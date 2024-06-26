Does Amazon really have invite-only Prime Day deals? Here's what to know for 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

UKRAINE - 2022/01/03: In this photo illustration, the logo of Amazon Prime is seen displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images

Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, Prime Day, will be held from July 16-17, 2024. There are a handful of ways you can prepare for Prime Day, including shopping early Prime Day deals, but one of the best methods for maximizing your savings is by signing up for invite-only deals. Invite-only deals, in short, give you a head start in securing some of the best discounts the sale has to offer.

To make sure you get access to the best discounts during Prime Day, we've broken down everything you need to know about invite-only deals below. Just keep in mind that like general Prime Day discounts, invite-only deals are only available to Prime members.

Thinking about becoming an Amazon Prime member? We've got all your Prime Day 2024 questions answered, with info on key dates, early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now and what you need to know to get the best prices on home, fitness gear, tech and more on Amazon.

What are invite-only Prime Day deals?

Amazon Prime invite-only deals are exactly as they sound: Deals that you have to request an invite to access on Prime Day. According to Amazon, Prime members will be able to request invites to gain access to these exclusive deals sometime leading up to Prime Day.

Once you sign up, you won't know if your invitation is accepted until Prime Day. Because there are only so many invite-only deals available per product, Amazon cannot guarantee that your invite will be accepted. If your invite is issued, you will get an email or push notification if you have the Amazon app.

You can only request one deal invite per product, though there's no limit to how many products you can request a deal invite for. If your request is granted, you can only purchase one of the item during Prime Day, and you have until the end of Prime Day to take advantage of the deal.

How do you get access to invite-only Prime Day deals?

Here's how to get invite-only Prime deals: Scroll the brand's "deals" page, click on a product you're interested in, and if the product is offering an invite-only deal, you'll be able to request an invite on the product details page. You have to be a Prime member to access these deals, so make sure you're logged into your account while shopping!

What were the best invite-only Prime Day deals from 2023?

Last year, invite-only Prime Day discounts certainly did not disappoint. We were delighted to find that products across various shopping categories, from tech to home, had markdowns of up to 60% off. These included Blink security cameras and an Amazon Fire TV for 60% off. There was also a Phillips air fryer for 56% off and a Sony subwoofer for 50% off. And that was just October Prime Day.

Prime Day in July 2023 yielded similar great invite-only discounts. These include JBL noise-canceling headphones for 55% off, a SodaStream for 43% off, and an Acer laptop for $282 off.

For Prime Day 2024, Amazon has said you can expect to save up to 40% off Sony wireless headphones, up to 30% off Peloton products, 40% off a Speedo Champion Signature Swim bundle, up to 60% off on a Citizen Chronograph watch and 58% off on a Foreo LUNA mini 3 beauty set.

When will invite-only deals be live for Prime Day 2024?

You can start requesting invite-only deals now, though as far as we can see, no section of Amazon's site is designated for invite-only deals yet. That means you'll have to manually search through the deals page, then go through each product to see if there is an invite to sign up for.

We expect more visibility for invite-only deals as we approach Prime Day 2024. Check back here for more details and direct links to all the Amazon Prime Day invite-only deals we can find.

Best pre-Prime Day 2024 deals at Amazon right now

Amazon currently has plenty of summer deals and terrific prices available to shop now ahead of Prime Day 2024. Check some of our top picks below.

iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum: $224 (10% off)

Amazon

Featuring a three-stage cleaning system, the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential robot vacuum can handle carpets and hard surface floors like a pro. The robot vacuum also has three levels of suction power, so you can choose between a more thorough clean and quiet operation.

We like that the iRobot Roomba Vac Essential can be scheduled to clean automatically in neat rows, or can start cleaning via Alexa voice commands. There's also a spot-cleaning setting where the robot will spin in place for up to two minutes.

It cleans for up to 120 minutes on a single charge and automatically returns to its base when its battery is low. The vacuum will alert you when its filter or brushes need replacing.

Regularly $250, you can get this budget robot vacuum for just $224 at Amazon now ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Shark AI Ultra voice control robot vacuum: $300 (save 50%)



Amazon

This powerful robot vacuum is an expert at lifting dirt from a variety of floor types, from carpet to hard floors. Thanks to its self-cleaning brush roll, it can power through hair, debris, pet hair, and other nastiness with the greatest of ease.

It cleans in a grid pattern that takes multiple passes over the dirtier parts of your home so you get a deep clean. It can map your home using 360-degree LiDAR vision as well, so it knows where it should be headed and avoids obstacles all on its own.

Plus, when it's full, this vacuum empties itself back at its base, where it can hold up to 60 days of detritus. Its bagless base means no pricey add-ons, either. All you have to do is empty the reservoir when it's full.

Set a cleaning schedule, tell your vacuum to clean on command, or adjust settings with the robot's voice control options. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant for quick setup, so it's good to go when you're ready to issue commands.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro smartwatch: $120 (save 20%)



Amazon

This budget-priced smartwatch is as classy as they come. It offers just about all the same functionality you'd expect from its pricier cousins, albeit without some of the fancier health monitoring options. It's still a great option if you want communication and fitness features.

It boasts a 1.45-inch round HD AMOLED screen that offers plenty of real estate and comes in multiple watch band styles. Currently, this sale applies only to the black leather or "Infinite Black" styles.

It's water-resistant and includes a built-in barometric altimeter to track altitude and air pressure, with a built-in GPS and heart rate monitor within. The watch has more than 150 sport modes to help you track activity as well as calories burned, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress levels and breathing rates.

Of course, you can make and receive calls, text and play music from the watch as well, making it an excellent choice for anyone needing it for communications as well as fitness purposes. All this for just $120? You can't beat it.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $245 (save 26%)



Amazon

Looking for a budget-friendly Android tablet that doesn't compromise on quality? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a compelling choice. It offers a great balance of features and value, and it's on sale for an attractive price right now.

It features a vibrant 10.4-inch touchscreen display and runs on the Android 12 operating system. With an impressive battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge, you can use it for long periods without worrying about constantly recharging.

It works with the Google Play Store, so you can use any app your heart desires (if it's available there) and comes with the included Samsung S Pen stylus that lets you take notes, sketch or navigate the device instead of using your fingertips.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $89 (31% off)



Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbuds on the market. These are some of the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music. If you need an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Why we like the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation):

Their clear and high-quality sound makes for immersive listening.

They feature a one-tap setup and intuitive controls for better convenience.

They have an impressive battery life of over 24 hours with the charging case, and quick charging for on-the-go.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $60 (40% off)



Amazon

If you're running out of counter space in your kitchen, adding a new appliance can be difficult. But you probably won't have that problem with the Keurig K-Mini -- this single-serve pod coffee maker measures just 4.5 inches wide, 12.1 inches tall and 11.3 inches deep. It brews up to 12 ounces of coffee in just minutes.

This 4.5-star-rated Amazon bestseller is available in six colors.

Dewalt 20V Max cordless compact drill kit: $99 (45% off)



Amazon

This compact cordless drill and driver kit is one of the best deals that you can score right now. It's currently a whopping 45% off. The kit includes a high-performance 20V drill with two batteries, a charging station and a carrying bag.

"We recently gifted our son the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill as he's a new homeowner, and we (and he) couldn't be happier with the choice," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's incredibly powerful, making even tough drilling tasks a breeze for him as he settles into his new place. The battery life is impressive, allowing him to tackle multiple projects without constantly recharging. One of the standout features is the ergonomic design, which makes it comfortable for him to use for extended periods."

Get it now for $99 (regularly $179).

What we like about the Dewalt 20V cordless compact drill kit:

It has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 40,000 reviews,

It's an excellent entry-level drill set.

It comes with two batteries so you can use the drill for all-day projects.

Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on: $66 (53% off)



Amazon

The Rockland Melbourne 20-inch expandable carry-on spinner is made out of ABS, a lightweight and durable plastic. It features multidirectional double spinner wheels with telescoping handles, along with interior zip and mesh pockets. Choose from multiple colors. Price varies by color. Right now, you'll get the best deal on the carry-on in the shade purple, it's currently 58% off.

"I was able to fit a lot more than I thought in this little suitcase," an Amazon reviewer shares. "It's easy to maneuver and even with the extension added to it it's small enough to fit airplanes' carry-on requirements."

It usually sells for $140, but right now you can buy this carry-on for just $66.

Why we like the Rockland Melbourne 20-inch carry-on:

The carry-on meets size restrictions for most major airlines, including United, American, Delta, Southwest and Allegiant.

It earned a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 8,500 reviews.

The ergonomic handle and seamless spinner wheels make it easy to maneuver.