,500 artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries.

Thanks to the Frame's broad viewing angle, wherever you're sitting in the room, you'll have a clear view. As always, you can buy an optional, magnetically attachable bezel to make the Frame TV look like it's in a traditional picture frame. You can choose the bezel design (between $200 and $300 each) that matches the decor of any room.

Be sure to check out our full review of Samsung's 2024 Frame TV, as well as our coverage of the seven things I love about the new 2024 Frame TV (and three things I hate). Head over to Amazon right now to get up to 20% off this popular TV. The 65-inch version is currently on sale for $1,698. Other popular screen sizes, including the 55-inch and 75-inch model are also now on sale.

LG 65" Class OLED Evo C4 Series smart TV: $1,797 (save 33%)



Amazon

The C4 Series TVs are LG's current flagship OLED models, replacing the 2023 C3s. They feature more than eight million self-lit pixels that can display rich, bright and accurate colors -- think 100% color volume with 100% color fidelity. These TVs are loaded with features, too, like Dolby Vision support. You also get special viewing modes, like filmmaker mode, which makes movies look as the director intended.

Since not everything you watch will be in native 4K resolution, you can take advantage of the TV's enhanced AI upscaling. This boosts an image up to almost 4K quality in real-time. We also like that this TV offers multi-view, so you can split the screen and watch two things at once.

These TVs offer a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and have a 120Hz refresh rate. They're powered using LG's a9 AI Processor 4K Gen 7 and the WebOS 24 operating system. To complement the amazing picture quality, the C4 TVs support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. They have a built-in 2.2-channel speaker system that includes downward-firing speakers. You also get plenty of port options.

In conjunction with Prime Day, Amazon has cut the price of this TV rather dramatically. The 65-inch version is 24% off, which means you'll pay just $2,049. The TV is also available in five other sizes including 42-inch ($1,147), 48-inch ($1,247), 55-inch ($1,547), 77-inch ($2,909) or 83-inch ($4,898), all of which are also on sale.

Samsung 65" OLED 4K S95C Quantum HDR smart TV: $1,798 (45% off)

Amazon

The Samsung OLED 4K S95C smart TV delivers stunning detail and brightness with QD technology. Quantum HDR OLED+ optimizes with rich contrast while Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro transforms content into 4K resolution, offering crisp visuals at speeds up to 120Hz and game motion plus reaches up to 144Hz for PC-connected content.

Dolby Atmos and object tracking sound+ provide immersive 3D audio and Q-Symphony 3.0 synchronizes your TV speakers with a Samsung soundbar for enhanced audio.

The sleek design of this TV also features an attachable solution for organizing cables.

The Samsung OLED 4K S95C series smart TV is now $1,798 (reduced from $3,298). At 45% off, this is one of the best Prime Day TV deals you'll find in 2024.

Meta Quest 3 'Asgard's Wrath 2' Bundle: $430 (save $70)

Amazon

Ready to jump into the world of VR? This bundle is a great way to do it. It includes the Meta Quest 3 headset and ccessories as well as a durable hard shell carrying case and the game "Asgard's Wrath 2" so you can start playing right out of the box.

The Meta Quest 3 is a powerhouse that doubles the performance of its predecessor, the Meta Quest 2. That means it offers a more immersive visual experience, due in part to the headset's 4K resolution display. It boasts a nearly 30% increase in resolution compared to the Meta Quest 2.

The headset gives you an average of 2.2 hours of use on a single charge, with the option to extend battery life even further using its Battery Saver mode. The included 18W power adapter charges quickly as well, so you can right back into the game in a short amount of time.

You can get this bundle for just $430 during Prime Day, which will save you $70 off its normal price.

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone: $700 (30% off)

Amazon

The Pixel 8 Pro smartphone offers some incredible new features and design elements, starting with a wonderfully bright, 6.7-inch Super Actua (OLED) display. You also get a fully upgraded camera system and a polished aluminum frame with a matte finish on the phone's sides and back. The phone is powered using Google's own Tensor G3 processor, which not only speeds up overall phone performance, but it also allows for AI functionality to be embedded into a wide range of phone features, from call screening and the capabilities of Google Assistant, to photo and video editing.

In conjunction with the sensors people are already familiar with from older Pixel smartphone models, the Pixel 8 Pro introduces a temperature sensor on the back of the phone. At the moment, this can be pointed at something, like a baby bottle, to make sure it's not too hot. Google has applied for FDA approval that may allow this sensor to check human body temperature in the near future.

Amazon Echo Spot smart alarm clock: $45 ($35 off)

Amazon

The new Echo Spot can be customized with your favorite clock face, colors, alarm sounds and more. It has a smart display that shows the time, weather, song titles and other information at a glance so you have everything you need right in front of you in the morning.

A smart speaker at heart, it's loud and effective as an alarm clock, but you can use it to enjoy music and podcasts with crisp clarity and surprisingly loud volume. Control it with touch or via Alexa, which can also be set up to follow routines that wake you up with music and soft light in a more gentle way than traditional alarms.

You can use the Echo Spot as a smart home hub by way of Alexa as well, with voice controls that mean you don't have to stumble out of bed in the morning to find a switch or touch a panel somewhere else to turn on the lights or get your day going.

Right now, you can save $35 on the Echo Spot, making it just $45 for Prime Day. Grab yours quickly before it goes up to $80 once more. You can also the Echo Spot with its charging stand bundled together for just $75, marked down from its normal price of $110.

2024 13" MacBook Air with M3 processor: $850 ($249 off)



Amazon

The new 13-inch MacBook Air shares almost all the same specs and features as the larger 15-inch model, just in a more compact size. It's powered by Apple's latest M3 chip, which provides a performance boost for demanding tasks like video editing or gaming. It's no slouch, even if it's the lightest MacBook you can currently get.

The MacBook Air still weighs only 2.5 pounds for ultimate portability. Its 13-inch Liquid Retina display outputs a bright 500 nits and supports connecting two external monitors. It'll last a long time per use, too. Apple estimates the battery can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Regularly $1,099, right now, you can get this MacBook model for $850 after coupon.

Kindle Scribe 16GB: $235 (31% off)



Amazon

We love the Kindle Scribe because in addition to serving as a full-featured e-reader and audiobook player, it can also be used as a digital notepad. It comes with a stylus and the ability to create custom-named digital notebooks that can contain any number of individual pages. Onto those virtual pages, you can add handwritten notes and drawings. These can then be viewed, edited, printed or shared with others.

One great feature of the Scribe is its e-ink display that's virtually glare-free and easy to read in any lighting situation. Plus, the e-reader's battery lasts for weeks between charges.

Plus as you're reading e-books, you can use the pen-shaped stylus to handwrite notes and highlight text.

Regularly $340, you can get the Kindle Scribe for just $235 with an Amazon Prime membership. It's our favorite Prime Day Kindle deal.

2024 Asus ROG Strix G16: $1,100 with Prime (21% off)



Amazon

If you're more interested in a gaming laptop than a standard issue everyday office PC, this Asus option can save you some serious cash. The 2024 version of the powerful Asus ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop can give you an affordable bang for your buck. Amazon has it on sale for just $1,100, though you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the deal.

The computer is equipped with a 16-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,200 pixel resolution) display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered using a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor and GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. This version of the Asus ROG Strix G16 is configured with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. It supports Wi-Fi 6E for wireless connectivity.

Gamers will appreciate this laptop's full-size keyboard with 1.9mm travel distance. It uses the company's "Overstroke technology," which reduces key actuation and improves responsiveness.

Shark AI Ultra: $295 (51% off)



Amazon

This powerful robot vacuum is an expert at lifting dirt from a variety of floor types, from carpet to hard floors. Thanks to its self-cleaning brush roll, it can power through hair, debris, fur and other nastiness with the greatest of ease.

It cleans in a grid pattern that takes multiple passes over the dirtier parts of your home so you get a deep clean. It can map your home using 360-degree LiDAR vision as well, so it knows where it should be headed and avoids obstacles all on its own.

Plus, when it's full, this vacuum empties itself back at its base, where it can hold up to 60 days of vacuumed up dirt. Its bagless base means no pricey add-ons, either. All you have to do is empty the reservoir when it's full.

Set a cleaning schedule, tell your vacuum to clean on command, or adjust settings with the robot's voice control options. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant for quick setup, so it's good to go when you're ready to issue commands. Alternatively, you can just use the companion app to set everything up.

This is an excellent, feature-rich robot vacuum that can do just about anything you need. Now that it's a whopping 51% off, you can't beat this deal.

iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum (Q0120): $189 (24% off)

Amazon

For a home with basic, low-level carpeting, the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential is a no-frills robotic vacuum that relies on power-lifting suction to clean your floors. It uses smart navigation and follows a row cleaning pattern. And it's able to avoid obstacles in its path. This Roomba offers three levels of powerful suction.

Because of its sleek, low-profile design, the robot can slide into tight spots and grab dust and dirt from under beds and sofas, while the Edge-Sweeping Brush gets into your edges and corners. You get up to 120 minutes of runtime on a single charge. When its battery is low, the robot automatically returns to its charging station to recharge.

If you're on a budget, the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential is a great option, especially now that it's had its price slashed by 24%. This means you'll pay just $189 during the final hours of this year's Amazon Prime Day sale.

More of the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals for 2024

Best Prime Day tech deals at other retailers

Some of the biggest retailers, like Best Buy, Walmart and Target are following on the coattails of the Amazon's Prime Day event by offering their own sales on bestselling products. Even Costco has its own Prime Day-like sale, Member Savings Days.

Pro Tip: If you discover a product that's on sale on Amazon, but not at Best Buy or Walmart, be sure to take advantage of the price match policy many retailers offer.

Apple 13" MacBook Air M1 laptop: $644 (save $55) at Walmart

Walmart

Looking for a bargain on a laptop from an elite brand? Walmart has the Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip for just $644 this week. Though this is an older model compared to the just-released MacBook with the M3 chip, the configuration is powerful enough to handle today's computing tasks (and more tasks for years to come).

The Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage, an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU. Choose between a space gray, silver or gold casing. As part of the MacBook Air product line, this budget-minded laptop weighs in at a mere 2.8 pounds and offers a battery life of up to 18 hours per charge.

This computer is equipped with a TouchID sensor that can unlock the laptop and authorize Apple Pay payments while shopping online. When surfing the web, you'll enjoy Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Like all current MacBooks, this one runs using Apple's MacOS 14 Sonoma and comes equipped with a generous collection of preinstalled apps.

This special low price for the MacBook Air is only offered for this specific configuration that runs using the M1 processor. Get this rival Prime Day deal while it lasts.

TCL 65" Class Q 4K QLED with Google TV: $398 at Walmart (save $300)

Walmart

Get ready for the 2024 NFL season with a great deal on a top-notch TV. TCL's Q Class TV offers premium picture quality featuring QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR Pro+ with Dolby vision, ensuring a high-quality picture with enhanced contrast, colors and details.

This budget TV's high-brightness direct LED backlight delivers brighter images, while TV's auto game mode optimizes the picture for responsive gameplay without lag. A standout TV for movie lovers, sports fans and gamers alike, this TV is a great pick for the price.

You can get this TV at Walmart for $398, reduced from $700.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: $99 (save $50)

Walmart

Want to get a new smartwatch but can't shell out the kind of cash an Apple Watch commands? If you're an Android phone user, you should keep an eye on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, on sale as part of the Walmart Deals event.

The 46mm version of the watch looks less like a smartwatch than many of its contemporaries, but it's still feature-rich. It looks svelte and high-class in its stainless steel casing, and it comes with sleep tracking, ECG monitoring, workout tracking, advanced run coaching and a slew of other options to help keep you focused when it comes to your health.

Beyond that, you can of course use the watch to make and take calls, send texts and all the other things you can do with a smartphone. Snag this watch for just $99, which is $50 off its normal price.

More of the best anti-Prime Day 2024 tech deals

Don't sleep on these tech deals from other retailers.

Pro Tip: Discover even more deals from Walmart that are being offered right now. You'll also find hundreds of products being heavily discounted during the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale that's happening through Wednesday.

We're tracking down all the best Prime Day discounts, including the best rival sales during Prime Day 2024. Whether you're trying to find the best Prime Day deals on tech, Prime Day sales on beauty and fashion finds or Prime Day deals on health and fitness equipment, our team of expert deal hunters has you covered.